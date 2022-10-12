Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Pawnee Pothole Pathway to be fixed
BURCHARD - A recreational access road that's long been in poor condition with numerous potholes, will be seeing improvement. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, October 17 on County Road 615 Avenue in Pawnee County....an access to Burchard Lake State Recreation Area. Work also will be done inside the recreational...
News Channel Nebraska
Dry Conditions Dominate Gage County
Despite thunderstorms bringing some much needed rain to the area late Tuesday night, drought conditions continue across the Midwest. Gage County Extension Educator Nicole Stoner says Gage County and the surrounding area is very dry but in better shape than other parts of the state…. "We aren't even in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Tree plantings for NRD, Nemaha, Johnson counties
Oct. 24 – 9 a.m. sugar maple at the Pawnee County courthouse in Pawnee City. 11 a.m. bald cypress tree at Peru State College in Nemaha County. Oct. 25 -- 9 a.m. sugar maple at Johnson County courthouse in Tecumseh. Tammy Partsch of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce said...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind topples The ooh-aah Tree
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County courthouse has a decision to make after one of the trees from the Enchanted Arboretum was blown from its pedestal Wednesday. Wind of 48 mph overnight and gusts up to 43 mph on Wednesday are blamed for toppling The oooh-aaah Tree by Phyllis Mally at the courthouse’s north sidewalk.
News Channel Nebraska
High fire danger follows stormy night, in southeast Nebraska
BEATRICE – An October line of thunderstorms in southeast Nebraska brought high winds and hail to the region late Tuesday night, with one gust of wind clocked at 87 miles-per-hour east of Plymouth. A 70-mile-per-hour storm gust was reported at Crete, and a gust of 68-miles-per-hour at Lewiston. Thunderstorm wind gusts were estimated up to 58 miles-per-hour in Beatrice.
Tanker turnover closes I-29 in far northwestern Missouri
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the southbound lanes on I-29 at the accident site have been opened. Interstate 29 in far northwestern Missouri has been closed as hazardous material is cleared from the highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed I-29 from mile marker 99 to mile marker...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
kmaland.com
Atchison County wreck injures 1
(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
News Channel Nebraska
Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls
BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
WOWT
Emily's 6 First Alert Forecast: Less wind on the way, cold air here next week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After back to back windy days we have some relief in sight. Wind will lighten gradually into the weekend but won’t completely calm down. Gusts reach the 30s Friday and generally stay in the 20s Saturday and Sunday. Friday will be a cool and breezy...
News Channel Nebraska
Combine fire near Percival
PERCIVAL – Firefighters were dispatched Thursday afternoon for a combine fire near Percival. Radio traffic indicated that the combine was fully engulfed in flames. The combine was located near 230 Street and 201 Avenue where crews were harvesting beans. Wind gust of 40 mph were reported around 3:30 today...
UPDATE: Lanes cleared after multi-vehicle crash at I-680 northbound
Nebraska Department of Transportation says that lanes on I-680 northbound are now open after multi-vehicle crash.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Nebraska City, Nebraska
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Nebraska City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Nebraska City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
News Channel Nebraska
U.S. Highway 136 mishaps near Beatrice, cause injury
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say an accident caused by a deer jumping onto the highway southwest of Beatrice caused injury to the driver. It happened near U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road at around 2:40 in the morning, last Saturday. A 2007 Ford Edge driven...
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
Dry weather conditions in Nebraska lead to brush fire in Valley
Dry, windy conditions helped kick up a brush fire west of the Pines Country Club near Valley Tuesday afternoon.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
WOWT
Omaha basement fire quickly knocked down by firefighters
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews quickly put out a fire in a basement Friday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to the area of 24th and Pierce Street Friday at 12:11 p.m. for a basement fire. When crews arrived they saw smoke and found the fire in...
