FIFA

dexerto.com

EA finally respond to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Hero pack error

EA have finally broken their silence regarding the mistakenly released FIFA 23 Ultimate Team guaranteed Hero Packs which temporarily crashed the FUT market on October 8. The mistaken release of a tradeable, guaranteed FUT Hero pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been a major topic in recent days. Although...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players blast new Victory cards amid departure from 6v6 matches

Overwatch 2 has players less than impressed with its new iteration of Victory cards, as one vital flaw has been pointed out amid the game’s change to 5v5 matches. Overwatch 2 dropped on October 4 and while Blizzard’s shooter has largely satisfied patient players, there have undoubtedly been some hiccups during its launch period.
dexerto.com

Valorant pro retires from competition to work at Riot Games

Valorant and former PUBG player Diondre ‘YaBoiDre’ Bond has announced his retirement from professional play to work at Riot Games as a quality assurance engineer, he announced on October 13. Competitive Valorant’s offseason has meant seeing organizations form potential super teams, but also player retirements as the esport...
dexerto.com

League of Legends Worlds betting odds: What changed after opening week?

After a grueling fight in the Play-In stage that lasted seven days, four teams made it through to complete the group stage. Europe’s Fnatic and Korea’s DRX qualified first after topping their respective groups, followed by China’s Royal Never Give Up and North America’s Evil Geniuses.
dexerto.com

Fnatic set to sign Chronicle and Leo to Valorant team, according to report

Fnatic are set to bolster their Valorant squad with Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, according to a recent report from Blix.gg. Fnatic have been relatively quiet in the offseason, with the coach, general manager, and part of the roster already settled. The UK-based organization is now looking to round out its lineup with two big names in former Gambit player Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and ex-Guild Esports member Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, according to Blix.gg.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 dev explains why Zenyatta needed to be nerfed already

A developer has explained the reason for a nerf in Overwatch 2 that reduces the attack speed Zenyatta gains from Kiriko’s ultimate. As a support hero, Kiriko can often prove vital to the tide of battle. Her ultimate ability especially accentuates this point, given its ability to boost the cooldowns, attack speed, and movement of allies within its area of effect.
