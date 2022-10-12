ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Coming up on this week's ABC57 Kickoff

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll have on this week's ABC57 Kickoff, just before Notre Dame takes on Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium. Watch ABC57 Kickoff live from 10:30 a.m. to Noon on Saturday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Observer sports staff predicts Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Three straight for the Irish, and now Notre Dame has a chance to turn this winning streak into a hurtling ball of momentum with arguably their two easiest games of the season upcoming. Barring a shocker, Notre Dame should be 5-2 heading into a two-week stretch of Syracuse and Clemson, games that could push the Irish back towards the top 15, maybe even the top 10. The Irish are big favorites this weekend, and their offense is rolling, going up against a Stanford defense that’s giving up 207 yards per game on the ground. They’ve also given up 40+ in three of four contests against Power-5 competition. That should work well for the Irish to be able to do what they want offensively. The Stanford offense is respectable, but it’s not groundbreaking. Notre Dame’s defense has held opposing offenses to 21 points or less in each game besides UNC, so anticipate that trend to continue.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Notre Dame

Notre Dame has come back strong after starting 0-2 on the season.  The Irish suffered a major loss this week due to injury. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer (...)
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Top247 Linebacker Set to Visit Notre Dame on Saturday

Notre Dame will take on Stanford this weekend in South Bend. When the Fighting Irish take on the Cardinal with kickoff scheduled for around 7:30 pm ET, there will be a lot recruits on campus looking to check out the action. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned about another visitor...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Week 7 Irish bowl projections

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-2 and still barely receiving any votes in either the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The thing is though... there’s been noticeable improvement, and there is still plenty to achieve this season despite no chance at a college football playoff berth. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Zwiller: ZeLO revisits incorrect picks against ND, game picks

In Notre Dame’s two most recent games against North Carolina and BYU, ZeLO had the Irish as an underdog. Obviously, ZeLO got those two games somewhat wrong, as the Irish won comfortably against both squads and are now on a three-game win streak. So, before I go to what...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility

The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
VALPARAISO, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Senate confirms new executive cabinet member, discusses ASL resolution

On Wednesday night the Notre Dame student senate met in Montgomery Auditorium to confirm sophomore Quinn Akerman as the director of national relations and political engagement, discuss hall vacancy elections and American Sign Language (ASL) as a foreign language in undergraduate admissions. Notre Dame student body president Patrick Lee began...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Inside Indiana Business

South Bend VPA: 'We're not slowing down'

South Bend Venues Parks & Arts has been awarded the 2022 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration. The award honors the department’s excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to offer superior park and recreation services. SBVPA Executive Director Aaron Perri says the award is the highest possible recognition in the industry, and the city’s efforts to earn it are just the beginning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Salem's Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
BREMEN, IN
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Benton Harbor (MI)

Benton Harbor in Berrien County is just three miles from St. Joseph Town, Michigan, United States. It has a size of twelve square kilometers and a population of 9,103 in 2022. The town might not be much sizeable, but it has many attractions. These attractions include wineries that make excellent...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation

The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 46 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
SOUTH BEND, IN
swmichigandining.com

2nd Hand Smoke

Friday nights in the fall are my favorite. I pick up a little extra OT every week with an additional assignment and it’s work I actually enjoy. I work my normal 9-5 shift then head out without a co-worker to tackle the additional duties. There’s usually a little bit of traveling away from Kalamazoo involved and since I’m alone, I always look for opportunities to find new places to eat.
MATTAWAN, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Ledgeview Brewing Co. Now Has A Food Truck

Ledgeview Brewing Co. has made it easier for food lovers to taste their product beyond the restaurant’s Warren Street location in Warsaw. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ledgeview’s food truck on Thursday. Craig McLaren, who owns Ledgeview with his wife Abby, said they’ve already...
WARSAW, IN

