dotesports.com
How to fix console error BC-124 on Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally here, but the new game’s introduction to an old and seasoned fanbase hasn’t come without its bumps in the road. Both PC and console players have had to deal with bugs, server problems, and other issues that can keep them from trying to enjoy the game and dive back into the Overwatch universe.
dotesports.com
How to fix Overwatch 2 lag and rubberbanding problems
Overwatch 2 released with a myriad of issues preventing players from accessing the game and severely hindering players’ quality of life once finally in-game. DDoS attacks, long queue times, and several in-game bugs led to a chaotic launch that left many still lingering issues for Overwatch 2 players. Rubberbanding and major lag issues are particular an issue that still plague Overwatch 2 players, as any multiplayer game that works on servers requires constant upkeep.
dotesports.com
Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?
One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
dotesports.com
How to fix Overwatch 2 voice chat not working
Overwatch 2 has been plagued with a series of issues that have almost made the game unplayable. The last thing you want is for your microphone to be a part of the problem too. Microphones can be fiddly at the best of times and sifting through your computer’s settings can be a pain. But sometimes you have to bite the bullet and fix the issue because this is probably the only issue you can fix on Overwatch 2.
dotesports.com
When does early access for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign start?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to light the multiplayer world ablaze when it releases on Oct. 28, but a special offer will allow players to enjoy the game’s campaign missions early. Players can enjoy MW2’s exciting campaign up to a week early this fall. In the...
dotesports.com
All new VALORANT UI changes for Patch 5.08
The upcoming patch for the last act of episode five is giving the VALORANT user interface a whole new look. From changing the victory screen to the home screen, Riot Games has made sure the client feels as flawless as possible. Here are all the UI changes arriving with Patch...
dotesports.com
Will Scorn be on PS5? Answered
If you’ve always wanted to wander around in a repulsive, fleshy biomechanical hellscape of mystery, then Scorn is probably the game for you. Taking cues from the artwork of H.R. Giger, who is probably best known for creating the original design for the xenomorphs of the Alien film franchise), Scorn drops players into a horrific but intriguing pit of… something. Is it a factory? Is it a living being? It’s difficult to tell exactly what the player is supposed to be or where they are, and that’s the whole draw of the game.
dotesports.com
Steam Deck users can now customize their bootup animations
The Steam Deck has been one of the most well-received additions to gaming since its launch, and Valve is seemingly doubling down on various ways of supporting and enhancing the player experience. Steam Deck officially launched its dock this weekend, giving players the option of purchasing a special stand that...
dotesports.com
All current Overwatch 2 hero win rates confirmed by Blizzard
It’s been over a week since the release of Overwatch 2. Fans are transitioning quickly into the new systems and game modes, with a collection of new heroes to pilot in their ranked adventures. Every player wants to figure out what characters will make it into the meta, but...
dotesports.com
How to complete the Role Mastery Challenge in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has been released for over a week, and players are finally starting to look at what Activision Blizzard’s plans are for keeping players engaged over the long run. One of the primary methods appears to be daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges that reward Battle Pass experience. These missions vary in difficulty, but one particular weekly task seems to be throwing players for a loop.
dotesports.com
How to get golden guns in Overwatch 2
Golden guns are some of the most impressive and sought-after cosmetics in the Overwatch franchise. These weapons are proof you’re knowledgeable about the hero in question. They also prove that you’re invested in ranked play and can hold your own in some of the series’ most intense battles. They’re are nothing short of a status symbol, even though all they do is turn part of your weapon to solid gold.
dotesports.com
All maps available in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 brought a mountain of new content for players to try out, including three new heroes, several new maps, and the brand-new Push mode. All of the first game’s heroes are also present in the sequel to the groundbreaking Overwatch, as are many of players’ favorite maps and modes from previous games. Overwatch 2 is all about mixing the old with the new, and the perfect place to see that in action is in its maps, many of which have been tweaked and restyled from their initial appearance.
dotesports.com
Tyler1 flubs his way through another ‘authentic’ ad read, this time for Overwatch 2, and it’s just incredible
Legend of Legends streamer Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp has delivered another hilarious ad read on Twitch. The first time was for Doritos, and he’s had a few League ad reads in his day too. This time though, it was for a sponsored Overwatch 2 stream. At first, the...
dotesports.com
Summit1g really doesn’t like tanks in Overwatch 2, and he’s not alone
It’s safe to say that FPS streamer Summit1g is not a fan of Overwatch 2. The newly released OW2 attempted to shake up the stale meta of the original game by changing the game’s format from six-vs-six to five-vs-five, removing a tank from the team composition. To compensate for the lack of tanks, Blizzard attempted to balance the heroes by making the tanks more aggressive and, well, tanky.
dotesports.com
Gotham Knights will have major FPS limitations on consoles
Gotham Knights, WB Games Montréal’s next exclusive game for the new generation, will not be able to exceed 30 FPS on consoles, even at its maximum settings, and there will not be a performance mode. Fleur Marty, executive producer of Gotham Knights, shared the information via the game’s...
dotesports.com
PSG.LGD rises from its ashes while Liquid upsets EG in Day 2 of TI11 Group A
Coming out of one of the most explosive starts to the International’s group states, EG aimed to keep up the momentum on day two of TI11. EG’s first series of the day had the NA representative matched against EU’s Team Liquid, a squad that made its way to the main event through the Last Chance Qualifiers. EG started the series with a Broodmother strategy while securing the late game with Sven and Queen of Pain.
dotesports.com
Apparent bug could have affected outcome of GAM Esports versus Top Esports at Worlds
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. While the teams from group C are moving on to the League of Legends World Champion...
dotesports.com
FIFA 23: How to Earn Coins Fast in FUT
In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, earning Coins can be tricky, especially if you begin the game with a newly formed squad. Building a squad requires a lot of patience, and you won’t always get the desired players by opening Packs. Packs offer random players with a certain overall rating, and you often won’t get the personnel needed for a specific position. This is where the Transfer Market becomes useful, as you can find the players your team needs and purchase them using FUT Coins.
FIFA・
dotesports.com
How to watch the Hyperluxe Oversight Apex Legends tournament
The third-party tournament scene in Apex Legends isn’t known for being plentiful. Thankfully, the Hyperluxe-backed Oversight tournament circuit aims to change all of that, providing the best teams in North America with a consistent tournament series with enough of a prize pool for teams to take the competition seriously.
dotesports.com
How to watch the CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep $100,000 Warzone tournament: Teams, prizing, schedule, and more
The Call of Duty League is back, kind of. This weekend, CDL teams will be represented by Warzone pros in the CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep $100,000 tournament in Call of Duty: Warzone. The top names in Warzone competition and earnings will be facing off in a slugfest on the Resurgence game mode.
