Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports Signs Notre Dame Running Back To NIL Deal
In April, NBC Sports announced its foray into the name, image, and likeness space with a marketplace for athletes at Temple, Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt. Now, the program, called NBC Athlete Direct, is expanding into the fan-powered NIL sector — with the help of Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
History of the matchup through the eyes of The Observer: Notre Dame vs. Stanford
The Notre Dame-Stanford rivalry is a long-standing matchup, dating back to the close of Knute Rockne’s seventh season as head coach, the first Notre Dame national championship. Since then, Notre Dame leads the series 21-13. The teams have gone head to head every year since 1988, sans the 2020...
abc57.com
Coming up on this week's ABC57 Kickoff
Here's a look at some of the stories we'll have on this week's ABC57 Kickoff, just before Notre Dame takes on Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium. Watch ABC57 Kickoff live from 10:30 a.m. to Noon on Saturday.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Observer sports staff predicts Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Three straight for the Irish, and now Notre Dame has a chance to turn this winning streak into a hurtling ball of momentum with arguably their two easiest games of the season upcoming. Barring a shocker, Notre Dame should be 5-2 heading into a two-week stretch of Syracuse and Clemson, games that could push the Irish back towards the top 15, maybe even the top 10. The Irish are big favorites this weekend, and their offense is rolling, going up against a Stanford defense that’s giving up 207 yards per game on the ground. They’ve also given up 40+ in three of four contests against Power-5 competition. That should work well for the Irish to be able to do what they want offensively. The Stanford offense is respectable, but it’s not groundbreaking. Notre Dame’s defense has held opposing offenses to 21 points or less in each game besides UNC, so anticipate that trend to continue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bad news for Notre Dame
Notre Dame has come back strong after starting 0-2 on the season. The Irish suffered a major loss this week due to injury. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer (...)
Top247 Linebacker Set to Visit Notre Dame on Saturday
Notre Dame will take on Stanford this weekend in South Bend. When the Fighting Irish take on the Cardinal with kickoff scheduled for around 7:30 pm ET, there will be a lot recruits on campus looking to check out the action. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned about another visitor...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Week 7 Irish bowl projections
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-2 and still barely receiving any votes in either the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The thing is though... there’s been noticeable improvement, and there is still plenty to achieve this season despite no chance at a college football playoff berth. The...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Zwiller: ZeLO revisits incorrect picks against ND, game picks
In Notre Dame’s two most recent games against North Carolina and BYU, ZeLO had the Irish as an underdog. Obviously, ZeLO got those two games somewhat wrong, as the Irish won comfortably against both squads and are now on a three-game win streak. So, before I go to what...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Notre Dame professor offers students abortion help in defiance of Catholic school policy
A professor at the University of Notre Dame , a private Catholic university, is offering to help students obtain abortions and contraceptives , despite Catholic teaching denouncing the practices as grave moral evils. Tamara Kay, a professor of sociology at Notre Dame, advertised on the door of her office that...
Inside Indiana Business
Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility
The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Senate confirms new executive cabinet member, discusses ASL resolution
On Wednesday night the Notre Dame student senate met in Montgomery Auditorium to confirm sophomore Quinn Akerman as the director of national relations and political engagement, discuss hall vacancy elections and American Sign Language (ASL) as a foreign language in undergraduate admissions. Notre Dame student body president Patrick Lee began...
Inside Indiana Business
South Bend VPA: ‘We’re not slowing down’
South Bend Venues Parks & Arts has been awarded the 2022 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration. The award honors the department’s excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to offer superior park and recreation services. SBVPA Executive Director Aaron Perri says the award is the highest possible recognition in the industry, and the city’s efforts to earn it are just the beginning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
WNDU
Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Benton Harbor (MI)
Benton Harbor in Berrien County is just three miles from St. Joseph Town, Michigan, United States. It has a size of twelve square kilometers and a population of 9,103 in 2022. The town might not be much sizeable, but it has many attractions. These attractions include wineries that make excellent...
WNDU
Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation
The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 46 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Brennan’s View luxury condominiums in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting and blessing was held for Brennan’s View!. It’s the newest luxury condo building located near Notre Dame. They’re built on Corby Boulevard, right behind Trader Joe’s. The ribbon-cutting even brought out local leaders to celebrate. “Well it’s...
WNDU
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The construction of a 23-story Four Winds Hotel in South Bend is far from finished, yet it’s far enough along to start booking some of the space. The hotel is still a work in progress. It is rough around the edges. There are no...
swmichigandining.com
2nd Hand Smoke
Friday nights in the fall are my favorite. I pick up a little extra OT every week with an additional assignment and it’s work I actually enjoy. I work my normal 9-5 shift then head out without a co-worker to tackle the additional duties. There’s usually a little bit of traveling away from Kalamazoo involved and since I’m alone, I always look for opportunities to find new places to eat.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ledgeview Brewing Co. Now Has A Food Truck
Ledgeview Brewing Co. has made it easier for food lovers to taste their product beyond the restaurant’s Warren Street location in Warsaw. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ledgeview’s food truck on Thursday. Craig McLaren, who owns Ledgeview with his wife Abby, said they’ve already...
Comments / 0