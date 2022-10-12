ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Avid Michigan Election Denier Now an Employee in County Clerk’s Office

A Michigan election denying activist who once live-streamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the secretary of state’s house is now an employee of the Macomb County clerk office. Genevieve Peters “came out on top” of the hiring process, according to Macomb County’s Republican Clerk Anthony Forlini, who has defended the hiring. He also said she wouldn’t directly be working on administering the midterm election next month. Peters was present at the protest that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has made a name for herself as a vehement 2020 election denier, claiming she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner. “There is no way that anybody else but Trump won by a landslide,” she claimed to a Lansing-based TV station at the time.Read it at Detroit News
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
School board candidate, local Republicans take aim at Howell library

I don’t think many dreamed our county’s libraries would become a point of political contention with anyone, but it seems libraries in general — and the Howell Carnegie District Library in particular — are coming under fire from some Livingston County Republicans and at least one Howell school board candidate.
HOWELL, MI
GUEST OPINION: Stuart trying to gaslight community on Howell library

Maria Stuart writes, appalled that Republicans would criticize our beloved local library. Stuart is the VP of the library’s board, so a biased source from the get-go. She touts all the services and community connections the library has, garnering sympathy for the library. I don’t dispute them, but they don’t make the library immune from community criticism.
HOWELL, MI
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State University president resigns from post, cites actions of Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The embattled president of Michigan State University announced in a video posted online that he would be resigning from the office. In a YouTube video put online, Dr. Samuel Stanley said he had submitted his 90-day notice of his intention to resign as president, following weeks of turmoil involving the university board over the president's handling of investigations at the school.
EAST LANSING, MI
AG Nessel Secures Conviction in Clergy Abuse Case

LANSING – A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Detroit’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Dying trees? #814000

I have a northern white pine and a northern white cedar. Both are turning brown. Is there something I can do? Thank you! So worried, such beautiful trees. There are a lot of factors that could be contributing to the decline of these beautiful trees. Could you provide some additional information?
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

