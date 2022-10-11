ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

BlueDevilCountry

Five-star guard hearing from entire Duke staff

Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg. RELATED: Sons of former Duke champ stand out at premier camp That said, ...
DURHAM, NC
Delaware LIVE News

Salesianum defeats No. 1 Middletown

Middletown showed their appreciation of their former Coach and now Salesianum head Coach Bill DiNardo as he reached the 300th win milestone. DiNardo coached at Middletown for 17 years and led them to 3 state championships. However he would lead his Sals to a big win upsetting his former team. Middletown came into this game ranked No.1 in the state ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE

