A trial is set to begin Monday for a former Maine corrections officer facing a manslaughter charge. 64-year-old Kenneth Morang fell asleep at the wheel while driving home in July of 2019 after working consecutive 16-hour shifts. Police say he rear-ended a family’s SUV in Gorham. 9-year-old Raelynn Bell died of a traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO