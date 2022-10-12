Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Denver 126, L.A. Clippers 115
Percentages: FG .540, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Porter Jr. 3-3, Reed 2-2, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, White 1-1, Cancar 1-3, Watson 1-3, Braun 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Randle 0-1, Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Nnaji 2, Smith, Watson). Turnovers: 20 (Jokic 4, Nnaji...
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102
Percentages: FG .420, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Irving 4-8, Durant 3-5, Mills 2-6, O'Neale 2-7, Thomas 1-1, Watanabe 1-2, Morris 1-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Durant 3, Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Thomas 5, Durant 4, Simmons 2, Claxton, Irving, O'Neale, Sharpe). Steals: 10 (O'Neale...
Bakersfield Californian
Houston 122, Indiana 114
Percentages: FG .477, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Porter Jr. 5-6, Green 4-7, Sengun 2-2, Gordon 2-5, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-2, Washington Jr. 1-4, Christopher 1-6, Garuba 0-1, Hudgins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Christopher...
Bakersfield Californian
Carolina 2, San Jose 1
San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
Bakersfield Californian
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1
Buffalo022—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 1 (Brannstrom, Batherson), 10:16. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Peterka 1 (Cozens), 4:31. 3, Buffalo, Dahlin 1 (Krebs, Okposo), 7:25. Third Period_4, Buffalo, Olofsson 1, 19:18 (en). 5, Buffalo, Olofsson 2 (Lyubushkin), 19:33 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 16-9-11_36. Buffalo 9-15-12_36. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Buffalo...
Bakersfield Californian
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh312—6 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 1 (Guentzel, Letang), 1:22. 2, Pittsburgh, Zucker 1 (Heinen, Petry), 4:12. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 1 (Crosby, Rust), 5:10 (pp). Penalties_Arizona bench, served by Schmaltz (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:06; Kassian, ARI (Holding), 5:03; O'Brien, ARI (High Sticking), 7:29; Joseph, PIT (Interference), 13:33; Malkin, PIT (Roughing), 19:47; Ritchie, ARI (Roughing), 19:47; Arizona bench, served by Kassian (Roughing), 19:47.
Bakersfield Californian
Detroit 3, Montreal 0
Detroit003—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Hooking), 5:28; Hronek, DET (Interference), 14:24; Anderson, MTL (Interference), 17:55. Second Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, DET (Slashing), 2:36; Suzuki, MTL (Tripping), 16:27. Third Period_1, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Sundqvist, Rasmussen), 2:33. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (Larkin, Copp), 18:59 (en). 3, Detroit, Maatta 1 (Rasmussen, Sundqvist), 19:12 (en)....
Bakersfield Californian
Friday's Scores
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-8, 25-7 Lakeville South, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 32-30, 25-9 Northfield, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-11, 25-20 Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian
Thursday's Scores
Thomas McKean vs. Delcastle Tech, ppd. to Oct 15th. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
How dominant has Reitz been? It's the first team to win SIAC by three games in 88 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Domonic Brown Jr. heard it in class. There was a discussion. Friday, he and the Reitz football team had a chance to do something that hadn’t been done since 2009: finish the regular season undefeated. As he and his classmates spoke, the similarities between the Panthers of 13 years ago...
