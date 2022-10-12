ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Simplemost

Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
Florence Carmela Paola

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
State
New York State
SheKnows

Ina Garten Just Shared a Cozy One-pot Chicken Recipe From Her Upcoming Cookbook & It's Surprisingly Easy

Fall is here. Even in parts of the country where it felt like fall might never arrive, the temps are finally starting to dip, and that means we’ve got our Dutch ovens out of the cupboard, proudly displayed on the stove where they’ll remain throughout the cold season. We love a good one-pot recipe, and not just because they’re great time savers. There’s also just something so homey and cozy about cooking dinner in one big pot, and Ina Garten might just be the best at putting elegant spins on those one-pot classics. Garten just shared a recipe from her...
12tomatoes.com

Carolina Pecan Bars

When it comes to delicious baked goods, a southern recipe will seldom let you down and this recipe was no exception! I couldn’t find much about the origin of these Carolina Pecan Bars, but with plenty of butter and toasted pecans, it seems like a recipe that would be right at home in a southern grandmother’s recipe collection. Rich and decadent, these little bars are almost more cookie-like than cake-like in texture. Once we go over the recipe steps you’ll see why!
Vice

Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Architectural Digest

How to Fold a Fitted Sheet Without Going Crazy

Of all the items stored in a linen closet that require basic folding savvy, knowing how to fold a fitted sheet likely ranks among the hardest. That’s because towels and top sheets for every mattress size have one important thing in common: a flat surface. Fitted sheets, on the other hand, have rounded, bunched elastic corners that make the prospect of folding them seem like an exercise in futility. One false move and you’ve got a wadded mess that looks more like a bundle of fabric than bed sheets. You know you need a folding lesson when putting away a duvet cover seems easier.
#Food Drink#New York Cheesecake
The Daily South

Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce

You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
Food & Wine

Sweet-and-Salty Pretzel and Waffle Cone Piecrust

If you love a classic graham cracker crumb pie crust, this equally versatile version is a must-try. Finely ground pretzels add a malty and salty flavor while crushed waffle cones give the crust a caramelized sweetness. This sandy and sturdy crust holds up well to all no-bake pie fillings, such as our no-bake Apple Flambé Pie, or and the silky custard filling of our Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie. Waffle cones are available at most grocery stores or can be purchased from your local ice cream shop. To make this piecrust gluten free, look for gluten-free pretzels and cones.
Epicurious

Chocolate Doberge Cake

Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
12tomatoes.com

Chili Cheese Dog Bake

So easy to love and so easy to make. Who doesn’t love chili cheese dogs? I’m sure there are some people out there, but it can’t be a lot. I mean what’s not to like? A meaty, savory hot dog made even more meaty with robust and zesty chili and topped with plenty of ooey-gooey cheese. Oh, and of course it’s all wrapped in a nice comforting bun… but here I can do you one better. Instead of a bun, we’ve got fluffy, buttery crescent rolls. So still a chili dog, but maybe even more comforting, and it’s all baked together in one bubbly dish.
recipesgram.com

Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)

These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
Family Proof

Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bomb: Recipes Worth Making

Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bombs explode with flavors too good to resist! To make a batch of 15 you only need four ingredients and 30 minutes of prep. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients...
1390 Granite City Sports

I Stole This Deliciously Cute Minnesota Holiday Recipe From My Aunt [RECIPE]

MY ADULT KIDS ARE WAITING FOR THEIR HALLOWEEN COOKIES. Every year since I can remember, My Aunt Marlene has made these adorable pumpkin face sugar cookies for us kids, and now my kids expect the same. It's a month-long process, as I make the sugar cookies first, freeze them, and then decorate them at a later time. The problem? I end up making them all month long because they don't last two seconds. Add this to your holiday traditions if you enjoy baking.
hummusapien.com

Blender Oatmeal Apple Waffles (gluten-free and kid-friendly!)

Scrumptious whole grain Apple Waffles made in the blender with simple ingredients are the ultimate healthy breakfast recipe! Fluffy, crispy, and no added sugar--perfect for toddlers, too. Gluten free!. My toddler and I are going to be fighting over who gets the last waffle, that's a fact. Holy moly, fluffy...
recipesgram.com

Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)

This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
Food & Wine

Spinach Dip Hot Bread

This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
