They escaped the Taliban. Now these women in Wisconsin face a new foe: the high cost of college.
By Zhen Wang Wisconsin Watch During the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year from Afghanistan, 148 students from the Asian University for Women made a dramatic escape, narrowly missing gunfire and suicide bombs set off at the overrun Kabul Airport. Despite the dangers, the women were determined. They knew that with the Taliban back in power, their dreams of...
NBC News
Scott Walker sees ‘a lot of similarities’ between Jan. 6 and 2011 Wisconsin protests
Former Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisc., tells Meet the Press Reports that he saw “a lot of similarities” between the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the weeks-long protests at the Wisconsin state capitol back in 2011. During a broader discussion about polarization in Wisconsin for the...
WEAU-TV 13
Florida company sued over mailer to new Wisconsin businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a Florida company accused of tricking thousands of fledgling Wisconsin companies into filing a government form through it and charging many times what the form would typically cost. In a lawsuit filed late last month, the Wisconsin...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin residents still face decades-old barriers in qualifying for Federal food aid assistance
Although she has been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She has heard horror stories from people who have, though. “There was just this big block of (…) something gelatinous that was orange,” Blume said. Today, federal...
USPS Facilities Destroyed In Wisconsin & Iowa
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Gov. Evers Pledges Not to Sign Abortion Exemptions For Rape & Incest
Wisconsin’s governor wants abortion 100% legal or nothing at all. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee that he would not sign a new law allowing for abortions in Wisconsin in cases of rape or incest. “I wouldn’t sign it because it...
Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the...
What Polls Say About Evers vs. Michels Ahead of Wisconsin Governor Debate
Polling in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race shows Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and GOP challenger Tim Michels locked in a competitive contest.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
wearegreenbay.com
Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin family helping Ukrainian refugees find temporary homes
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Natalia Kryzhanivska, her husband Nabeel Rasheed and their two-year-old son Michael are now living in Suamico after leaving their home in Kyiv, Ukraine days after the Russian invasion started. “Suddenly, one day we lost it all,” said Natalia. “It’s hard to believe when you’re not there...
WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
fox9.com
October snow rolls into Minnesota and Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. As of 6 a.m., the Twin Cities National Weather Service said they measured a tenth of an...
cntraveler.com
How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs
Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
empowerwisconsin.org
Voices of the victims of Evers’ ‘progressive’ justice
MADISON — Johanna Balsewicz was finally getting out. After an abusive marriage in which her husband, Douglas Balsewicz was becoming increasingly controlling and violent, Johanna, 23, felt she was on the edge of a better life — for her and her two young children. On June 3, 1997,...
wizmnews.com
Racist language in text thread shared to social media, leads to resignation of co-owner of La Crosse’s Popcorn Tavern
After a thread of racist and anti-Semitic texts between the manager of the Popcorn Tavern in La Crosse and staff, the bar’s social media page posted that Dan Parisey has resigned. The texts were posted from a former manager of the tavern from April of this year. In the...
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
Your letters: Wisconsin’s fish in hot water
According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts our state has warmed by 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and as a result our waters are warming up too. From our ponds and lakes to our winding rivers and cold, clear, trout streams, these warmer temperatures spell trouble for some of our favorite fish. To learn more about these impacts our local Citizen’s Climate Lobby brings retired senior fisheries biologist Frank Pratt to town for a discussion of his 45 years worth of research in northern Wisconsin.
Drunk Wisconsin Guy Says His Bike ‘Magically Appeared’ Pulls Keys From Pocket
A Wisconsin man crashed his motorcycle and when cops arrived, he was amazed that the motorcycle was there on the side of the road...He told cops it just "magically appeared." CBS58. So there's a bike crash, dude is standing there as the cops show up...When he was questioned about the...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses
In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
