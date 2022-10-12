ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

wadsworthbruin.com

WHS Yearbook Staff Travels to Elyria High School

On September 28, the Wadsworth High School yearbook staff went to Elyria High School for their first field trip since Autumn of 2019. Every member of the staff had the opportunity to go on the trip if they had their field trip form signed and turned in. There are 13 members that are part of the staff this year and all of them were able to go on the trip.
WADSWORTH, OH
News-Herald.com

Painesville Schools amends substitute teacher requirements to address shortage

The Painesville City School Board addressed the district’s substitute teacher shortage at its Oct. 10 meeting, authorizing it to hire substitute teachers without college degrees for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The measure comes as the district has faced “critical” lack of substitute teachers, explained Superintendent Josh Englehart....
PAINESVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Chardon teacher with autism writes children's book about acceptance

CHARDON, Ohio — At first glance, you'd probably notice David Petrovic as a typical middle school social studies teacher, quizzing his students at Saint Mary School in Chardon. If you know him like we do, David is an accomplished theater actor, motivational speaker, author and autism advocate. He's recently...
CHARDON, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Julie Billiart Schools of Lyndhurst to buy former Chippewa Elementary School in Brecksville for $1.3 million

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Julie Billiart Schools, which educates children in kindergarten through eighth grade who have learning challenges such as autism, anxiety and dyslexia, is buying the former Chippewa Elementary School for $1.3 million. Meanwhile, no one has offered to purchase the former Highland Drive Elementary School, so the Brecksville-Broadview...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
LAKEWOOD, OH

