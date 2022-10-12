NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the of the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: AM0015-22, Bonner County Comprehensive Plan - Components Update - Property Rights and Recreation. The Bonner County Planning Commission is recommending an update to the existing Bonner County Comprehensive Plan -Property Rights and Recreation Components, per Idaho Code Section 67-6508, Local Land Use Planning. Suggested updates may be viewed at https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/FileAM0015-22 If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Planning Commission. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4624 AD#566640 October 14, 2022.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO