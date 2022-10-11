Read full article on original website
4 recent cardiology milestones
Here are four cardiology milestones systems have achieved since Oct. 5:. Livingston, N.J.-based Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center cardiologists recently completed their 500th left atrial appendage closure device implant for patients with atrial fibrillation. Tulsa-based Oklahoma Heart Institute cardiologists were the first in the world to use a new heart valve...
14 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Oct. 7. 1. Melinda Hancock was promoted at Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare from senior corporate vice president to executive vice president. 2. Aubrey Lane was promoted from senior corporate vice president and chief of...
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 7:. Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health has named Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer, effective Oct. 16. On Sept. 18, Barry Clemson, MD, became the chief medical officer of OSF HealthCare's Saint Luke Medical Center...
Penn Medicine's virtual care program increases access to fertility treatment
Penn Medicine's telemedicine-driven fertility program cut treatment wait times almost in half from 97 days to 41 days, according to research published in NEJM Catalyst. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania assessed the Fast Track to Fertility Program implemented at Penn Medicine, which aims to boost access to fertility care for patients who are struggling to conceive, and found that it ultimately leads to lower wait times, more patients served, lower no-show rates, and improved satisfaction, according to a Oct. 10 press release.
Top 10 medical specialties using AI/machine learning-enabled devices
The vast majority of FDA-approved medical devices enabled by artificial intelligence or machine learning are concentrated in radiology and cardiovascular care, according to an analysis by Rock Health. Rock Health used data from FDA clearances and approvals from 1997 to 2021 to determine where these devices are used the most.
How the AMA's Recovery Plan is helping provider organizations reduce clinician burnout and improve organizational well-being
Clinician burnout is a major health care issue. It affects both clinician and organizational well-being as well as patient care. Although reducing burnout is a top priority for many healthcare organizations, a more strategic approach is needed to increasing wellness for the long run. In a Becker's Hospital Review webinar...
Tenet, Houston Methodist and 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif.,. a director...
OhioHealth, Cedars-Sinai and 8 other systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Altru Rehabilitation Hospital, based in Grand Forks, N.D.,. a pharmacy director. 2. Baptist Health, based...
Association of Community Cancer Centers honors 5 systems as cancer care innovators
The Association of Community Cancer Centers named five winning programs for the 12th annual ACCC Innovator Awards Oct. 13. The five winners are awarded based on the potential of their programs to make a "real world impact" in areas such as remote patient monitoring, addressing social determinants of health and more.
Paxlovid can interact with heart medications, study suggests
A review paper found several common heart medications have potential drug-drug interactions with Paxlovid, an antiviral commonly prescribed to patients with mild or moderate COVID-19, according to an Oct. 12 news release. The review, published on Oct. 12 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, noted five types...
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia partners with tri-venture for new pediatric research facility
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will team up with tri-venture Gilbane Building Company, Pride Enterprises and McKissack & McKissack, all construction-related organizations, to build a new pediatric research facility. The new facility will be 14 stories and 350,000 square feet with space for research collaboration, biochemical studies, molecular studies, labs for...
$100M gift to U of Florida Scripps Institute
Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Family Foundation donated $100 million to the University of Florida Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology. The donation is the largest gift from an individual donor in university history. It will launch a $1 billion public and private partnership driving research that translates to new discoveries, according to an Oct. 12 news release.
Northwestern taps Cleveland Clinic physician for cardiac surgery chief
Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine named Douglas Johnston, MD, surgical director of its Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and chief of the department of cardiac surgery at its medical school and Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Dr. Johnston joins Northwestern from Cleveland Clinic, according to an Oct. 12 news release shared with Becker's. At Cleveland Clinic,...
Former Duke physician behind PA profession
Eugene Stead Jr., MD, founded the physician assistant profession when he established the first PA training program at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University in 1965. Dr. Stead created the program in response to a growing demand for healthcare professionals and coined the "physician assistant" phrase, the university said in an Oct. 12 blog post recognizing National Physician Assistant Week. Today, the program ranks number one on U.S. News & World Report's list of best PA programs.
Hospital hires firm to review surgery program after physician's 21 malpractice settlements
Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., has hired Pittsburgh-based law firm Horty Springer & Mattern to conduct an "independent, external review" of its cardiac surgery program. The move comes after the hospital allegedly protected a surgeon with 21 malpractice settlements. The firm will evaluate the safety and quality of the...
CEO of Methodist Health System stands by CommonSpirit amid ransomware attack
In an article published by Becker's Hospital Review on Oct. 12, the chief information security officer for Methodist Health System in Omaha, Neb., offered comments related to CommonSpirit's current EHR outage. Responding to those comments, Methodist Health System President and CEO Steve Goeser, offered the following statement to Becker's:. "I...
New Jersey hospital employees alerted to planned closure
Employees at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J., have been told to prepare for the facility to close, The Trentonian reported Oct. 13. The hospital is owned by Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, according to the newspaper. If it receives regulatory approval from the state, the hospital will be sold to Pennington, N.J.-based Capital Health.
