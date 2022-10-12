Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
West Bloomfield Planning Commission recommends denial of townhouse project
The West Bloomfield Township Planning Commission voted 6-0 Tuesday, Oct. 11, to recommend rejection of a proposed rezoning to allow construction of 101 townhomes on Walnut Lake Road near Inkster Road. The recommendation will go to the township’s Board of Trustees. A vote is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov....
clarkstonnews.com
A Look Back for October 12, 2022
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for Springfield’s new fire chief: Charles Oaks became the third Springfield Township Fire Department Chief, taking over for retired Marlan Hillman, who is Oaks’ father-in-law. His wife’s grandfather was the original Springfield fire chief in 1947. Great Scot!:...
1051thebounce.com
Part of I-96 in Michigan to Close for 10 Days
Fall is here, and usually that means a slowdown in road construction. But, certain sections of I-96 in Michigan aren’t getting a rest from the construction. On one hand, that’s good, because the repairs are needed, but that can mean a big inconvenience for drivers. In fact, a...
10-day total closure planned for another portion of I-96 starting Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of I-96 is scheduled to close for 10 days between I-196 and US-131 in conjunction with a $6 million resurfacing project. Westbound I-96 will be closed starting at 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. I-96 will be closed,...
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
Spinal Column
Women in Milford Gala tickets going fast
Women in Milford, an organization that helps local business people (mostly women) to encourage each other and grow, hosts its second annual gala next month, but if you want to go, act quickly to get your tickets. The event takes place from 7-11 p.m. on November 11 at Union 212,...
The Oakland Press
Fire breaks out at apartment complex
Eight apartments have smoke and water damage after a fire at a complex in West Bloomfield Township on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Three of the eight units in the complex north of 14 Mile Road near Halsted Road also have significant fire damage, said Fire Marshal Byron Turnquist of the West Bloomfield Fire Department.
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Clarkston Junior High School under shelter-in-place after threat written on bathroom wall
CLARKSTON, Mich. – Clarkston Junior High School is under a precautionary shelter-in-place after someone wrote, “I’m going to shoot up the school” on a bathroom wall. The message was found Thursday morning (Oct. 13), according to a letter sent to parents and guardians. Officials don’t believe...
clarkstonnews.com
Doris Frayer, 90
Doris Jean (Garland) Frayer, formerly of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at her home in Canton on October 9, 2022, following a brief illness at the age of 90. She was born in Ann Arbor on September 18, 1932 and graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald J . Frayer, on September 5, 1953.
Oxford Leader
Oxford trying again to sway state
In regards to moving the state to give the go-head for a local hospital, Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis is not going gently into the night. Local officials have urged the state to grant a Certificate of Need – which is necessary to build a hospital in the state – for the past several years.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
fox2detroit.com
Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
The Oakland Press
