A man from Washington state was found guilty of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park. The park had to be evacuated because he was armed. The man, 42-year-old Caleb Chapman, was high on methamphetamine when he went to a stranger’s home armed. He shared a letter with the person, detailing his concerns politically and sharing that he believed a revolution would take place at Olympic Peninsula.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO