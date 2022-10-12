Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Watershed combines conservation, recreation
This week is a big one for the future of the Little Sand Creek Watershed. Recreation in the watershed has been a long time coming. Historically, the city has not been warm to the idea. Historically, recreation and conservation haven’t been perceived compatible. In recent decades however, sister communities like...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 15 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-0890 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD A. LAWRENCE Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alice Lawrence has been appointed personal representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 12th day of October, 2022. /s/ Katherine Elsaesser Katherine Elsaesser ELSAESSER ANDERSON, CHTD. 519 High Street P.O. Box 369 Priest River, ID 83856 Phone: (208) 448-2990 Fax: (208) 448-2990 Legal#4622 AD#566578 October 15, 22, 29, 2022.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Such an honor’: Hayden woman wins Food Network’s Halloween Cookie Challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho – Luxe Cookie’s Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday. “Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ramsey told KHQ. “I still can’t believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
'Coeur Terre' housing project approved by Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change for the Coeur Terre housing project on Tuesday night. The proposal now goes to the Coeur d'Alene City Council for consideration. Kootenai County Land Company is looking to build more homes...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Gretchen Joan Ward
Gretchen Ward died peacefully at home with family at her side June 2, 2022. The great-granddaughter of pioneers and oldest of four children, she was born in Washougal, Wash., on March 4, 1935, to Irma and Herman Munch. She spent a wonderful childhood exploring the Pacific Northwest, learning to love and respect its wild beauty.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Oct. 14, 2022
Taylor Widgren captured this Best Shot of Larissa Lippert giving Nic Peacock a hand at the Market Animal Sale at the 2022 Bonner County Fair. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Crews assessing post-fire needs
BONNERS FERRY — A burned area emergency response team has begun assessing the main area of Kootenai River Complex to determine post-fire recovery needs. "The BAER team looks at water and soil impacts, erosion potential, vegetation issues, archaeology, and more, to decide what needs to be done to help the forests recover," Bonners Ferry Ranger District officials said in a press release.
Bonner County Daily Bee
NIC hosting Operation Veteran Smiles
NIC’s Dental Hygiene program will host a free dental care clinic for veterans at the new public clinic. Operation Veteran Smiles is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the NIC Dental Hygiene Clinic in Winton Hall at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Johnson cares about county and its citizens
Friends, neighbors, voters of all ilk: Remember to write in Steve Johnson and fill in the bubble in front of his name for state senator, Legislative District 1 on your ballot on Nov. 8. You will write in his name under Scott Herndon. Steve stepped up to run as a...
Popular Azar's Restaurant closing its doors after over 4 decades in business
SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane popular 40 years establishment will be closing this month. In a Facebook post, Azar's Restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors on Oct. 22, 2022. Owner Katy Azar will be retiring, and in turn the restaurant will be closing. "We have enjoyed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bonner County Daily Bee
George Alfred Cordingly Jr.
George Alfred Cordingly Jr. of Clark Fork, Idaho, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Aug. 22, 1939, in Los Angeles, Calif., to George Alfred and June Magnan Cordingly. George attended Harvard Military Academy and the University of Colorado in Boulder.
Kootenai Human Society taking care of sick animals seized from a Coeur d'Alene apartment
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dogs, cats, kittens and a rabbit seized from a Coeur d'Alene apartment Tuesday night were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society. The seven dogs ranged in age from about 6 months to 5 years old. One was a Pug, while the others were black, white and chocolate labs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy
Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
Cream puff chain opening Spokane Valley location
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Do you want to try some new, tasty treats? Beard Papa’s, a famous cream puff chain, is coming to Spokane Valley. The new dessert location is opening early next year on Sprague Avenue near Costco and Walmart. At Beard Papa’s, you can create your own cream puffs. First, you’ll need to pick a shell. You can...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Donna Marie Coulter
Donna Marie Coulter was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Oct. 4, 2022, at age 75. She was born to Bill and Lawana Olson on May 22, 1947, in Sandpoint, Idaho. After graduating from Sandpoint High School in 1965, Donna went on to work for Montgomery Wards, The Crystal Butterfly, and The Company Store.
$56,000 morgue trailer agreement approved for Kootenai, Benewah and Bonner counties
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday that details the use of a new refrigerated morgue trailer that will be shared with Benewah and Bonner counties. The morgue trailer is intended for “mass fatalities,” defined as more than five deaths in a 24-hour period or...
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
Comments / 0