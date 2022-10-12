Read full article on original website
Soderblom scores in debut, Husso gets shutout for Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Michael Rasmussen had an empty-net goal and...
Seattle 4, Los Angeles 1
Los Angeles100—1 First Period_1, Seattle, Schwartz 1 (Eberle, Burakovsky), 5:21 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 1, 7:43 (pp). Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Kaliyev (Too Many Men on the Ice), 1:44; Lizotte, LA (Tripping), 3:53; Borgen, SEA (Interference), 7:39; Soucy, SEA (Holding), 10:16. Second Period_3, Seattle, Tanev 1 (Borgen),...
Vegas 1, Chicago 0
Vegas010—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Howden, LV (Interference), 18:58. Second Period_1, Vegas, Cotter 1 (Whitecloud), 8:44. Penalties_Cotter, LV (Hooking), 6:29; Lafferty, CHI (Interference), 17:13. Third Period_None. Penalties_Toews, CHI (Hooking), 1:10; C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 12:02. Shots on Goal_Chicago 10-8-7_25. Vegas 9-18-10_37. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 3. Goalies_Chicago, Stalock...
Avalanche begin Cup defense with 5-2 victory over Blackhawks
DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin each scored two power-play goals, Mikko Rantanen had four assists and the fast-skating Colorado Avalanche began their Stanley Cup title defense with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. Shortly after raising their newest banner to the rafters,...
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh312—6 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 1 (Guentzel, Letang), 1:22. 2, Pittsburgh, Zucker 1 (Heinen, Petry), 4:12. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 1 (Crosby, Rust), 5:10 (pp). Penalties_Arizona bench, served by Schmaltz (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:06; Kassian, ARI (Holding), 5:03; O'Brien, ARI (High Sticking), 7:29; Joseph, PIT (Interference), 13:33; Malkin, PIT (Roughing), 19:47; Ritchie, ARI (Roughing), 19:47; Arizona bench, served by Kassian (Roughing), 19:47.
Flames beat Avs 5-3 to win opener for first time since 2009
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night. “I saw a random stat that it’s been a while since the Flames won a...
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1
Buffalo022—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 1 (Brannstrom, Batherson), 10:16. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Peterka 1 (Cozens), 4:31. 3, Buffalo, Dahlin 1 (Krebs, Okposo), 7:25. Third Period_4, Buffalo, Olofsson 1, 19:18 (en). 5, Buffalo, Olofsson 2 (Lyubushkin), 19:33 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 16-9-11_36. Buffalo 9-15-12_36. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Buffalo...
Condors open 25th season Saturday
It started with a semi-pro team on the stage at the then Civic auditorium, morphed into a fledgling pro West Coast Hockey League team named the Fog the next year and then, with the building of what is now Mechanics Bank Arena, the Bakersfield Condors were born. Saturday night, the...
Carolina 2, San Jose 1
San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
