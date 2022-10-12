Read full article on original website
Elk Grove Citizen
Week Eight Football Predictions
With Thursday Night Football (Elk Grove-style) ready to kickoff in a couple hours, let's look at this weekend's action:. Elk Grove (4-3) vs. Pleasant Grove (0-7) The Herd can set up a showdown for the Delta League championship with a big win tonight. Elk Grove should have its way on the ground with the Eagles tonight and we'll all be home by 9 p.m. Next Friday all roads will lead to Thunder Stadium for Jesuit vs. Herd. But, Elk Grove won't look too far ahead by the way they play tonight.
Elk Grove Citizen
Herd romps with 4 INTs for TDs, punt block, long runs
Elk Grove had 28 points on the scoreboard, but had run only three offensive plays to that point of the second quarter. What happened before and after that part of the game at Sheldon/Pleasant Grove Community Stadium was just a little bizarre. The Thundering Herd defensive backs came up with...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wiseley steps up for Bulldogs
If his first varsity race is any indication of what’s to come from Folsom High sophomore Owen Wisely, call him the finisher. At the Clovis Invitational held at Woodwark Park in Fresno on Saturday, arguably the most competitive in-season cross country event other than the state championship races, Wisely passed 47 runners in the final mile of the extra-large school race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 17.4 seconds. He was Folsom High’s fourth finisher and helped the team to an eighth-place finish.
Elk Grove Citizen
Junior National Team Tennis Champions!
The co-ed tennis squad from Laguna Creek Sports Club won the USTA Junior National Co-ed Team championship Oct. 9 in Orlando, Fla. The team was made up of area high school-aged tennis players, most attending Elk Grove Unified schools, coached by Mark Fairchild and Alex Villareal. “I was lucky and...
Elk Grove Citizen
Miguel 'Tiger' Muro
Our beloved brother, uncle, cousin, friend Miguel “Tiger” Muro passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by love on Sept.30, 2022, at the age of 61. Tige was born and raised in Redding, California where he graduated from Monte Vista School, was a proud member of Cub Scouts, and long-time participant with Far Northern Regional Center. Tige moved to Elk Grove with his mother Johnie in 2000.
Sacramento Observer
Jerry Dixon: Sac State’s First Black Graduate
“In the second year of its existence, this new College has grown to the point of where it is difficult, if not impossible, for one to know personally the hundreds of individual faculty and students who compose it.”. — Dr. Guy G. West,. President of Sacramento State College in the...
sacramentocityexpress.com
These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California
Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
KCRA.com
Ironman California athletes concerned about running through Discovery Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As triathletes from around the world get ready to come to Sacramento forIronman California, organizers and athletes hope this year's race goes off without a hitch after last year's cancellation due to a bomb cyclone hitting the area. But some athletes are voicing concerns about their...
Elk Grove Citizen
Donald Petersen
Donald Marinus Petersen, loving husband, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2022, at the age of 90. Donald was born on July 9, 1932, to Gladys and Robert in Greenbush, Minnesota. He attended school in Thief River Falls Minnesota where he enjoyed ice hockey and fishing until his family moved to California in 1947. Donald graduated high school in 1950 from Shasta High School in Redding, CA and then graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from Oregon State in 1957. He began his 37-year career with the California Department of Forestry in 1949 and retired as the Chief Deputy Director in 1986. Some of his hobbies included travel, sports, fishing, hunting, swimming, and spending time with family and friends.
goldcountrymedia.com
Turning perils to pearls for 30 years: Folsom ministry hits a milestone
There was music, worship and dining under the stars in the Historic Folsom Plaza last Thursday night, all in celebration of a Folsom nonprofit that has dedicated countless hours to helping others. Thursday’s event was a special celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Powerhouse Ministries in Folsom. The event...
Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt headline Sacramento's Goldensky Festival opening this Saturday
The following feature article is featured in the October issue of the Gold County Media Entertainer, a monthly publication focused on entertainment events throughout the greater Sacramento region and beyond, including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yuba counties. Check out the full print edition here. The biggest country music festival...
Elk Grove Citizen
John and Betty Hall are the 2022 EG Citizens of the Year
The Elk Grove community’s 67-year-old tradition carried on this week when John and Betty Hall were declared to be the 2022 Elk Grove Citizens of the Year. On Oct. 11, the Elk Grove Citizen of the Year committee surprised the couple at their Old Town home where they live with three formerly feral cats. Betty sensed that something was up when she saw several familiar faces in her driveway.
KCRA.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Harvest Festival at Quarry Park Adventures this weekend
Rocklin, Calif.- This weekend Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin will help kick off the holiday season with their Harvest Festival Family Weekend. This three day event will take place October 14 – 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Admission is FREE and Quarry Park Adventures is inviting everyone in the Sacramento region to attend.
Elk Grove Citizen
Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries after EGPD pursuit
A 47-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after he crashed into a Lakeside house while Elk Grove police officers pursued him on Oct. 8. Authorities announced his death on Oct. 13. No other injuries were reported. Sacramento County coroners identified the rider as Loc Le of Elk Grove. This incident...
Sacramento Observer
Fall Festival Pumpkin Fest Oct. 15
The Black-owned Estate Farms will be hosting their annual Sacramento Fall Festival Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, October 15, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adults are $5, kids get in free. Bring your kids and enjoy the pumpkin patch, take pumpkin carving lessons, go on a hay rides, see...
kuic.com
The Grand Opening Of Play-4-All Park’s Phase One Is October 29th In Vacaville!
Please join us for the Grand Opening of “Phase One” of the amazing Play-4-All Park on October 29th! Read about the NINE year journey in getting this Northern California “one of a kind” park for people of all abilities and disabilities built in Vacaville (ENTIRLEY with donations and sponsorships). Please read about our long road filled with many road blocks but even more endurance and determination. We are featured in this issue of the Vacaville Magazine (www.vacamag.com), pgs 26-29. We are finally ready to open PHASE ONE!! The park is located at 815 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Parking will be limited; try and carpool if you can 🙂
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area music venue The Boardwalk reopens under new ownership
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A popular music venue in Orangevale is reopening on Thursday, 10 months after it was shut down. The Boardwalk closed in January after 35 years. It hosted nearly 2,000 concerts featuring local and national acts. The owners of “Palm Tree Brewing Company” in Orangevale purchased the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Reported in Sacramento Traffic Accident Near On-Ramp
Chain-Reaction Traffic Accident on Golden State Highway. A traffic accident near an on-ramp in Sacramento on October 10 resulted in one person suffering pain. The collision occurred along Golden State Highway at the Mack Road on-ramp. The collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), involved a Chevy, Honda Accord and a Toyota Corolla. The slow lane was blocked by the crash, and at least one person reported a complaint of pain.
