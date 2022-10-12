Read full article on original website
wemu.org
Both sides of the three constitutional amendments on Michigan's November ballot to be presented at Ann Arbor event on Friday
The three constitutional amendments on the November ballot will get an in-depth analysis of both sides of the issues Friday morning. The annual “Impact” event put on by the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce will focus on all three ballot questions. One proposal would require public financial...
Avid Michigan Election Denier Now an Employee in County Clerk’s Office
A Michigan election denying activist who once live-streamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the secretary of state’s house is now an employee of the Macomb County clerk office. Genevieve Peters “came out on top” of the hiring process, according to Macomb County’s Republican Clerk Anthony Forlini, who has defended the hiring. He also said she wouldn’t directly be working on administering the midterm election next month. Peters was present at the protest that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has made a name for herself as a vehement 2020 election denier, claiming she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner. “There is no way that anybody else but Trump won by a landslide,” she claimed to a Lansing-based TV station at the time.Read it at Detroit News
fox2detroit.com
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
Sixth Circuit Finds Government Seizure of Home's Equitable Title to Satisfy Tax Debt Was a Taking
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit released a potentially important decision concluding that a Michigan county over-reached when it seized an individual's property to satisfy a tax debt and did not refund the surplus to the property owner. Judge Kethledge wrote for the court in Hall v. Meisner.
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Michigan county hires ‘Stop the Steal’ ringleader to recruit poll workers
Macomb County election clerk says Genevieve Peters, who urged protesters ‘forward’ on Jan. 6, is now engaged in ‘training and teaching.’
thelivingstonpost.com
School board candidate, local Republicans take aim at Howell library
I don’t think many dreamed our county’s libraries would become a point of political contention with anyone, but it seems libraries in general — and the Howell Carnegie District Library in particular — are coming under fire from some Livingston County Republicans and at least one Howell school board candidate.
thelivingstonpost.com
GUEST OPINION: Stuart trying to gaslight community on Howell library
Maria Stuart writes, appalled that Republicans would criticize our beloved local library. Stuart is the VP of the library’s board, so a biased source from the get-go. She touts all the services and community connections the library has, garnering sympathy for the library. I don’t dispute them, but they don’t make the library immune from community criticism.
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State University president resigns from post, cites actions of Board of Trustees
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The embattled president of Michigan State University announced in a video posted online that he would be resigning from the office. In a YouTube video put online, Dr. Samuel Stanley said he had submitted his 90-day notice of his intention to resign as president, following weeks of turmoil involving the university board over the president's handling of investigations at the school.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
AG Nessel Secures Conviction in Clergy Abuse Case
LANSING – A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Detroit’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
Church in rural Washtenaw County seeks to be ‘welcoming home’ for LGBTQ members
MANCHESTER, MI - Connie Priess, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, has always felt like her congregation at the Manchester United Methodist Church in rural southwestern Washtenaw County welcomed her with open arms. But in the governing documents of the broader United Methodist denomination language that explicitly labeled...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
WNEM
Former Thomas Appliance Company customer out thousands, wants money back
Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (WNEM) -Derek Dohrman is out $6400 dollars. He tells us it all started last December when he ordered products from Thomas Appliance Company in Grand Blanc Township. “To me, it seemed like they would be a good, trustworthy, family-owned place to go give my business to....
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat
Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Smiles, nods and frequent glances: Judge believes juror, defendant are flirting during Whitmer kidnapping trial
Prosecutors voiced concerns on Wednesday over a juror who is believed to be flirting with one of the three defendants on trial for their alleged involvement in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
extension.org
Dying trees? #814000
I have a northern white pine and a northern white cedar. Both are turning brown. Is there something I can do? Thank you! So worried, such beautiful trees. There are a lot of factors that could be contributing to the decline of these beautiful trees. Could you provide some additional information?
