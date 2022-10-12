Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
abc12.com
Michigan triples low-income weatherization program with federal funds
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three times more low-income households in Michigan will qualify for a program to make their homes more weather tight and cut energy usage this year. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tripling its weatherization program thanks to an influx of funding from the nearly $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending bill passed earlier this year.
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
WXYZ
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
bridgemi.com
Social Security increase: 2.2 million in Michigan to get $140 more per month
This is the highest increase in Social Security benefits in more than 40 years. Recipients can expect an average of $140 more per monthly payment. The increase is tied to rising prices of goods and services. Social Security payments will increase an average of $140 per month starting in January...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
fox2detroit.com
How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
Gov. Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates.
1051thebounce.com
Part of I-96 in Michigan to Close for 10 Days
Fall is here, and usually that means a slowdown in road construction. But, certain sections of I-96 in Michigan aren’t getting a rest from the construction. On one hand, that’s good, because the repairs are needed, but that can mean a big inconvenience for drivers. In fact, a...
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
fox2detroit.com
Both sides of Proposal 2 debate argue how amendment would impact Michigan elections
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Michigan voters head to the polls next month, they will decide on Proposal 2, which would add election provisions to the constitution. Some rules include allowing voters the right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement, requiring state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and requiring military and overseas ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by the election day.
Race for Michigan Attorney General looks tight
EPIC-MRA's poll took place between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12.
Michigan Proposal 1: What a 'yes' or 'no' vote means for you
Proposal 1 focuses on term limits that could amend the Michigan State Constitution and require financial disclosures of top elected officials.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge
The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
fox2detroit.com
Prop 2 draws support, ire from Michigan voters
Michigan voters will decide on a new set of amendments that would impact elections. Some voters support these rules, while others say they aren't the way to ensure secure elections.
Most Michigan college students could receive up to $5,500 from new scholarship
Michigan college students will soon be able to secure up to $5,500 more in scholarships, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation creating the Michigan Achievement Scholarship into law Tuesday. Beginning next year, most Michigan students receiving federal aid can receive an additional:
What would Prop 3 do: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, the legality of abortion has been up to each individual state. Some, like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, have trigger restrictions either in effect or being argued in court. Other states, like Illinois and Minnesota, already had protections in place.
Group rallies against Prop 3 at Michigan Capitol
Members of Democrats for Life of America and Michigan gathered at the state capitol to promote rejecting Prop 3.
Michigan governor debate features accusations of lies, with abortion front and center
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has led in several polls over her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, though that lead has narrowed to the single digits in recent weeks.
