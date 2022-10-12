Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
View From the Booth: Stanford trudges to South Bend
Where to begin? After last Saturday night’s gut-wrenching, last-second loss to Oregon State, Stanford football (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) faces the unenviable task of turning the page against Notre Dame (3-2) in South Bend on Saturday. Last Saturday marked Stanford’s best performance in a long time. For the first time...
Stanford Daily
Skirmish in South Bend: Stanford takes on Notre Dame in road matchup
The last time Stanford football (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) traveled to South Bend, Ind. was for a top 10 matchup between the seventh-ranked Cardinal and eighth-ranked Fighting Irish in 2018. This time, Stanford enters as a 17-point underdog to a Notre Dame team (3-2) that has righted the ship after a couple early-season losses.
Stanford Daily
Stanford webinar highlights past antisemitic admission practices
History of Jewish Admissions and Experience Task Force Chair Ari Y. Kelman called on the University to start “an unprecedented conversation on our campus” in a webinar on Thursday, after a report released earlier this week acknowledged intentional limitations on Jewish student admissions during former admissions director Rixford Snyder’s 1950-1970 tenure. Religious & Spiritual Life Dean Tiffany Steinwert moderated the conversation.
Stanford Daily
Lorry Lokey ’49, philanthropist and former ‘Daily’ editor-in-chief, dies at 95
Stanford philanthropist and former Stanford Daily Editor-in-Chief Lorry I. Lokey ’49 passed away on Oct. 1 at age 95 in Atherton, Calif. Born in Portland, Ore. on March 27, 1927, Lokey grew up during the Great Depression. Reflecting on his childhood, Lokey wrote that the period “taught the value of money” and how to maximize the value of purchases. He also wrote that his parents’ constant charity even in times of financial hardship instilled in him a lifelong dedication to philanthropy.
Stanford Daily
‘Lead With Love’: Women of the Black Panther Party visit Stanford Libraries’ JEDI fair
On Tuesday, the second annual Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Fair at Green Library commemorated the recent release of the photo book “Comrade Sisters,” by photojournalist Stephen Shames and Black Panther Intercommunal News Service editor and writer Ericka Huggins. “Comrade Sisters” documents the crucial role of women...
Stanford Daily
Stanford intentionally limited Jewish student enrollment in 1950s, task force finds
A Stanford task force found that former admissions director Rixford Snyder and other members of the administration intentionally limited enrollment of Jewish students during Rixford’s 1950-1970 tenure, according to a report released Wednesday. The University denied for years afterward that this occurred, the report said. University president Marc Tessier-Lavigne...
Stanford Daily
Latinx postdocs call for need-based relocation grant for incoming postdocs
The Stanford Latinx Postdoc Association (SLPA) called for the creation of a need-based relocation grant for incoming postdocs in an open letter to the Stanford community on Monday. SLPA released the results of their survey on postdocs’ moving and living expenses on the same day. 212 postdocs, including 55...
Stanford Daily
Cantonese course now fulfills undergraduate language requirement
The University is offering three Cantonese courses on campus this fall, including CHINLANG 14A: “First-Year Cantonese, First quarter,” which fulfills a quarter of the University’s undergraduate language requirement. The change follows more than a year of student and alumni activism led by organizers with Save Cantonese that...
Stanford Daily
Stanford students wonder how much midterm elections count toward final grade
November of an even-numbered year means that election season is once again upon the United States. The Daily caught up with several Stanford students who requested to remain anonymous to get their reactions. The Stanford Daily [TSD]: As you know, elections will be taking place in only a few weeks,...
Stanford Daily
Graduate Student Council takes on affordability again, calls for food pantry, shuttle funding
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) continued to raise concerns about the affordability of graduate life at Stanford and roll out the Bill on Affordability at its Tuesday meeting. Kahlil Wells, a senior associate director for Residential & Dining Enterprises (R&DE), told the council that a record of 975 people registered...
