There will be several loads of new, used, returned and surplus items from mostly Home Depot, Amazon, Lowes, and Target. Mowers, hand tools, power tools, and electric, good selection of Lawn And Garden type items blowers, vacs, trimmers, etc. also there will be some household type items Usually small type kitchen appliances, toys and some sporting goods, misc. most items sold separately but will be some volume lots for wholesalers.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO