Ukraine blew up a bridge in Crimea; the British government blew up its credibility. Angela Merkel still insists she does not regret a thing, despite tying Europe’s energy policy to a tyrant, causing untold misery. Here in Hong Kong, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po insists Hong Kong remains a better financial centre than Singapore, despite having locked down bankers (and the rest of us) for several years during Covid. Mad Kim in North Korea has been sending missiles again. A Mad World, My Masters, a play by Thomas Middleton was first performed in 1605. It seems 500 years later, not much has changed. Spy, for one, is rather happy it is Friday.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO