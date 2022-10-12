ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Seattle 4, Los Angeles 1

Los Angeles100—1 First Period_1, Seattle, Schwartz 1 (Eberle, Burakovsky), 5:21 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 1, 7:43 (pp). Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Kaliyev (Too Many Men on the Ice), 1:44; Lizotte, LA (Tripping), 3:53; Borgen, SEA (Interference), 7:39; Soucy, SEA (Holding), 10:16. Second Period_3, Seattle, Tanev 1 (Borgen),...
SEATTLE, WA
Bakersfield Californian

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
SAN JOSE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Vegas 1, Chicago 0

Vegas010—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Howden, LV (Interference), 18:58. Second Period_1, Vegas, Cotter 1 (Whitecloud), 8:44. Penalties_Cotter, LV (Hooking), 6:29; Lafferty, CHI (Interference), 17:13. Third Period_None. Penalties_Toews, CHI (Hooking), 1:10; C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 12:02. Shots on Goal_Chicago 10-8-7_25. Vegas 9-18-10_37. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 3. Goalies_Chicago, Stalock...
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 137, Boston 134

BOSTON (134) J.Brown 9-15 2-4 23, Tatum 6-15 6-6 21, Horford 3-8 4-4 13, Smart 4-7 6-7 15, White 6-8 6-7 23, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Hauser 1-8 0-0 3, Ju.Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-2 2-2 6, Williams 3-12 3-4 11, Brogdon 2-4 4-4 8, Pritchard 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 35-40 134.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Bakersfield Californian

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3

Edmonton032—5 First Period_1, Vancouver, Pettersson 1, 1:49. 2, Vancouver, Miller 1 (Boeser, Hughes), 2:40. Penalties_McDavid, EDM (Cross Checking), 4:17; Puljujarvi, EDM (Holding), 16:25; Nurse, EDM (Interference), 20:00. Second Period_3, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 1 (Horvat, Miller), 0:39 (pp). 4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 1 (McDavid, Barrie), 4:12 (pp). 5, Edmonton, McDavid 1 (Draisaitl,...
NHL
Bakersfield Californian

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh312—6 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 1 (Guentzel, Letang), 1:22. 2, Pittsburgh, Zucker 1 (Heinen, Petry), 4:12. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 1 (Crosby, Rust), 5:10 (pp). Penalties_Arizona bench, served by Schmaltz (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:06; Kassian, ARI (Holding), 5:03; O'Brien, ARI (High Sticking), 7:29; Joseph, PIT (Interference), 13:33; Malkin, PIT (Roughing), 19:47; Ritchie, ARI (Roughing), 19:47; Arizona bench, served by Kassian (Roughing), 19:47.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia122—5 First Period_1, New Jersey, Holtz 1 (Mercer, Bratt), 8:01 (pp). 2, Philadelphia, Allison 1 (Provorov, DeAngelo), 8:24. Penalties_Tippett, PHI (Boarding), 4:05; Frost, PHI (Holding), 6:38; Mercer, NJ (Interference), 10:26; Laughton, PHI (Cross Checking), 16:18; DeAngelo, PHI (Roughing), 19:27; Bastian, NJ (Roughing), 19:27. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Provorov,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2

Columbus200—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Gaudreau 1 (Danforth, Jenner), 2:21. 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 1 (Sergachev, Namestnikov), 14:08 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2 (Fleury, Killorn), 15:21. 4, Columbus, Nyquist 1 (Gudbranson, Johnson), 15:55. 5, Tampa Bay, Colton 1 (Perry, Hedman), 18:55. Penalties_Sillinger, CBJ (Interference), 10:02; Danforth, CBJ (Holding), 12:56.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bevan#First Period 1
Bakersfield Californian

Condors open 25th season Saturday

It started with a semi-pro team on the stage at the then Civic auditorium, morphed into a fledgling pro West Coast Hockey League team named the Fog the next year and then, with the building of what is now Mechanics Bank Arena, the Bakersfield Condors were born. Saturday night, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Soderblom scores in debut, Husso gets shutout for Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Michael Rasmussen had an empty-net goal and...
DETROIT, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Avalanche begin Cup defense with 5-2 victory over Blackhawks

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin each scored two power-play goals, Mikko Rantanen had four assists and the fast-skating Colorado Avalanche began their Stanley Cup title defense with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. Shortly after raising their newest banner to the rafters,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy