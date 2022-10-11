ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

'Barbarella' Remake Set to Star 'Euphoria' Actress

Sydney Sweeney's big push to make the transition from television to movie star will include a remake of the cult classic Jane Fonda movie Barbarella. The Euphoria star has signed on to star in and executive produce Sony's new movie, which has no writer or director attached. A day after Sweeney confirmed that project, she joined another, Universal Pictures' The Caretaker.
This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale

Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
Best Knife Deals at Amazon’s October Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Here at Field & Stream, we believe there’s no such thing as too many knives. So much so, that our ranking of the best pocket knives is probably the longest, most extensive roundup on our site. There’s a knife for every occasion, for every hand. So whenever there’s a good sale on knives, we’re obliged to cover it.
Victoria’s Secret Lays Out Next Transformation Steps During Investor Day

CHICAGO — Martin Waters’ makeover of Victoria’s Secret is still evolving. As of now it includes pivoting onto a global stage, a revision of the store fleet, an update on the fashion assortment (additions such as adaptive wear, maternity bras and period panties, as well as personal care and home fragrances) and a greater emphasis on the core lingerie segment, all in the hopes that Victoria’s Secret will be the leading lingerie retailer around the world, not just in the U.S.
Save $700 On This 65-Inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV

Now is the time to start shopping for a new Samsung TV, and this 65-inch Class Neo QLED 4K TV is a whopping $700 off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access event0 This brings the price down to $1,597.99. Samsung is one of the top display manufacturers in the world,...
Sony releases its first over-the-counter hearing aids

Earlier this summer, the US FDA greenlit the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, and now we're seeing some from one of the largest audio companies in the world. Sony has announced the availability of its first OTC hearing aids, the $1,000 CRE-C10 and $1,300 CRE-E10, built in partnership with WS Audiology.
