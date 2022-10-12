Read full article on original website
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Entergalactic’: A taste of happiness
On Sept. 30, Kid Cudi released his eighth solo album, “Entergalactic,” alongside a Netflix animated rom-com of the same name. A Cudi fan since middle school, I’m glad to be afforded the opportunity to check in on my fellow Clevelander while carrying out research for this review.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘And a Movie’: The story of ‘Community’
“Six seasons and a movie.” For one fandom, this was more than a quote. It was a goal — an aspiration for the show that they loved. This is the story of the show “Community” and how its fans were just so dedicated to harassing NBC employees that the show managed to get saved from cancellation.
Harry Potter fans and cast remember how Robbie Coltrane brought Hagrid to life
Following the death of Robbie Coltrane on Friday, his colleagues and fans shared remembrances of his larger-than-life character Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series.
