Source: Indiana Pacers to waive three players
The Pacers continue to shape their roster for the regular season.
Tyler Herro Reacts To Jordan Poole Getting A Larger Extension Than Him: "I'm Super Happy For Him... Guys Get Paid In The League."
Tyler Herro is not mad that Jordan Poole got a larger contract extension than he did.
Five-star guard hearing from entire Duke staff
Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg. RELATED: Sons of former Duke champ stand out at premier camp That said, ...
Braves' Morton hit in elbow by liner, exits NLDS Game 4
Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton lasted only two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NL Division Series after he was struck on his pitching elbow by a batted ball
Guardians rookie Árias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs Yankees
Guardians rookie infielder Gabriel Árias will make just his second career major league start at first base Saturday night in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees
5 Dynamic Dallas Cowboys Who Flopped as Philadelphia Eagles
A look at five NFL players who played well for the Dallas Cowboys but not so well with the Philadelphia Eagles. The post 5 Dynamic Dallas Cowboys Who Flopped as Philadelphia Eagles appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Salesianum defeats No. 1 Middletown
Middletown showed their appreciation of their former Coach and now Salesianum head Coach Bill DiNardo as he reached the 300th win milestone. DiNardo coached at Middletown for 17 years and led them to 3 state championships. However he would lead his Sals to a big win upsetting his former team. Middletown came into this game ranked No.1 in the state ... Read More
