Nick Saban may only stand 5-foot-6 but he intimidates nearly everyone. That includes the betting public, even when they have every reason to fade him. Bettors without hesitation paraded to the window last weekend to lay 24 points, even though Bama was expected to miss its starting quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner. The Crimson Tide prevented a Texas A&M touchdown on the final play to avoid an outright loss.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO