Miami-dade County, FL

fortlauderdale.gov

New FLPD Officers Join Force as Crime Numbers Decrease

This week, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) welcomed 15 new officers to the force. The newly sworn officers will support the mission and vision of the City Commission enhancing Public Safety. The FLPD continues to see improvements in its efforts to combat violent crime. Police Chief Patrick Lynn reports...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

League of Women Voters Broward Holds Tamarac Candidate Forum

Election Day is only a few weeks away. The League of Women Voters of Broward County organized a virtual forum to introduce the candidates in Tamarac’s mayoral run and commissioner seats in Districts 2 and 4. The forum for the mayor candidates is live-streamed on Monday, October 17, at...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation

Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Miami-Dade Schools Offer Wide Range of Opportunities for Students

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are one of the nation’s leaders in school choice options. When Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres made multiple “Meet and Greet” appearances throughout the county in March 2022, he emphasized that post-secondary education must include paths to good-paying jobs in technical and trades fields to enable graduates to go immediately to work with sustainable salaries and consider college later if they so choose. He also emphasized, “We want our schools to be the parents’ choice and to be the employer of choice.”
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Residents Learn More About 9 Candidates at Chamber Event

There are ten candidates on the November ballot, and residents had an opportunity to get to know nine of them at the Meet the Candidates event hosted by the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce. According to the Chamber, over 100 constituents attended the Oct 11 event at Woodmont Country...
TAMARAC, FL
theplantain.com

Florida Elementary School Relocates To Ukraine To Secure Adequate Funding

The commute for students of Miami’s Al Crespo Memorial Elementary School got a little longer this week as the school finalized plans to relocate its campus from its longtime Edgewater location to Severodonetsk, Ukraine. “We really didn’t want to move,” admitted the school’s Principal Vivian Alcarez, “but it was the only way we could be sure the school received enough government funding for its after-school arts programs and to replace our outdated textbooks.”
MIAMI, FL
multihousingnews.com

Suburban Miami Condo Project Moves Forward

The 26-story Tal Aventura is set to be one story higher than the maximum permitted limit in the area. 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions have received conditional use approval for Tal Aventura, an upcoming 86-unit luxury condo tower in Aventura, Fla. IDEA Architects is behind the design of the 26-story, family-oriented project.
AVENTURA, FL
cityofhomestead.com

Downtown Homestead’s Renewed Losner Park to Open with an Epic Celebration

WHERE: Losner Park, 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030. Downtown Homestead’s Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, Florida will reopen with an epic celebration on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 4pm to 9pm showcasing not only the park’s expansion and first-class amenities, but a legendary live performance and spectacular fireworks show.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police Department unveils new vehicle in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled a new vehicle in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales, alongside other officers, unveiled the vehicle. The reveal took place Wednesday afternoon in front of Miami Police Headquarters. The Hispanic Officers Association were sponsors for the event.
MIAMI, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Miami Beach, FL Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country

Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Miami health care company wins state’s top startup company prize

Investors and dealmakers chose three companies to divide $100K in prize money from the state. A Miami health care company Wednesday won the state’s $40,000 innovation award aimed at providing startup companies with some rocket fuel to help get ideas off the ground. EVQLV, which also has a New...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
floridapolitics.com

First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96

Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Active Investigation Shuts Down Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs

Police blocked off the Sawgrass Expressway Thursday in Coral Springs due to an "active investigation." Both directions of the Sawgrass Expressway were shut down from US-441 to Coral Ridge Drive. Police opened both directions shortly after. Police did not specify what they were investigating. Further details were not available.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

