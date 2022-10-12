On September 28, the Wadsworth High School yearbook staff went to Elyria High School for their first field trip since Autumn of 2019. Every member of the staff had the opportunity to go on the trip if they had their field trip form signed and turned in. There are 13 members that are part of the staff this year and all of them were able to go on the trip.

