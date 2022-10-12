Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Why Practice Owners Should Define Their Most Important Number w/ Lee Benson #170
Why Practice Owners Should Define Their Most Important Number w/ Lee Benson #170. Do you know your most important number? In this episode, Lee Benson delves into how The Mind Methodology can help businesses achieve success and focus on their most important number. He shares how this methodology can be used to help businesses’ cross-functional collaboration start to happen, identify opportunities quickly, stay on track with goals, and more. Tap into this simple method and start growing your business!
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Content Strategy that Drives Results, ft. Chris Boyer, VP of Digital Strategy, Beth Israel Lahey
Content Strategy that Drives Results, ft. Chris Boyer, VP of Digital Strategy, Beth Israel Lahey. Content is king. Always has been, always will be. But how can healthcare take content and structure it to deliver a consistent brand and communication to healthcare consumers? Because ultimately if you structure your content in the right way, you create it once and publish across mediums and channels to your target audiences, thereby streamlining your communication workflows.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Nurse Leader Network: How to Use the Just Culture Tool to Improve Workplace and Patient Safety
Nurse Leader Network: How to Use the Just Culture Tool to Improve Workplace and Patient Safety. The RaDonda Vaught case has nurses everywhere questioning whether an the future for nurses is that unintentional actions will lead to prosecution. A big question in this case is whether Just Culture was applied. Just Culture is a key component in ensuring a culture of safety, and in this episode you will learn why you need to start using it today as well as the exact steps of how to implement the Just Culture tool.
JOBS・
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Activating Today’s Medicare Member: Effective Engagement Strategies
Activating Today’s Medicare Member: Effective Engagement Strategies. Motivating Medicare members to take action to improve their health is a high priority for health plans. Our panel explores how health plans can meet members where they are at the right time and with the right message. Hear success stories and “bright spots” you can implement in your organization!
IN THIS ARTICLE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Does a Chief Nursing Informatics Officer Optimize Care for Patients, Providers and Staff?
How Does a Chief Nursing Informatics Officer Optimize Care for Patients, Providers and Staff?. October 13, 2022: UCSF Medical Center is at the forefront of digital transformation in healthcare. What tools should you have in place to make digital transformation possible? What are the foundational elements? Kay Burke, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer reveals what a nursing background can bring into this role of innovation. How can we make our many fragmented workflows more integrated or automated? What are the specific challenges that UCSF is addressing? How is UCSF thinking about technology and data in support of care?
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Being Bold Enough To Do Something Different with Dr. Felecia Froe
Being Bold Enough To Do Something Different with Dr. Felecia Froe. My next 🎙️ podcast guest, Dr. Felecia Froe, s the owner of Money With Mission, an investment company focused on empowering professional women to build wealth and achieve financial freedom through social impact investing. As a real estate syndicator, Felecia has partnered with like-minded investors. She has raised money for several social impact projects, including a residential assisted living home in Kansas City, Missouri focusing on providing elderly residents experiencing memory problems with personalized care. With her partners at the Eco Alliance Group, she brings healthy food to food desert areas with indoor vertical farms and grocery stores. In addition to real estate investing, Dr. Froe is a licensed urological surgeon with over 20 years of experience. She has written many Best Selling books including “How to Create Wealth that Outlives You”. Plus, she is an advocate for sharing the great work others are doing for their community through her podcast Money With Mission Podcast.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Healthcare Cybersecurity is in Critical Condition. What’s the Prescription for Health Systems? with Erik Decker from Intermountain Healthcare & Julie Chua from the U.S. HHS
Healthcare Cybersecurity is in Critical Condition. What’s the Prescription for Health Systems? with Erik Decker from Intermountain Healthcare & Julie Chua from the U.S. HHS. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
EP. 103 Life inflection points and making an impact
EP. 103 Life inflection points and making an impact. Laurie McGraw is speaking with Inspiring Woman Elizabeth Kirk, a senior vice president at Strata Decision Technology. Liz has spent her career at the intersection of healthcare process automation and optimization to deliver significant financial returns. Working across teams on complex issues remains a passion. Personal tragedy, a health diagnosis, and major job changes – Liz has had to face several incredible inflection points. These all shaped her outlook on work and have led to strengthened resolve and commitment to making a difference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: A Path to Connect Nursing and Technology with Christopher Grutta, Registered Nurse at Mass General Brigham
FOGI: A Path to Connect Nursing and Technology with Christopher Grutta, Registered Nurse at Mass General Brigham. Nursing informatics is becoming a Need-to-Have asset in healthcare. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern interviews Chris Grutta, a healthcare professional and registered nurse with over ten years...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
End printed medical journals
“For the better part of two decades in medicine, I considered printed journals an old friend. Getting my latest medical journal in the mail, opening it, enjoying the feel, look, and even the smell of the journal was almost like getting a monthly present. During training, Journal club was the substitute I needed for the Book of the Month clubs I could not attend with other friends. To this day, I still consider reading them time well spent.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The ‘Wild West’ of Health Workforce Policy
Early in the pandemic, state officials unleashed a flood of emergency orders relaxing the rules that limit the care each health profession can provide. Now these temporary measures are expiring and health professionals from pharmacists to physician assistants are jockeying to shape the next wave of workforce reforms. Guests:. Susanna...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Interview with Kyle Zebley, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at the American Telemedicine Association and Executive Director, ATA Action
Interview with Kyle Zebley, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at the American Telemedicine Association and Executive Director, ATA Action. Episode 36 Interview with Kyle Zebley, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at the American Telemedicine Association and Executive Director, ATA Action. In this episode you’ll be hearing from the...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The Relationship Between Inflammation and Your Diet
The Relationship Between Inflammation and Your Diet. Through research, we’re learning that some of the best solutions for reducing inflammation are not necessarily found in the medicine cabinet, but in the refrigerator. On this episode, Dr. Brian Cole talks to certified Integrative Health Coach and Lifestyle Practitioner Karen Malkin about inflammation and how to fight it with an anti-inflammatory diet.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
LabOps: Improve Everything You Touch at the Lab with Jessica Beltran, Associate Director of Lab Operations at Seeker Biologics
LabOps: Improve Everything You Touch at the Lab with Jessica Beltran, Associate Director of Lab Operations at Seeker Biologics. Facilities management is a great tool to improve lab operations. In this episode, Jessica Beltran, Associate Director of Lab Operations at Seeker Biologics, talks about mechanisms she has learned to improve...
Business Insider
Can your boss fire you for refusing to turn your webcam on? If you live in the US, probably.
A worker at a Florida-based company fired for not turning on his webcam was awarded $73,000 by a Dutch court. Don't expect a similar ruling in the US.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: Revolutionizing Pharma Using Patented Analytics and Value-based Pharmacy Services with Josh Benner, Founder, and CEO at RxAnte
SEMPRE: Revolutionizing Pharma Using Patented Analytics and Value-based Pharmacy Services with Josh Benner, Founder, and CEO at RxAnte. Prescription drugs are powerful and can help people, but they can also be very harmful. In this episode, Josh Benner, founder, and CEO of RxAnte talks about improving medication use and pioneering a value-based business model for pharmacy.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
299 – Building the capability for greater digital health participation. Robert Hardie, nbn
299 – Building the capability for greater digital health participation. Robert Hardie, nbn. The underlying infrastructure that enables better digital capability in healthcare. Rob Hardie is nbn’s executive manager for health and agriculture. The nbn™ network is transitioning Australia to a digital future and will bring new opportunities...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Defining the Role and Career Potential of the Clinical Nurse Specialist
Defining the Role and Career Potential of the Clinical Nurse Specialist. On episode 391 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Dr. Phyllis Whitehead, PhD, the President of the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists (NACNS). In the course of their conversation, Keith and Dr. Whitehead discuss the role of the CNS, how to become a CNS, and the goals of the NACNS to diversify the CNS profession.
JOBS・
Comments / 0