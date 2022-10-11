Read full article on original website
Related
'Pawn Stars' Fans Think Rebecca Romney Closed the Book on Her Marriage
Even though Pawn Stars is technically reality TV, it doesn't come with the drama that other, more standard reality shows do. But trust viewers to find something to gossip about, because now, they're curious about whether or not the show's rare book expert Rebecca Romney is divorced or not. It's...
Popculture
'Barbarella' Remake Set to Star 'Euphoria' Actress
Sydney Sweeney's big push to make the transition from television to movie star will include a remake of the cult classic Jane Fonda movie Barbarella. The Euphoria star has signed on to star in and executive produce Sony's new movie, which has no writer or director attached. A day after Sweeney confirmed that project, she joined another, Universal Pictures' The Caretaker.
Best wireless speakers 2022
Whether you're spending big or currently coin conscious, these are the best wireless speakers on the market
Digital Trends
This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale
Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Adam Sandler extends US tour. Here’s how to catch ‘The Wedding Singer’ in Sacramento
You could say that comedian Adam Sandler extended his tour just so he could come to Sacramento because, hey, he did. Yes, technically, Sandler also added stops in Boston; Tampa, Florida; and four other U.S. cities. He will appear Dec. 7 at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. Tickets have sold...
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
Best Knife Deals at Amazon’s October Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Here at Field & Stream, we believe there’s no such thing as too many knives. So much so, that our ranking of the best pocket knives is probably the longest, most extensive roundup on our site. There’s a knife for every occasion, for every hand. So whenever there’s a good sale on knives, we’re obliged to cover it.
Victoria’s Secret Lays Out Next Transformation Steps During Investor Day
CHICAGO — Martin Waters’ makeover of Victoria’s Secret is still evolving. As of now it includes pivoting onto a global stage, a revision of the store fleet, an update on the fashion assortment (additions such as adaptive wear, maternity bras and period panties, as well as personal care and home fragrances) and a greater emphasis on the core lingerie segment, all in the hopes that Victoria’s Secret will be the leading lingerie retailer around the world, not just in the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Headlines
Save $700 On This 65-Inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV
Now is the time to start shopping for a new Samsung TV, and this 65-inch Class Neo QLED 4K TV is a whopping $700 off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access event0 This brings the price down to $1,597.99. Samsung is one of the top display manufacturers in the world,...
AOL Corp
Sony releases its first over-the-counter hearing aids
Earlier this summer, the US FDA greenlit the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, and now we're seeing some from one of the largest audio companies in the world. Sony has announced the availability of its first OTC hearing aids, the $1,000 CRE-C10 and $1,300 CRE-E10, built in partnership with WS Audiology.
Comments / 0