fortlauderdale.gov
New FLPD Officers Join Force as Crime Numbers Decrease
This week, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) welcomed 15 new officers to the force. The newly sworn officers will support the mission and vision of the City Commission enhancing Public Safety. The FLPD continues to see improvements in its efforts to combat violent crime. Police Chief Patrick Lynn reports...
tamaractalk.com
League of Women Voters Broward Holds Tamarac Candidate Forum
Election Day is only a few weeks away. The League of Women Voters of Broward County organized a virtual forum to introduce the candidates in Tamarac’s mayoral run and commissioner seats in Districts 2 and 4. The forum for the mayor candidates is live-streamed on Monday, October 17, at...
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
southdadenewsleader.com
Miami-Dade Schools Offer Wide Range of Opportunities for Students
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are one of the nation’s leaders in school choice options. When Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres made multiple “Meet and Greet” appearances throughout the county in March 2022, he emphasized that post-secondary education must include paths to good-paying jobs in technical and trades fields to enable graduates to go immediately to work with sustainable salaries and consider college later if they so choose. He also emphasized, “We want our schools to be the parents’ choice and to be the employer of choice.”
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Residents Learn More About 9 Candidates at Chamber Event
There are ten candidates on the November ballot, and residents had an opportunity to get to know nine of them at the Meet the Candidates event hosted by the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce. According to the Chamber, over 100 constituents attended the Oct 11 event at Woodmont Country...
theplantain.com
Florida Elementary School Relocates To Ukraine To Secure Adequate Funding
The commute for students of Miami’s Al Crespo Memorial Elementary School got a little longer this week as the school finalized plans to relocate its campus from its longtime Edgewater location to Severodonetsk, Ukraine. “We really didn’t want to move,” admitted the school’s Principal Vivian Alcarez, “but it was the only way we could be sure the school received enough government funding for its after-school arts programs and to replace our outdated textbooks.”
multihousingnews.com
Suburban Miami Condo Project Moves Forward
The 26-story Tal Aventura is set to be one story higher than the maximum permitted limit in the area. 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions have received conditional use approval for Tal Aventura, an upcoming 86-unit luxury condo tower in Aventura, Fla. IDEA Architects is behind the design of the 26-story, family-oriented project.
cityofhomestead.com
Downtown Homestead’s Renewed Losner Park to Open with an Epic Celebration
WHERE: Losner Park, 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030. Downtown Homestead’s Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, Florida will reopen with an epic celebration on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 4pm to 9pm showcasing not only the park’s expansion and first-class amenities, but a legendary live performance and spectacular fireworks show.
marketplace.org
With bus drivers in short supply, one local transit authority seeks a hiring solution
Jhony Barona used to work in fast food and construction. But at his graduation ceremony in August, after training to be a bus driver, he beamed with pride thinking about his new job with Miami-Dade County’s bus system. He graduated with 31 other trainees. “I feel really, really amazing,”...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police Department unveils new vehicle in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled a new vehicle in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales, alongside other officers, unveiled the vehicle. The reveal took place Wednesday afternoon in front of Miami Police Headquarters. The Hispanic Officers Association were sponsors for the event.
bulletin-news.com
Broward Court Clerk’s Daughter Freed on $250k Bond for Federal Tax Fraud Allegations
Three of the eight other co-defendants and the daughter of the clerk of the court in Broward County have been given $250,000 bail apiece to be freed from the county jail as they await trial in a federal tax fraud case. In front of Federal Judge Jared M. Strauss in...
pasconewsonline.com
Miami Beach, FL Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country
Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
floridapolitics.com
Miami health care company wins state’s top startup company prize
Investors and dealmakers chose three companies to divide $100K in prize money from the state. A Miami health care company Wednesday won the state’s $40,000 innovation award aimed at providing startup companies with some rocket fuel to help get ideas off the ground. EVQLV, which also has a New...
Click10.com
Ethics of city’s Publix gift card giveaway questioned amid commissioner’s campaign
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Dade Commission On Ethics received a report on a controversial North Miami Beach-sponsored Publix gift card giveaway. It exposed a large crowd to political campaign material. The city spent $225,000 to buy $150 Publix gift cards and distributed these over three days...
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
floridapolitics.com
First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96
Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
islandernews.com
Have we officially entered a ‘buyer’s market’ in area real estate?
Real estate prices continue their cooling off trend across Miami-Dade County as this week’s list reveals. During the period of Oct. 3 to 7, a Brickell one-bedroom unit with short-term rental capabilities (Hello, AirBnB cash flow!) sold for $95,000 under the listed sales price. As you read through this...
WPBF News 25
In the wake of Kings Point tornado damage, HOA attorney urges Floridians to have a disaster plan
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — As the residents of Kings Point continue to pick up the pieces, a local HOA lawyer explained why this is the time for all Florida residents to dot their I's and cross their T's when it comes to their plan in case a natural disaster strikes again.
NBC Miami
Active Investigation Shuts Down Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
Police blocked off the Sawgrass Expressway Thursday in Coral Springs due to an "active investigation." Both directions of the Sawgrass Expressway were shut down from US-441 to Coral Ridge Drive. Police opened both directions shortly after. Police did not specify what they were investigating. Further details were not available.
