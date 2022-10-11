ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?

One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
When will Bastion be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?

One of the best parts of Overwatch 2 is undoubtedly its character roster. Developer Blizzard Entertainment made a point of bringing back all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes to make the new game feel like a fluid continuation of the previous one. More than a few heroes also received reworks or small ability changes, particularly tanks, who had to be adjusted the most to fit the new five-vs-five match structure.
How to fix Overwatch 2 voice chat not working

Overwatch 2 has been plagued with a series of issues that have almost made the game unplayable. The last thing you want is for your microphone to be a part of the problem too. Microphones can be fiddly at the best of times and sifting through your computer’s settings can be a pain. But sometimes you have to bite the bullet and fix the issue because this is probably the only issue you can fix on Overwatch 2.
All new VALORANT UI changes for Patch 5.08

The upcoming patch for the last act of episode five is giving the VALORANT user interface a whole new look. From changing the victory screen to the home screen, Riot Games has made sure the client feels as flawless as possible. Here are all the UI changes arriving with Patch...
How to fix Overwatch 2 lag and rubberbanding problems

Overwatch 2 released with a myriad of issues preventing players from accessing the game and severely hindering players’ quality of life once finally in-game. DDoS attacks, long queue times, and several in-game bugs led to a chaotic launch that left many still lingering issues for Overwatch 2 players. Rubberbanding and major lag issues are particular an issue that still plague Overwatch 2 players, as any multiplayer game that works on servers requires constant upkeep.
All current Overwatch 2 hero win rates confirmed by Blizzard

It’s been over a week since the release of Overwatch 2. Fans are transitioning quickly into the new systems and game modes, with a collection of new heroes to pilot in their ranked adventures. Every player wants to figure out what characters will make it into the meta, but...
Overwatch 2 post-launch dev blog details new map rotation, upcoming balance changes

The Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard Entertainment has published a blog post examining insights from the game’s first live week. The blog contains details on several different components of the game, from hero balance to a new map rotation system and a myriad of bug fixes made over the first week of the game. More changes will be made when the next major patch is released, which will be on Oct. 25. But Blizzard is keeping an eye on plenty of metrics between now and then.
When is the Hyperluxe Oversight Apex Season One Playoffs?

The Hyperluxe Oversight circuit is one of the biggest third-party Apex Legends tournaments to exist since the days of GLL’s seasonal tournaments. Staged in a similar manner to the Apex Legends Global Series, the regular season is divided into splits, with teams qualifying for the playoffs with their results during the splits.
How to complete the Role Mastery Challenge in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has been released for over a week, and players are finally starting to look at what Activision Blizzard’s plans are for keeping players engaged over the long run. One of the primary methods appears to be daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges that reward Battle Pass experience. These missions vary in difficulty, but one particular weekly task seems to be throwing players for a loop.
How to get golden guns in Overwatch 2

Golden guns are some of the most impressive and sought-after cosmetics in the Overwatch franchise. These weapons are proof you’re knowledgeable about the hero in question. They also prove that you’re invested in ranked play and can hold your own in some of the series’ most intense battles. They’re are nothing short of a status symbol, even though all they do is turn part of your weapon to solid gold.
All maps available in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 brought a mountain of new content for players to try out, including three new heroes, several new maps, and the brand-new Push mode. All of the first game’s heroes are also present in the sequel to the groundbreaking Overwatch, as are many of players’ favorite maps and modes from previous games. Overwatch 2 is all about mixing the old with the new, and the perfect place to see that in action is in its maps, many of which have been tweaked and restyled from their initial appearance.
How to watch the Hyperluxe Oversight Apex Legends tournament

The third-party tournament scene in Apex Legends isn’t known for being plentiful. Thankfully, the Hyperluxe-backed Oversight tournament circuit aims to change all of that, providing the best teams in North America with a consistent tournament series with enough of a prize pool for teams to take the competition seriously.
‘We can save this planet together’: Apex Legends season 15 teaser continues to hint at new map

Respawn Entertainment has doubled down on teasers for Apex Legends‘ 15th season, releasing numerous hints and clues as to the next legend and map today. The most recent teaser showed a poster, ostensibly from the planet Boreas. It features the planet breaking into butterflies. The logo of the National Alliance of Boreas, or the NAB, seems to be faintly visible in the background.
Destiny 2 PvP kings No Time To Explain and Jade Rabbit get nerfed next week

Lists of the most used weapons in each Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris weekend this season have put a pretty clear pattern on display, and Bungie is doing something about it in a mid-season balance patch dropping next week. Two Exotics, the No Time To Explain pulse rifle and the scout rifle Jade Rabbit, will both be receiving nerfs aimed at curbing their PvP dominance.
Atlas Creative is bringing Alienware’s Defy City to Fortnite

While Fortnite started as a tower defense and battle royale game, it has quickly grown to a platform that allows creators worldwide to hose their own worlds and games. Inside Fortnite Creative, teams like Atlas Creative have been able to partner with brands to create some amazing new worlds. The latest comes from the computer brand Alienware, called Defy City.
Will Scorn be on PS5? Answered

If you’ve always wanted to wander around in a repulsive, fleshy biomechanical hellscape of mystery, then Scorn is probably the game for you. Taking cues from the artwork of H.R. Giger, who is probably best known for creating the original design for the xenomorphs of the Alien film franchise), Scorn drops players into a horrific but intriguing pit of… something. Is it a factory? Is it a living being? It’s difficult to tell exactly what the player is supposed to be or where they are, and that’s the whole draw of the game.
