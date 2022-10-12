Read full article on original website
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits/Gin Lee. Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits. This recipe can be put together ahead of time, then baked for forty to forty-five minutes and served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even for dinner.
Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole
Active Time 25 minutes Total Time 1 hour 30 minutes. Crisp on the outside and cheesy on the inside, hash brown casserole is an easy dish that will please a crowd whether it's served at breakfast or dinner. A béchamel, or creamy roux-based sauce, serves as the base for the casserole alongside thawed frozen shredded hash browns. A cup of sour cream adds a tangy silkiness to the mix, which counters the starchiness of the potatoes.
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. In a large frying pan over medium heat, cook pancetta and add garlic and wine. Continue to cook for about 4 minutes; set aside. In a large serving bowl, beat the eggs with the cheese and seasonings; set aside. Cook the...
Tortilla Soup
One bite of this tortilla soup, and you'll think it has been simmering all day. But the secret is, it's ready in just about 1 hour. Thanks to several high-impact ingredients, like fire-roasted tomatoes and a handful of roasted, toasty spices, flavor builds quickly. That gets this tortilla soup on the dinner table quickly, and it also prevents the chicken from drying out or turning tough.
What’s Cooking: Forbidden Stuffed Peppers
Forbidden Stuffed Peppers Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg Time: 20 mins Serves: 4 servings Ingredients 4 Red, yellow or orange bell peppers, halved and seeded 1 cup forbidden black rice 2 cups water Pinch of kosher salt 1-2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil 1 cup of corn from cob or can drained ½ red onion, diced 6oz cremini, porcini […]
How to Make Spaghetti Squash in a Slow Cooker
Spaghetti squash is a popular winter squash, and for good reason. It’s a low-carb and low-calorie alternative to pasta with a slightly sweet taste and crisp-tender bite. There are several ways to cook spaghetti squash. Slow cooker spaghetti squash allows you to simply pop it in your Crock-Pot (one of the best slow cookers) and get on with your day. It’s the ultimate fuss-free dinner!
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's Tuscan chicken meatloaf
Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make Tuscan chicken meatloaf.
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Take your favorite Mexican dish and turn it in to this tasty and easy Chicken Enchilada Soup. A filling soup full of delicious enchilada flavors!. It's officially soup season! There is just something about soup that is so comforting when you get those first few chilly days of fall. So I start thinking of different soup ideas. My Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe is so popular that I thought I'd try to make another soup based on another favorite Mexican meal - enchiladas! It has very simple ingredients that easily come together to make a fabulously flavored and filling soup!
Mussels In White Wine Broth Recipe
In the bistros of Paris where mussels are a regional specialty, you'll see large bowls of mussels served with french fries, crusty bread, and a side of mayonnaise. The most popular variation of French "moules frites" is a rich and creamy white wine broth, used to steam the mussels and serve as a dipping sauce to the bread. It is fragrant and velvety and deceptively easy to cook at home in less than 20 minutes, making it a perfect meal for any day of the week!
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
