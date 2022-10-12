Read full article on original website
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Thomas: Where Ben Morrison ranks among recent Irish recruiting steals
Within just weeks, three-star cornerback recruit Benjamin Morrison claimed a starting job within the vaunted Notre Dame defense. Morrison came to South Bend as the second-highest cornerback recruit in the class, with many figuring four-star Jaden Mickey to challenge for early playing time. Mickey has played some very important snaps for the Irish, but it is the previously little-known Morrison that has carved out a regular role. Where does Morrison rank amidst recent Irish recruiting steals? The Irish have molded several lower-rated recruits into dominant starters, but did any get off to as fast a start as the Phoenix, Arizona, native?
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
History of the matchup through the eyes of The Observer: Notre Dame vs. Stanford
The Notre Dame-Stanford rivalry is a long-standing matchup, dating back to the close of Knute Rockne’s seventh season as head coach, the first Notre Dame national championship. Since then, Notre Dame leads the series 21-13. The teams have gone head to head every year since 1988, sans the 2020...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Observer sports staff predicts Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Three straight for the Irish, and now Notre Dame has a chance to turn this winning streak into a hurtling ball of momentum with arguably their two easiest games of the season upcoming. Barring a shocker, Notre Dame should be 5-2 heading into a two-week stretch of Syracuse and Clemson, games that could push the Irish back towards the top 15, maybe even the top 10. The Irish are big favorites this weekend, and their offense is rolling, going up against a Stanford defense that’s giving up 207 yards per game on the ground. They’ve also given up 40+ in three of four contests against Power-5 competition. That should work well for the Irish to be able to do what they want offensively. The Stanford offense is respectable, but it’s not groundbreaking. Notre Dame’s defense has held opposing offenses to 21 points or less in each game besides UNC, so anticipate that trend to continue.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Commitment, work ethic bring freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison to prominence
Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison has already begun to make a name for himself in the Notre Dame football program. The newcomer has played in all five games this season, boasting seven tackles to his name already, and has secured a spot at the top of the Irish depth chart. Morrison...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Zwiller: ZeLO revisits incorrect picks against ND, game picks
In Notre Dame’s two most recent games against North Carolina and BYU, ZeLO had the Irish as an underdog. Obviously, ZeLO got those two games somewhat wrong, as the Irish won comfortably against both squads and are now on a three-game win streak. So, before I go to what...
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Lime Green Camaro Stolen From White Pigeon Village in Southwest Michigan
The village of White Pigeon, Michigan is... small. VERY small. Right around 6,000 people. You've got Central Elementary School, White Pigeon Junior(SLASH)Senior High School, a post office, ONE bar, a McDonald's, and a couple of other local spots. In fact, the village is so small, (how small is it?) the...
swmichigandining.com
2nd Hand Smoke
Friday nights in the fall are my favorite. I pick up a little extra OT every week with an additional assignment and it’s work I actually enjoy. I work my normal 9-5 shift then head out without a co-worker to tackle the additional duties. There’s usually a little bit of traveling away from Kalamazoo involved and since I’m alone, I always look for opportunities to find new places to eat.
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw
Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.
Fox 59
Indiana man drowns while kite surfing in Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A 56-year-old from Bremen died two days after he was pulled from Lake Michigan after drowning during a kite surfing lesson, authorities said. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Douglas Tolle was participating in kite surfing lessons at Washington Park Beach on Saturday when he began struggling in the waters of Lake Michigan for unknown reasons. By the time other kite surfers reached Tolle, he was reportedly unconscious.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Impaired in Double Fatality
(Michigan City, IN) - Alcohol was involved in two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Michigan City over the summer. The victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser, both from Illinois. Police said they were on a motorcycle eastbound on Homer Street when the driver ran a...
95.3 MNC
Dog distracting driver leads to car crash
A dog distracting a driver is said to be the cause of a crash in New Paris. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 7:19 p.m., when the driver, who was travelling east on CR 46, lost control of her vehicle, when her dog began moving around, distracting her. Officials...
WNDU
Homeowner talks after being injured in car-into-home accident
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It happened in the 400 block of Russ Avenue around 10 p.m., Monday Night. According to the affected homeowner, Danny Lawhorn, a car ran the stop sign at the corner of the intersection, t-boned another car, and sent it spinning into the house on the corner.
WNDU
A new neighborhood is headed for Nappanee
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - R Yoder Construction has announced a new neighborhood!. The new development is called Wellfield Community, and construction could begin as soon as next year. According to their website, the new neighborhood will be within walking distance of Northwood High School! Those interested can apply for...
WNDU
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka restaurant is on probation after the St. Joseph County Department of Health found numerous health code violations during a recent inspection. The health department went to Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill after receiving complaints of people getting sick. An inspector visited the restaurant in...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man charged in connection to death of 2-year-old boy
VALPARAISO, Ind. - An Indiana man has been charged in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy. Kyle Reyna, 32, of Portage, has been arrested for neglect of a dependent, resulting in injury or death, and placing the dependent in a situation that endangers their life or health — resulting in injury or death.
