Should the Red Sox Re-Sign J.D. Martinez?
Welcome back to Free Averency, in which our own Avery Hamel takes a look at all of the Sox in-house free agents ahead of the crucial 2022-23 offseason. Last week, she looked at Michael Wacha. Today, she examines Sox slugger J.D. Martinez. After turning 2021 into a bounce-back season, J.D....
Daily(ish) Links: Pedro Speaks
Pedro sat down for an interview recently. It’s always worth reading whatever Pedro says, but the best part of this particular interview is what he has to say about Brayan Bello: “It actually brings back memories of who I was, except he’s probably at the same age a little bit better.” (Trevor Hass, Boston.com)
Brayan Bello And Triston Casas Are Just The Beginning
Not all losing seasons are created equal. If a team struggles to string wins together and is playing essentially meaningless baseball in August and September (or earlier), things have obviously gone wrong. But some teams in those situations can still be fun to watch, while others can be absolute misery. Losing teams can be relatively enjoyable for a couple reasons. One is being so inept that it becomes hilarious. The other is by having reasons to be hopeful about the future, which usually manifests itself by way of top prospects getting a chance to get reps at the MLB level.
