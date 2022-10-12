Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Madonna, 64, seen ‘booty dancing’ at LaQuan Smith’s NYFW afterparty
There’s no stopping Madge. The 64-year-old “Material Girl” pop icon has spent the past month partying her way around Manhattan, so naturally she brought her twerking skills to New York Fashion Week. Madonna hit designer LaQuan Smith’s fashion show on the Intrepid on Monday night, and then...
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
purewow.com
Zendaya Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Week in Sheer Valentino Catsuit and Matching Blazer
When she's not transfixing us with her performances, Zendaya loves to captivate us with her outfits, and her Paris Fashion Week attire was no exception. The Euphoria star attended the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, where she sat front row and wowed everyone in a sheer catsuit from the host brand. The look, styled by the 26-year-old's frequent stylist, Law Roach, was part Catwoman, part Britney Spears’s “Toxic” music video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Zendaya steals the spotlight at Valentino fashion show with a see-through bodysuit
Zendaya was a vision at the Valentino fashion show in Paris. The 26 year old actress wore a see-through bodysuit complimented by matching shorts and a jacket, as she sat in the front row of the event.
Cassie Shines in Chain-Dripping Corset Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots On The Blonds’ NYFW Runway
Cassie stepped out for a star-making appearance at The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. However, the singer wasn’t in the front row — instead, she walked the runway to viral acclaim. Strutting to her own 2006 song “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie posed in a dark blue denim bodysuit with a corseted bodice. Designed by Philippe and David Blond, the daring piece featured a cinched structured waistline and flared leg openings accented with delicate white stitching. Giving the garment a heavy dose of the duo’s signature glamour were metallic gold twisted and curb chains arranged in geometric...
How Fashion Reclaimed the Corset
At a recent party in SoHo, I was surrounded by flirty Gen Z’ers and Cali-sober younger millennials. The looks were ferocious, with skin showing all-round, from itty-bitty skirts to curve-skimming dresses and crop tops galore—and, amid the throbbing electro and all that skin, I spotted one young woman wearing a dainty corset, laced up at the front. I couldn’t stop myself from asking her about it. “I love the corset for all sorts of structural and flattering reasons,” replied Lizzy Cohan, a 26-year-old journalism student. She bought this one after she saw the lead singer of a favorite band, the Marias, wearing something similar, and tracked down Christina Montoya, the designer of the California-based brand Stiina. A DM later and measurements sent, Cohan had her corset, which at this party she wore with wide-leg cargos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gigi Hadid Goes Chicly Vintage in Fall Colors with Blazer, Trousers & Loafers for Vogue’s ‘Forces Of Fashion’
Gigi Hadid looked like she was ready for fall while attending Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion” event in New York today. The model styled layers upon layers, shrugging on oversized outerwear and unique oxfords. Hadid bundled up, styling a dark green and tan jacket overtop a checkered collared button-up. On bottom, she wore green high-waisted trousers with a bell bottom hem that offered the ensemble a sort of 70s vibe. Looking dapper, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador fastened a white striped tie to her neck, the star topping her look off with a tan jacket. Further accessorizing, Hadid sported chunky black sunglasses with...
Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Preps Upcoming Edition With New Director
MILAN — Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week is already gearing up for its upcoming edition with a new director in tow. Albasarí Caro was named the head of the bridal trade show last month, succeeding Estermaria Laruccia, who left after seven years.More from WWDViktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2023Costarellos Bridal Fall 2023Lapointe Bridal Spring 2023 Caro is planning to forge ahead in the sign of continuity, but made it clear she’s eager to boost the fair’s international appeal and as the industry’s point of reference, beyond just business. “In the end we want everyone in the industry to have FOMO when they think about...
5 Top Luxury Retailers on the Shoes That Ruled Paris & Milan + The Trends You Will See Everywhere for Spring ’23
After a jam-packed European collections season in Milan and Paris, top retailers weigh in on their favorite collections, defining trends and new talent to watch. Rickie De Sole, Women’s Designer Fashion and Editorial Director, Nordstrom Top Collections: “Gucci had a strong offering this season with something for just about everyone — from covetable crystal mules to beaded sandals to sharp white summer boots. Loewe’s most-talked-about shoe, the deflated balloons, caught everyone’s attention but the real star was the new pump.” Key Trend Stories: “The pump is back. We saw designers update the classic with new toe shapes and colors. We’re seeing a shift away from...
Gigi Hadid Revives the Denim Maxi Skirt in an Unexpected Way
Watch: Gigi Hadid "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio: EXCLUSIVE. Gigi Hadid's latest denim look proves (yet again) that she's a fashion jean-ius. The supermodel updated the low-rise maxi skirt—an early aughts trend—while enjoying a night out to celebrate her little sister, Bella Hadid's 26 birthday at New York City's Italian restaurant Lucali on Oct. 9.
Cashmere, Manolos and ‘fancy butter’: Isaac Mizrahi’s majorly luxe must-haves
Ever wonder what your favorite celebrities buy when they’re browsing their favorite boutique or shopping online late at night? Welcome to Six Picks, where we ask stars to spill their style and beauty must-haves — so you can shop like you’re famous, too. Isaac Mizrahi might just be fashion’s ultimate multihyphenate. While he’s best known as a designer — having created collections for Target and QVC in addition to the luxury line immortalized in the 1995 documentary “Unzipped” — the New York native has also authored several books, appeared in multiple TV shows and movies, served as a judge on “Project Runway...
Billie Eilish Goes Full '90s Grunge in Graphic Tees and Baggy Cargo Pants
Billie Eilish posted a series of photos on Instagram over the weekend with the caption "miss you already." Though it's not confirmed, we can assume that what she misses is her "Happier Than Ever" world tour, which recently concluded. In the first photo of her carousel, Eilish, 20, wears head-to-toe black, leaning into the edgy '90s style she has been peppering her wardrobe with as of late.
Issa Rae and Delta Team Up to Launch Travel-Inspired Collection at L.A. Fashion Week
Delta Air Lines is hitting Los Angeles Fashion Week with its first-ever fashion collection. In collaboration with multi-hyphenate artist Issa Rae, Delta is combatting the common discomforts of flying by equipping travelers with a line made for style and comfort created by small business designers across the country. The apparel...
Comments / 0