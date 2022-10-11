Penn Medicine's telemedicine-driven fertility program cut treatment wait times almost in half from 97 days to 41 days, according to research published in NEJM Catalyst. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania assessed the Fast Track to Fertility Program implemented at Penn Medicine, which aims to boost access to fertility care for patients who are struggling to conceive, and found that it ultimately leads to lower wait times, more patients served, lower no-show rates, and improved satisfaction, according to a Oct. 10 press release.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO