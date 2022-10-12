Read full article on original website
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
I made 3 easy fall recipes in a Crock-Pot and they were they perfect for chilly days
An Insider reporter made creamy pork chops with mushrooms, corn chowder, and beef stew in a slow cooker.
Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Ina Garten Just Shared a Cozy One-pot Chicken Recipe From Her Upcoming Cookbook & It's Surprisingly Easy
Fall is here. Even in parts of the country where it felt like fall might never arrive, the temps are finally starting to dip, and that means we’ve got our Dutch ovens out of the cupboard, proudly displayed on the stove where they’ll remain throughout the cold season. We love a good one-pot recipe, and not just because they’re great time savers. There’s also just something so homey and cozy about cooking dinner in one big pot, and Ina Garten might just be the best at putting elegant spins on those one-pot classics. Garten just shared a recipe from her...
12tomatoes.com
Carolina Pecan Bars
When it comes to delicious baked goods, a southern recipe will seldom let you down and this recipe was no exception! I couldn’t find much about the origin of these Carolina Pecan Bars, but with plenty of butter and toasted pecans, it seems like a recipe that would be right at home in a southern grandmother’s recipe collection. Rich and decadent, these little bars are almost more cookie-like than cake-like in texture. Once we go over the recipe steps you’ll see why!
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
How to Fold a Fitted Sheet Without Going Crazy
Of all the items stored in a linen closet that require basic folding savvy, knowing how to fold a fitted sheet likely ranks among the hardest. That’s because towels and top sheets for every mattress size have one important thing in common: a flat surface. Fitted sheets, on the other hand, have rounded, bunched elastic corners that make the prospect of folding them seem like an exercise in futility. One false move and you’ve got a wadded mess that looks more like a bundle of fabric than bed sheets. You know you need a folding lesson when putting away a duvet cover seems easier.
The Daily South
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
Food & Wine
Sweet-and-Salty Pretzel and Waffle Cone Piecrust
If you love a classic graham cracker crumb pie crust, this equally versatile version is a must-try. Finely ground pretzels add a malty and salty flavor while crushed waffle cones give the crust a caramelized sweetness. This sandy and sturdy crust holds up well to all no-bake pie fillings, such as our no-bake Apple Flambé Pie, or and the silky custard filling of our Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie. Waffle cones are available at most grocery stores or can be purchased from your local ice cream shop. To make this piecrust gluten free, look for gluten-free pretzels and cones.
Epicurious
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
12tomatoes.com
Chili Cheese Dog Bake
So easy to love and so easy to make. Who doesn’t love chili cheese dogs? I’m sure there are some people out there, but it can’t be a lot. I mean what’s not to like? A meaty, savory hot dog made even more meaty with robust and zesty chili and topped with plenty of ooey-gooey cheese. Oh, and of course it’s all wrapped in a nice comforting bun… but here I can do you one better. Instead of a bun, we’ve got fluffy, buttery crescent rolls. So still a chili dog, but maybe even more comforting, and it’s all baked together in one bubbly dish.
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)
These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bomb: Recipes Worth Making
Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bombs explode with flavors too good to resist! To make a batch of 15 you only need four ingredients and 30 minutes of prep. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients...
How to Make a Copycat Version of the Original Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory
If you’re anything like me, you’ve made many drives to The Cheesecake Factory not to dine in, but to get in line for a slice of cheesecake from the pastry case to take home. Since there are dozens of enticing options to choose from, it can be tough to pick a single flavor. Usually I go with Oreo Dream Extreme or Toasted Marshmallow S’mores Galore.
I Stole This Deliciously Cute Minnesota Holiday Recipe From My Aunt [RECIPE]
MY ADULT KIDS ARE WAITING FOR THEIR HALLOWEEN COOKIES. Every year since I can remember, My Aunt Marlene has made these adorable pumpkin face sugar cookies for us kids, and now my kids expect the same. It's a month-long process, as I make the sugar cookies first, freeze them, and then decorate them at a later time. The problem? I end up making them all month long because they don't last two seconds. Add this to your holiday traditions if you enjoy baking.
hummusapien.com
Blender Oatmeal Apple Waffles (gluten-free and kid-friendly!)
Scrumptious whole grain Apple Waffles made in the blender with simple ingredients are the ultimate healthy breakfast recipe! Fluffy, crispy, and no added sugar--perfect for toddlers, too. Gluten free!. My toddler and I are going to be fighting over who gets the last waffle, that's a fact. Holy moly, fluffy...
recipesgram.com
Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)
This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
Food & Wine
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
intheknow.com
More than 53,000 shoppers rave about this cup that keeps your drink cold for hours: ‘Holds ice longer than a Yeti’
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If the mere thought of a lukewarm drink...
