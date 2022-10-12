ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 9

lucy rampersad
2d ago

my reason to vote is for a candidate that have moral , integrity and will look out for Georgian. Not for someone who uses color as her base to win over Georgian..No ma'am unacceptable to put people against each other!!

Reply(4)
3
Chris Channell
2d ago

a reason to vote? LIKE TO HAVE REPRESENTATIVES THAT ACTUALLY FOLLOW OUR CONSTITUTION AND IMMIGRATION LAWS? WE ARE DONE WITH YOU CRIMINALS

Reply
2
Washington Examiner

Kemp says Georgia voters 'came to their senses' over Trump vendetta

ASHBURN, Georgia — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp refused to meddle in the 2020 presidential elections on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, some feared it could be a career-ender. A caravan of horn-honking Trump supporters paraded past the governor's mansion almost daily. There were threats against Kemp's family, and...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Five takeaways from the Warnock-Walker debate in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his Republican opponent, former football star Herschel Walker, faced off on Friday night for their first and likely only debate, using the face-to-face meeting to make their cases to voters just a few weeks before Election Day. The debate came amid a hectic final push by the […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Jill Biden to join Stacey Abrams for Georgia event

First lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at a political event with Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on Friday, the first lady’s office announced. The event will take place in Atlanta and follow the first lady’s visit with service members at Georgia’s Fort Benning. The relationship...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

3 ways to watch the Warnock-Walker Georgia Senate Debate on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s top executives. There are three ways viewers can watch the debate when it begins at […]
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Donald Trump
11Alive

National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
BET

Stacy Abrams Says She’s Confident She’s Got the Black Georgia Vote Behind Her

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dismissed concerns that she doesn’t have adequate support from Black voters in her second run for governor. In an appearance Oct. 9 on “Fox News Sunday” she said the claims are a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout,” insisted her polling numbers among Black voters are strong, and also said she is unconcerned about incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp holding events to court Black voters before the November election.
GEORGIA STATE
georgiastatesignal.com

Racism at Georgia State is Alive

Georgia State has an issue, and no, it’s not a lack of parking. Georgia State has a racism problem, and it’s time that the university addresses it. Recently, a Georgia State staple, Sensational Subs, was vandalized. Not by graffiti, but by sickening anti-Semitic references that seemed to leave the university conversation as quickly as it came. Generally, that has been the way of the student body for years; when an injustice happens, it’s rightfully posted and spread. The students rant and rave about how such a sickening thing could happen at Georgia State. Then the students move on as if nothing happened. For example, the pro-life activists that utilize the university’s public speaking areas remain despite continuous outrage.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

