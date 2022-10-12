ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

texasmetronews.com

Insurance company sues owner of vacant lot where the Balch Springs grass fire started

The insurance company for three Balch Springs homeowners whose properties were damaged in a July 25 grass fire is suing the owner of the vacant lot where the fire started. State Farm Lloyds, the insurance company for Edgar Cruz, Mario Thompson and Miguel Quinonez, filed the lawsuit Friday in Dallas County to recover the amount it paid out on their claims — at least $1 million — from Sikka Investments.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
Flu Drive at Garland Health Center￼

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. No Appointment needed! Wear a mask. For more information about the flu, please visit https://www.parklandhealth.org/stop-the-flu.
GARLAND, TX
Dallas officials approve Elm Thicket -Northpark zoning changes that reduce new home sizes￼

The Dallas City Council approved zoning changes to a northern Dallas area Wednesday which supporters hope will help preserve its legacy as a historical Black neighborhood. The changes include limiting maximum lot coverage to 40% for new single- and multi-story homes in the Elm Thicket-Northpark neighborhood, a more than 500-acre area founded as a Freedman’s Town that borders and sits east of Dallas Love Field airport. The limit in most of the city is 45%, but most of the original homes in the neighborhood cover 30% or less.
DALLAS, TX
Superb Woman: Dalphne Davis

Dalphne Davis is a talk show host at Dallas High Life and real estate broker at BELLA HAUS REALTY. She studied Business Administration at UNT and real estate at Cedar Valley College. The graduate of David W. Carter High School also received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/Small Business Entrepreneurship at Texas Woman’s University. Full of energy, enthusiasm and commitment, Dalphne is a go-getter.
DALLAS, TX
OUR VOICES: The Texas’ Judiciary’s January 6th Insurrection

Senior Pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas. January 6, 2021 changed the course of US history. The insurrection at the Capitol sparked a movement seeking to suppress our voices and our ballots. As President Biden recently stated, “equality and democracy are under assault.” Almost two years after the attack, a quiet, January 6th insurrection is taking place against the judiciary in Texas.
TEXAS STATE

