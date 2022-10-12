ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Man Found Guilty, Given Probation Following Olympic National Park Incident

A man from Washington state was found guilty of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park. The park had to be evacuated because he was armed. The man, 42-year-old Caleb Chapman, was high on methamphetamine when he went to a stranger’s home armed. He shared a letter with the person, detailing his concerns politically and sharing that he believed a revolution would take place at Olympic Peninsula.
WASHINGTON STATE
960 The Ref

Watch: Maintenance worker helps mama and baby cub on busy highway

BLEWETT PASS, Wash. — An employee with the Washington State Department of Transportation is credited with helping a mother bear reunite with her cub near a busy highway. WSDOT shared video of the animals on its Facebook page, saying that one of its maintenance workers noticed that a mother bear and her cub were separated by U.S. 97.
ANIMALS
Post Register

CONNELLY: Rainbow trout loved by some, detested by others

The rainbow trout is native to rivers and lakes draining into the Pacific on the west coast of North America. The very popular steelhead is simply a sea-run form of the coastal rainbow or Columbia River redband trout that normally returns to fresh water to spawn after two to three years in the ocean.
ANIMALS
Chronicle

Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge Repairs to Resume This Week

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Granite Construction contractor crews will resume bridge deck patch work in the northbound direction on the Interstate 5 Cowlitz River bridge. This week’s work will end on Thursday, Oct. 13. The patch work requires around-the-clock lane closures. The Washington state Department of Transportation...
TRAFFIC

