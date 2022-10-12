Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Multiple amendments made to county code
SANDPOINT — Code amendments that county officials say will expedite implementation of zoning changes were approved by Bonner County commissioners this week. Commissioners Dan McDonald and Steve Bradshaw both voted to approve amendments 7 and 13. Jeff Connolly was absent. After two delays caused noticing issues and clerical errors,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Watershed combines conservation, recreation
This week is a big one for the future of the Little Sand Creek Watershed. Recreation in the watershed has been a long time coming. Historically, the city has not been warm to the idea. Historically, recreation and conservation haven’t been perceived compatible. In recent decades however, sister communities like...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 14 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the of the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: AM0015-22, Bonner County Comprehensive Plan - Components Update - Property Rights and Recreation. The Bonner County Planning Commission is recommending an update to the existing Bonner County Comprehensive Plan -Property Rights and Recreation Components, per Idaho Code Section 67-6508, Local Land Use Planning. Suggested updates may be viewed at https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/FileAM0015-22 If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Planning Commission. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4624 AD#566640 October 14, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur Terre gets green light
COEUR d’ALENE — A proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change received unanimous approval from the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission on Tuesday. Commissioners said the development would provide much-needed housing in an appropriate area targeted for growth. “I see this as well-planned,” said commissioner Jon Ingalls. Commissioner...
'Coeur Terre' housing project approved by Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change for the Coeur Terre housing project on Tuesday night. The proposal now goes to the Coeur d'Alene City Council for consideration. Kootenai County Land Company is looking to build more homes...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Johnson cares about county and its citizens
Friends, neighbors, voters of all ilk: Remember to write in Steve Johnson and fill in the bubble in front of his name for state senator, Legislative District 1 on your ballot on Nov. 8. You will write in his name under Scott Herndon. Steve stepped up to run as a...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides
No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general. Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said while there was one invoice entirely paid by the […] The post No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Early freight on the St. Joe River
There was no argument about the startling beauty of the St. Joe River. The question was, how to exploit the riches — timber and minerals — surrounding this 140-mile-long waterway when only the lower 20 miles are deep enough to navigate. In 1887, Joe Fisher, along with brothers...
Gonzaga Bulletin
West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place
Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
Future of Bloomsday murky as race director is ousted, 2 board members resign
SPOKANE, Wash. – Big changes are coming to Bloomsday as the race director and two board members have left the organization. The board voted to strip Director Jon Neill of his title, saying he could no longer stay on in that role but could continue with other jobs in the organization. Neill then resigned and so did Board Members Steven...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 13, 2022
The Rev. James F. Scott, new pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Alder, will be formally installed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday by the Presbytery of North Idaho and Spokane. Scott, who came here Sept. 1 from Chehalis, Wash., is already active in his new charge. After the ceremony, a reception will be held for Pastor Scott and his family in the fellowship hall.
Bonner County Daily Bee
It's the 'opportunity of a century'
Starting today, the Panida is doing something audacious. With its 100th year looming and the needs for the grand old theater accumulating, the Panida Theater is launching a major campaign to restore and renovate the historic building and adjacent Little Theater. The goal of the aptly named Panida Century Fund...
‘Over-enthused’: WA Department of License provides IDs for people living at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp Hope are another step closer to being able to leave the camp on their own. Representatives from the Washington Department of Licensing were on site to get IDs for people living at the camp. ” over-enthused,” said Dorthy Ana Baxter, who lives at Camp Hope. “I don’t even know. I’m kind of speechless...
FOX 28 Spokane
Physician from Coeur d’Alene awarded $879,000 for wrongful termination
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. – Thomas Neal, a doctor from Coeur d’Alene, was awarded $879,000 by a Kootenai County Jury after determining he was wrongfully terminated in November 2015. Neal was a doctor at Ironwood Family Practice for more than 23 years until Ironwood’s agreement with Kootenai Health...
WSDOT security officers arrive at I-90 homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — As conflicts over the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street reach a head, occupants at the camp are finding themselves in the middle as the city and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) hash out what happens next. As part of a four-step plan...
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
Kootenai Human Society taking care of sick animals seized from a Coeur d'Alene apartment
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dogs, cats, kittens and a rabbit seized from a Coeur d'Alene apartment Tuesday night were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society. The seven dogs ranged in age from about 6 months to 5 years old. One was a Pug, while the others were black, white and chocolate labs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Gretchen Joan Ward
Gretchen Ward died peacefully at home with family at her side June 2, 2022. The great-granddaughter of pioneers and oldest of four children, she was born in Washougal, Wash., on March 4, 1935, to Irma and Herman Munch. She spent a wonderful childhood exploring the Pacific Northwest, learning to love and respect its wild beauty.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn
SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
