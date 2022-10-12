ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homelessness remains a key issue in West L.A.

Lidia Garcia has worked as a cashier at the Bargain Fair on Beverly Boulevard for two years. Recently, the store owners were told by the landlord that the building will be torn down for redevelopment, forcing them to look for another place. “It’s because of the same thing, the homelessness,...
What USC students are doing for Fall Break

With Fall Break rounding the corner, Annenberg Radio went out to ask the USC student body what their plans were for the upcoming week, and it seems like a lot of Trojans are choosing to stay close to LA. Anna Sarukian: “I have an anatomy test the following week, so...
Fives places to try fall flavors in Los Angeles

The weather is getting a little cooler, Halloween is just around the corner and USC students are getting ready to enjoy their Fall Break. Now is the perfect time to enjoy the fall in Los Angeles. And what a better way to enjoy it than by enjoying fall specialty flavors.
