World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Red Arrow Studios International
Among the shows that Red Arrow Studios International will present at MIPCOM are a pair of reality formats, as well as the scripted comedy-drama Kid Sister. “Kid Sister is a hilarious and deeply personal coming-of-age comedy-drama about Lulu, a young Jewish woman in her prime whose family thinks she is careening toward ‘spinsterhood,’” says Tim Gerhartz, managing director of Red Arrow Studios International.
World Screen News
MISTCO to Present Two New Series at MIPCOM
MISTCO is set to attend MIPCOM with the two new Turkish series Bahar and Secrets of an Angel. Co-produced with Us Yapim, Bahar tells the story of a young girl who struggles to keep her goodness despite all the darkness around her. After witnessing her father’s murder, she tries to prove that her stepmother committed the crime.
World Screen News
Distribution360 Bringing New & Returning Series to MIPCOM
Distribution360’s MIPCOM slate features a variety of new and returning competition series and formats. Leading its catalog, the brand-new competition series A Cut Above sees 12 of the world’s best chainsaw carvers turn ordinary logs into extraordinary works of art. Each week, sculptor Katharine Dowson and chainsaw carver Ryan Cook choose who out-carved the rest and send one person home.
World Screen News
BBC Studios Bringing British Storytelling to MIPCOM
BBC Studios is set to attend MIPCOM with a vast slate of content from British storytellers, including the third and final season of the BAFTA-winning series Happy Valley. Written by Sally Wainwright, the third season sees Sarah Lancashire return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood, alongside James Norton, Siobhan Finneran and Rhys Connah. When Cawood discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim, a chain of events is sparked that unwittingly leads her back to her nemesis Tommy Lee Royce.
World Screen News
Pawn Stars Spin-Off to Debut on The HISTORY Channel
Pawn Stars Do America, an eight-part spin-off of the hit series Pawn Stars, is slated to premiere on The HISTORY Channel on November 9. The new series sees the Pawn Stars crew travel to eight different cities in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects. Viewers will experience the franchise in a new way with on-site restoration reveals and local road trip excursions.
World Screen News
Gearing Up for MIPCOM?
Get ready for MIPCOM’s official opening on Monday by accessing our October editions and downloading or updating the World Screen app—for iOS and Android—delivering programming listings, news and a host of other useful resources. You can get copies of the MIPCOM editions of World Screen, TV Drama,...
World Screen News
Inter Medya Marks MIPCOM Return with Packed Slate
Inter Medya is making its market return with a slate that includes the new drama Poison Ivy. Produced by TMC Film, co-produced by Alim Yapım and broadcast on Star TV, Poison Ivy features among its cast Neslihan Atagül Doğulu, Kadir Doğulu, Sarp Levendoğlu and Zuhal Olcay. The series was adapted from Peride Celal’s best-selling novel of the same name.
World Screen News
Lionsgate+ Greenlights More Señorita 89
Lionsgate+ has greenlit a second season of the original series Señorita 89, set against the glamour of 1980s Mexico. Joining the cast for season two are Dolores Heredia (El Galán) as La Madrina, mother of the cartels who sees power and influence in Jocelyn (Leidi Gutiérrez), and Yoshira Escárrega (Toda La Sangre) as Maribel Montaño, who is known as La Santa because the night they found her with her victim’s eyes in her hands, they say the dead man could still see.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Konami Cross Media NY
Konami Cross Media NY’s catalog features a variety of series from the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. The latest series, Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS, leads the slate. It features all-new characters and introduces Rush Duels to the universe. For Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, the third and final season, made up of 38 episodes, is now available...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: pocket.watch
At MIPCOM, pocket.watch is showcasing a catalog of creator-produced and -inspired content, with a library of more than 20,000 hours available for distribution. “This content is diverse, kid- and brand-safe, proven to be globally popular and delivered at an incredibly efficient cost,” says Chris M. Williams, founder and CEO of pocket.watch.
World Screen News
RDF London Taps First Dates Creator as Managing Director
Meredith Chambers has been appointed as managing director of RDF London, joining the company later in the month. Meredith will be responsible for managing the London-based arm of the business and building on RDF’s reputation for popular factual, factual entertainment and formatted factual. Chambers was formally managing director at...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Serious Kids
Based on a book penned by Tomi Ungerer, the Serious Kids highlight Flix celebrates friendship and differences. “The core values of the show are widely sought-after, such as tolerance, courage, friendship, community and family unity,” says Leila Ouledcheikh, senior VP of global distribution and commercial development at Serious Kids.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Jetpack Distribution
DreaMars, represented by Jetpack Distribution, tells the story of eight teenagers who fly to Mars in order to colonize the planet. For older kids and teens, the sci-fi series is filmed in the advanced research facility known as “the Habitat,” established by the Israeli Space Agency in the Ramon Crater area, replicating settlements on Mars.
World Screen News
TV Latina Festival Adds Top Streaming Executives
Prime Video’s Pablo Iacoviello, The Walt Disney Company Latin America’s Natalia Scalia and Paramount’s Eduardo Lebrija will be part of the next edition of the TV Latina Festival, to be held November 7 to 10, to discuss their platform offerings and the streaming landscape in Latin America.
World Screen News
Billy the Cowboy Hamster Set for Tiny Pop
Dandelooo has sealed a deal with the free-to-air U.K. channel Tiny Pop for Billy the Cowboy Hamster. Targeted at 4- to 7-year-olds, Billy the Cowboy Hamster is based on the series of seven books by Dutch author and illustrator Catharina Valckx. The preschool show is set to premiere exclusively on U.K. free TV in May 2023.
World Screen News
Toonz Media Group & China Bridge Content Partner for Comedy
Toonz Media Group has teamed with China Bridge Content for the original animated comedy series Peaches & Creaminal. For 6- to 9-year-olds, the show centers on an outspoken 8-year-old girl who travels the world with her very large talking bulldog. Every time they arrive in a new country, Creaminal’s lack of impulse control gets them into playful trouble.
World Screen News
TV Kids Screenings Festival: Odin’s Eye Entertainment
As virtually every major kids’ content buyer chases that elusive perfect 6 to 11 comedy, Odin’s Eye Animation is offering up The Beachbuds, about a group of exotic birds working at the Zoobak Resort. “We are confident that streamers, broadcasters and audiences alike will love The Beachbuds, a...
World Screen News
Pocket.watch Signs Eight New Content Creators
Pocket.watch has expanded its portfolio with the signing of eight new talents from YouTube, representing topics ranging from yoga and mindfulness to food. Among the new additions is JunyTony, which has garnered 2.5 million YouTube subscribers. On the channel, the animated duo of Juny and Tony go on magical and musical adventures with their animal friends and teach positive lessons to kids.
World Screen News
Epic Story Greenlights Mia & Codie
Epic Story Media has started production on the animated series Mia & Codie, in addition to working on a second season of Luna, Chip and Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go. Epic Story Media’s preschool coding comedy series Mia & Codie has been commissioned by TVO, Knowledge Network and TFO. The 40×4.5-minute show comes from Emmy Award winner Don Moody.
World Screen News
BBC & ABC Co-Commission The Spooky Files
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the BBC have jointly commissioned the new comedy series The Spooky Files, which is being financed with production investment from Screen Australia and support from VicScreen. The show comes from Tony Ayres Productions (TAP) and Megaboom Pictures, the creative teams behind breakout successes Nowhere...
