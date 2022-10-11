Lionsgate+ has greenlit a second season of the original series Señorita 89, set against the glamour of 1980s Mexico. Joining the cast for season two are Dolores Heredia (El Galán) as La Madrina, mother of the cartels who sees power and influence in Jocelyn (Leidi Gutiérrez), and Yoshira Escárrega (Toda La Sangre) as Maribel Montaño, who is known as La Santa because the night they found her with her victim’s eyes in her hands, they say the dead man could still see.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO