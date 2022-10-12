ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

clarkstonnews.com

A Look Back for October 12, 2022

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for Springfield’s new fire chief: Charles Oaks became the third Springfield Township Fire Department Chief, taking over for retired Marlan Hillman, who is Oaks’ father-in-law. His wife’s grandfather was the original Springfield fire chief in 1947. Great Scot!:...
1051thebounce.com

Part of I-96 in Michigan to Close for 10 Days

Fall is here, and usually that means a slowdown in road construction. But, certain sections of I-96 in Michigan aren’t getting a rest from the construction. On one hand, that’s good, because the repairs are needed, but that can mean a big inconvenience for drivers. In fact, a...
Spinal Column

Women in Milford Gala tickets going fast

Women in Milford, an organization that helps local business people (mostly women) to encourage each other and grow, hosts its second annual gala next month, but if you want to go, act quickly to get your tickets. The event takes place from 7-11 p.m. on November 11 at Union 212,...
The Oakland Press

Fire breaks out at apartment complex

Eight apartments have smoke and water damage after a fire at a complex in West Bloomfield Township on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Three of the eight units in the complex north of 14 Mile Road near Halsted Road also have significant fire damage, said Fire Marshal Byron Turnquist of the West Bloomfield Fire Department.
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
clarkstonnews.com

Doris Frayer, 90

Doris Jean (Garland) Frayer, formerly of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at her home in Canton on October 9, 2022, following a brief illness at the age of 90. She was born in Ann Arbor on September 18, 1932 and graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald J . Frayer, on September 5, 1953.
Oxford Leader

Oxford trying again to sway state

In regards to moving the state to give the go-head for a local hospital, Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis is not going gently into the night. Local officials have urged the state to grant a Certificate of Need – which is necessary to build a hospital in the state – for the past several years.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
fox2detroit.com

Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future

(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
The Oakland Press

Threat at Clarkston school leads to lockdown

A threat discovered on a bathroom wall led to a lockdown this morning at Clarkston Junior High. A note was found in a girl’s bathroom at the junior high school threatening to shoot up the school. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s department, they were alerted to the threat...
CLARKSTON, MI

