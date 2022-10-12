ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Michigan triples low-income weatherization program with federal funds

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three times more low-income households in Michigan will qualify for a program to make their homes more weather tight and cut energy usage this year. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tripling its weatherization program thanks to an influx of funding from the nearly $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending bill passed earlier this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
DETROIT, MI
Clarkston, MI
Clarkston, MI
Clarkston, MI
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE
Part of I-96 in Michigan to Close for 10 Days

Fall is here, and usually that means a slowdown in road construction. But, certain sections of I-96 in Michigan aren’t getting a rest from the construction. On one hand, that’s good, because the repairs are needed, but that can mean a big inconvenience for drivers. In fact, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
MICHIGAN STATE
Both sides of Proposal 2 debate argue how amendment would impact Michigan elections

DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Michigan voters head to the polls next month, they will decide on Proposal 2, which would add election provisions to the constitution. Some rules include allowing voters the right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement, requiring state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and requiring military and overseas ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by the election day.
MICHIGAN STATE
Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge

The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
