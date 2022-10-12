Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wadsworthbruin.com
WHS Yearbook Staff Travels to Elyria High School
On September 28, the Wadsworth High School yearbook staff went to Elyria High School for their first field trip since Autumn of 2019. Every member of the staff had the opportunity to go on the trip if they had their field trip form signed and turned in. There are 13 members that are part of the staff this year and all of them were able to go on the trip.
stnonline.com
Ohio School District Launches Investigation After Alleged School Bus Segregation
Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools in Summit County, Ohio launched a full investigation after a a parent alleged her and other black children was separated from white students on the school bus because of their races, reported Cleveland19 News. The mother claims that the school bus driver forced black students to...
News-Herald.com
Painesville Schools amends substitute teacher requirements to address shortage
The Painesville City School Board addressed the district’s substitute teacher shortage at its Oct. 10 meeting, authorizing it to hire substitute teachers without college degrees for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The measure comes as the district has faced “critical” lack of substitute teachers, explained Superintendent Josh Englehart....
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parma City School District seeks approval of Issue 9 on Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation new-money tax, the district returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue -- costing an additional $11.53 a month per...
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
cleveland19.com
Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
17-year-old set to graduate from Kent State University
Maya McDaniel's journey to a four-year degree in gaming design and a minor in computer science started when she was just 14 years old.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chardon teacher with autism writes children's book about acceptance
CHARDON, Ohio — At first glance, you'd probably notice David Petrovic as a typical middle school social studies teacher, quizzing his students at Saint Mary School in Chardon. If you know him like we do, David is an accomplished theater actor, motivational speaker, author and autism advocate. He's recently...
beckersspine.com
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
‘Opportunity to overcome’: Ohio school canceling football season
The North High School Vikings in Akron have a lot of pride in their football program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic to take over St. Vincent orthopedic locations across Northern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center will take over operations of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s orthopedic and spine medical services in several locations on Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic announced Wednesday. As a result, St. Vincent Spine and Orthopedic Institute locations in Independence, Solon, Westlake,...
Endorsement of Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District was misguided
The Plain Dealer’s endorsement of Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District is misguided, siting his “… proven ability at working across party lines to advance Greater Cleveland interests.”. This premise is erroneous given his inability to work within his own party to advance Greater...
Julie Billiart Schools of Lyndhurst to buy former Chippewa Elementary School in Brecksville for $1.3 million
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Julie Billiart Schools, which educates children in kindergarten through eighth grade who have learning challenges such as autism, anxiety and dyslexia, is buying the former Chippewa Elementary School for $1.3 million. Meanwhile, no one has offered to purchase the former Highland Drive Elementary School, so the Brecksville-Broadview...
High school football Week 9 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The fastest 10 weeks of the year is quickly coming to an end. With the playoffs right around the corner teams everywhere are using the season’s final two weeks to tune up and make sure they are ready. There are a number of intriguing matchups this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best spots to take in the grandeur of Northeast Ohio's fall colors
As Halloween approaches, the vibrant peak of Northeast Ohio's fall foliage is near. Here are the best spots to view nature's splendor.
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
Best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Got a craving for falafel, couscous or kebabs? The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland have all that and more, offering everything from Persian specialties, Lebanese classics and Arab cuisine -- all healthy dishes without giving up satisfying taste. Full of aromatics and layers of richness,...
Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
Comments / 0