Asia ex-Japan households increase securities investments
Households in Asia ex-Japan increased their exposure to securities investments last year at a faster rate than any other asset class, according to the latest global wealth report from Allianz. At 13.5%, securities investments posted the strongest growth among all asset classes on a year-on-year basis followed by insurance and...
Asia Pacific set to outpace other regions in ESG AUM growth
Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth rate of any major region in ESG assets under management (AUM) by 2026, rising to $3.3trn from $1trn last year, according to a study by PwC. Even under a worst-case scenario, overall ESG AUM in Asia Pacific is forecast to rise...
New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
LONDON — (AP) — Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt,...
The FSA Spy market buzz – 14 October 2022
Ukraine blew up a bridge in Crimea; the British government blew up its credibility. Angela Merkel still insists she does not regret a thing, despite tying Europe’s energy policy to a tyrant, causing untold misery. Here in Hong Kong, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po insists Hong Kong remains a better financial centre than Singapore, despite having locked down bankers (and the rest of us) for several years during Covid. Mad Kim in North Korea has been sending missiles again. A Mad World, My Masters, a play by Thomas Middleton was first performed in 1605. It seems 500 years later, not much has changed. Spy, for one, is rather happy it is Friday.
T Rowe Price’s Thomson views current bear market as once in 300-year event
T Rowe Price’s head of international equities and chief investment officer, Justin Thomson, remains “patiently bearish” on equities and described the current downturn as a once in a 300-year event. With heightened geopolitical tensions and market uncertainty, the first half of 2022 has witnessed significant capital flows...
