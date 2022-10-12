ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

sftimes.com

3 arrested after attempted murder, kidnapping in Union City

Three men were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of kidnapping and attempted murder. According to the Union City Police Department, officers responded to a report in 2500 Medallion Driver on Monday, around 7:45 a.m. Police said the suspects forced a 28-year-old man into the car trunk and drove away. The...
UNION CITY, CA
sftimes.com

Parents wanted for missing San Joaquin County children

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office calls a parental abduction after a mother of three failed to surrender her children to Child Protective Services. Karri Dominguez, 35, described to stand 5-foot-7 inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to over her three children. The court ordered she surrender them to CPS due to a “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the children.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
sftimes.com

5 reasons San Francisco is the best city on the west coast

San Francisco is America’s most exciting city. Its attractive beauty attracts people from all over the globe. Millions of people visit San Francisco every year. Readers of Conde Nast Traveler have voted San Francisco as one of America’s favorite cities year after year. San Francisco is known for its unique culture, fantastic scenery, unusual climate, and amazing city. It also has excellent food and friendly people. There are many things to do in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

