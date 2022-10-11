Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
floridapolitics.com
‘I have the plan’: Philippe Bien-Aime envisions District 2 turnaround ahead of Miami-Dade Commission runoff
‘I have the plan, experience, leadership and temperament to deal with others and get things done for the district.’. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime is running for the Miami-Dade Commission as a man with a plan. According to him, District 2, which he hopes to represent in County Hall after the Nov. 8 election, is in dire need of one.
theplantain.com
Florida Elementary School Relocates To Ukraine To Secure Adequate Funding
The commute for students of Miami’s Al Crespo Memorial Elementary School got a little longer this week as the school finalized plans to relocate its campus from its longtime Edgewater location to Severodonetsk, Ukraine. “We really didn’t want to move,” admitted the school’s Principal Vivian Alcarez, “but it was the only way we could be sure the school received enough government funding for its after-school arts programs and to replace our outdated textbooks.”
Miami New Times
"Unfair and Unjust": Miami Commission Takes Over Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
Dozens of speakers from Miami's Black community and beyond gathered in the City of Miami Commission chambers on October 13 to stand up against the commission's takeover of the trust that manages Miami's historically Black beach on Virginia Key. The leadership of the South Dade branch of the NAACP, members...
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
fortlauderdale.gov
New FLPD Officers Join Force as Crime Numbers Decrease
This week, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) welcomed 15 new officers to the force. The newly sworn officers will support the mission and vision of the City Commission enhancing Public Safety. The FLPD continues to see improvements in its efforts to combat violent crime. Police Chief Patrick Lynn reports...
Boat buyers, sellers navigate choppy waters from war, inflation, supply woes
When COVID-19 struck down the economy in 2020, it was the marine industry that converted crisis into opportunity as customers seeking a safe mode of recreation bought or rented boats in droves. Now, as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show approaches its 63rd edition, industry sales are slowing, some brokerage firms say, as war continues to flare in Ukraine, inflation grips the economy, ...
businessnewsledger.com
Kaseya Sees Big Growth in Florida: CEO Fred Voccola Expects 1,500 New Employees in Miami Headquarters Next Year
Kaseya has experienced tremendous growth since it was founded in 2000. In the next year, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola expects that growth to explode in the Miami area. Miami is the home base for the worldwide IT management software company’s global headquarters, though Kaseya has had a presence in the city since 2004. In the coming year, Voccola said he expects the company to add 1,500 new employees to its Miami offices.
Can Democrats unseat LaMarca, the last remaining Republican state lawmaker in Broward?
Is Chip LaMarca an independent-minded, principled, moderate-conservative, willing to oppose Republican legislative leaders in Tallahassee — and sometimes even break with Gov. Ron DeSantis? Or is he a far-right MAGA Republican who masquerades as a moderate in Broward but doesn’t truly represent his constituents’ views when he’s 450 miles away in the state capital? How voters answer those ...
multihousingnews.com
Suburban Miami Condo Project Moves Forward
The 26-story Tal Aventura is set to be one story higher than the maximum permitted limit in the area. 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions have received conditional use approval for Tal Aventura, an upcoming 86-unit luxury condo tower in Aventura, Fla. IDEA Architects is behind the design of the 26-story, family-oriented project.
floridapolitics.com
Miami health care company wins state’s top startup company prize
Investors and dealmakers chose three companies to divide $100K in prize money from the state. A Miami health care company Wednesday won the state’s $40,000 innovation award aimed at providing startup companies with some rocket fuel to help get ideas off the ground. EVQLV, which also has a New...
Coral Springs Candidate Daniel Foganholi Discusses City Issues Ahead of Seat 2 Election
With less than four weeks until Election Day, School Board Member and Seat 2 candidate Daniel Foganholi discussed issues facing the city and campaign priorities. Foganholi, a 27-year Coral Springs resident, first moved to the city because his parents wanted to live somewhere that is safe, family-oriented, and has good schools to ensure quality education.
southfloridareporter.com
Cruising From Miami – Has Anything Changed In The Last Ten Years?
Miami has long boasted the nickname ‘Cruise Capital of the World’. But over the last ten years, has the port continued to improve its cruise offering, so deserving to keep the title?. Miami’s record as a cruise port over the last decade can be illustrated by comparing the...
livability.com
4 Reasons to Live in Greater Fort Lauderdale
The fun is never done in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. Looking to move to the Greater Fort Lauderdale region? The opportunities are as endless as the beaches. Here are four reasons you should set up shop in this ocean oasis. 1. Live Large on the Water. Water sports, the...
floridapolitics.com
First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96
Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year
Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
cityofhomestead.com
Downtown Homestead’s Renewed Losner Park to Open with an Epic Celebration
WHERE: Losner Park, 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030. Downtown Homestead’s Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, Florida will reopen with an epic celebration on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 4pm to 9pm showcasing not only the park’s expansion and first-class amenities, but a legendary live performance and spectacular fireworks show.
pasconewsonline.com
Miami Beach, FL Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country
Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
fau.edu
Southwest Florida Becomes Nation’s Most Overvalued Housing Market
Southwest Florida, still dealing with widespread destruction from Hurricane Ian, has become the nation’s most overvalued housing market, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan area surpassed Boise, Idaho, as the market selling at the largest premium. As of the...
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
