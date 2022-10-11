Middletown showed their appreciation of their former Coach and now Salesianum head Coach Bill DiNardo as he reached the 300th win milestone. DiNardo coached at Middletown for 17 years and led them to 3 state championships. However he would lead his Sals to a big win upsetting his former team. Middletown came into this game ranked No.1 in the state ... Read More

MIDDLETOWN, DE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO