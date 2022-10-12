Being Bold Enough To Do Something Different with Dr. Felecia Froe. My next 🎙️ podcast guest, Dr. Felecia Froe, s the owner of Money With Mission, an investment company focused on empowering professional women to build wealth and achieve financial freedom through social impact investing. As a real estate syndicator, Felecia has partnered with like-minded investors. She has raised money for several social impact projects, including a residential assisted living home in Kansas City, Missouri focusing on providing elderly residents experiencing memory problems with personalized care. With her partners at the Eco Alliance Group, she brings healthy food to food desert areas with indoor vertical farms and grocery stores. In addition to real estate investing, Dr. Froe is a licensed urological surgeon with over 20 years of experience. She has written many Best Selling books including “How to Create Wealth that Outlives You”. Plus, she is an advocate for sharing the great work others are doing for their community through her podcast Money With Mission Podcast.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO