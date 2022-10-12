ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Pawnee Pothole Pathway to be fixed

BURCHARD - A recreational access road that's long been in poor condition with numerous potholes, will be seeing improvement. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, October 17 on County Road 615 Avenue in Pawnee County....an access to Burchard Lake State Recreation Area. Work also will be done inside the recreational...
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dry Conditions Dominate Gage County

Despite thunderstorms bringing some much needed rain to the area late Tuesday night, drought conditions continue across the Midwest. Gage County Extension Educator Nicole Stoner says Gage County and the surrounding area is very dry but in better shape than other parts of the state…. "We aren't even in the...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Tree plantings for NRD, Nemaha, Johnson counties

Oct. 24 – 9 a.m. sugar maple at the Pawnee County courthouse in Pawnee City. 11 a.m. bald cypress tree at Peru State College in Nemaha County. Oct. 25 -- 9 a.m. sugar maple at Johnson County courthouse in Tecumseh. Tammy Partsch of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce said...
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wind topples The ooh-aah Tree

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County courthouse has a decision to make after one of the trees from the Enchanted Arboretum was blown from its pedestal Wednesday. Wind of 48 mph overnight and gusts up to 43 mph on Wednesday are blamed for toppling The oooh-aaah Tree by Phyllis Mally at the courthouse’s north sidewalk.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

High fire danger follows stormy night, in southeast Nebraska

BEATRICE – An October line of thunderstorms in southeast Nebraska brought high winds and hail to the region late Tuesday night, with one gust of wind clocked at 87 miles-per-hour east of Plymouth. A 70-mile-per-hour storm gust was reported at Crete, and a gust of 68-miles-per-hour at Lewiston. Thunderstorm wind gusts were estimated up to 58 miles-per-hour in Beatrice.
BEATRICE, NE
kmaland.com

Atchison County wreck injures 1

(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls

BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
PLYMOUTH, NE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Channel Nebraska

Combine fire near Percival

PERCIVAL – Firefighters were dispatched Thursday afternoon for a combine fire near Percival. Radio traffic indicated that the combine was fully engulfed in flames. The combine was located near 230 Street and 201 Avenue where crews were harvesting beans. Wind gust of 40 mph were reported around 3:30 today...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Nebraska City, Nebraska

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Nebraska City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Nebraska City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

U.S. Highway 136 mishaps near Beatrice, cause injury

BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say an accident caused by a deer jumping onto the highway southwest of Beatrice caused injury to the driver. It happened near U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road at around 2:40 in the morning, last Saturday. A 2007 Ford Edge driven...
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha basement fire quickly knocked down by firefighters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews quickly put out a fire in a basement Friday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to the area of 24th and Pierce Street Friday at 12:11 p.m. for a basement fire. When crews arrived they saw smoke and found the fire in...
OMAHA, NE

