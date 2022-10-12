Read full article on original website
Large Surplus Auction. Tools, small appliances, toys, lawn and garden, wholesale pallets and much more.
There will be several loads of new, used, returned and surplus items from mostly Home Depot, Amazon, Lowes, and Target. Mowers, hand tools, power tools, and electric, good selection of Lawn And Garden type items blowers, vacs, trimmers, etc. also there will be some household type items Usually small type kitchen appliances, toys and some sporting goods, misc. most items sold separately but will be some volume lots for wholesalers.
Guns, buggies, household, antiques, and misc.
20 GUNS: 13 Winchesters include 3 Mod. 12`s (1) 12 ga. w/ Redfield scope & (1) 12 ga. w/ full choke, (1) 16 ga. w/ mod. choke, (4) mod. 70’s (1) .243 w/ scope, (1) Featherweight 30.06 NIB., (1) 30.06 w/ Leupold scope, (1) 300 wsm., (2) mod. 37’s (1) 16 ga. single shot, (1) 12 ga. single shot, (1) mod. 37 A 20 ga. youth, (1) mod. 370 12 ga. single shot, (1) mod. 1400 20ga. semi – auto exc. cond., (1) XPR 350 Legend like new w/ Leupold 3 x 9 scope, Rem. 870 Wingmaster slug barrel w/ Tasko scope, Rem. Mod. 700 7mm. w/ Leupold 4 x 12 scope, Sav. Mod. 340 D .222 w/ Bushnell scope, Ruger 10122 .22, Ruger American 6.5 Creedmore w/ Leupold scope UX lll – I, Mossberg mod. 152 .22 semi – auto, Stevens mod. 200 .223., Rem. 870-barrel, Vortex Viper 4 x 12 – 40 scope, Leupold UX-3 I 3.5 x 10 scope, Nikon 3-9 x 40, Bushnell 3 x 9 Banner, 5 knives.
Managing black vultures presents new challenges for Ohio farmers
In 2005, Tom Karr saw black vultures hanging around his cattle farm, in Meigs County, Ohio, for the first time. That same year, he lost 11 calves to vultures during the calving season. “I didn’t know much about them then, but I’ve learned a lot about them since,” Karr, board...
