Donna Marie Coulter
Donna Marie Coulter was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Oct. 4, 2022, at age 75. She was born to Bill and Lawana Olson on May 22, 1947, in Sandpoint, Idaho. After graduating from Sandpoint High School in 1965, Donna went on to work for Montgomery Wards, The Crystal Butterfly, and The Company Store.
Gretchen Joan Ward
Gretchen Ward died peacefully at home with family at her side June 2, 2022. The great-granddaughter of pioneers and oldest of four children, she was born in Washougal, Wash., on March 4, 1935, to Irma and Herman Munch. She spent a wonderful childhood exploring the Pacific Northwest, learning to love and respect its wild beauty.
Best Shot - Oct. 14, 2022
Taylor Widgren captured this Best Shot of Larissa Lippert giving Nic Peacock a hand at the Market Animal Sale at the 2022 Bonner County Fair. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County History - Oct. 13, 2022
The Rev. James F. Scott, new pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Alder, will be formally installed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday by the Presbytery of North Idaho and Spokane. Scott, who came here Sept. 1 from Chehalis, Wash., is already active in his new charge. After the ceremony, a reception will be held for Pastor Scott and his family in the fellowship hall.
Sandpoint launches recreation surveys
SANDPOINT — The city launched two community surveys this week to inform residents of its recreational planning efforts. The first survey is seeking public input on future programming at the James E. Russell Sports Center in Travers Park. In the spring of 2022, the city received a $7.5 million...
Legals for October, 15 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-0890 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD A. LAWRENCE Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alice Lawrence has been appointed personal representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 12th day of October, 2022. /s/ Katherine Elsaesser Katherine Elsaesser ELSAESSER ANDERSON, CHTD. 519 High Street P.O. Box 369 Priest River, ID 83856 Phone: (208) 448-2990 Fax: (208) 448-2990 Legal#4622 AD#566578 October 15, 22, 29, 2022.
NIC hosting Operation Veteran Smiles
NIC’s Dental Hygiene program will host a free dental care clinic for veterans at the new public clinic. Operation Veteran Smiles is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the NIC Dental Hygiene Clinic in Winton Hall at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene.
It's the 'opportunity of a century'
Starting today, the Panida is doing something audacious. With its 100th year looming and the needs for the grand old theater accumulating, the Panida Theater is launching a major campaign to restore and renovate the historic building and adjacent Little Theater. The goal of the aptly named Panida Century Fund...
Crews assessing post-fire needs
BONNERS FERRY — A burned area emergency response team has begun assessing the main area of Kootenai River Complex to determine post-fire recovery needs. "The BAER team looks at water and soil impacts, erosion potential, vegetation issues, archaeology, and more, to decide what needs to be done to help the forests recover," Bonners Ferry Ranger District officials said in a press release.
Watershed combines conservation, recreation
This week is a big one for the future of the Little Sand Creek Watershed. Recreation in the watershed has been a long time coming. Historically, the city has not been warm to the idea. Historically, recreation and conservation haven’t been perceived compatible. In recent decades however, sister communities like...
Bonner County News of Record - Sept. 27, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Sean M. Christiansen, age not listed, of Post Falls was arrested in the 100 block of Vedelwood Drive at 6:35 a.m. on a charge of unlawful entry.
No mercy for Moscow, Bulldogs 'clickin’ pretty good'
SANDPOINT — “Wait, another one?” was the question the Bulldogs had everyone asking at their final conference game Friday night. The answer almost always was yes. The Sandpoint Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night by beating the Moscow Bears 67-0. The officials let the clock run after halftime and junior varsity players were on the field much of the second half.
Bulldogs taking on Moscow for district titles
SANDPOINT — Both Sandpoint High School soccer teams will take on Moscow at districts today at War Memorial Field. The girls varsity team kicks off the action at 5 p.m. Moscow is ranked first in the state for 4A, despite two regular-season losses to the Bulldogs, with Bishop Kelly ranked second.
ISP seeks help in fatal collision case
OLDTOWN — Idaho State Police are asking the public for help in connection to a fatal hit-and-run collision in Oldtown last week. Dakota James LaFountain, 23, of Newport, Wash., was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and a count of leaving the scene of an accident in which a 3-year-old girl, critically injuring her 2-year-old brother and seriously injuring her grandmother.
Multiple amendments made to county code
SANDPOINT — Code amendments that county officials say will expedite implementation of zoning changes were approved by Bonner County commissioners this week. Commissioners Dan McDonald and Steve Bradshaw both voted to approve amendments 7 and 13. Jeff Connolly was absent. After two delays caused noticing issues and clerical errors,...
ISP seeking information, witnesses in fatal collision
Idaho State Police is seeking information in connection to a fatal collision that occurred on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 7, in the area of Seventh Street and Meadowdale Avenue in Oldtown. ISP officials are seeking contact from anyone with information, or who may have seen or had contact with...
Newport man charged with felony eluding
OLDTOWN — A man is facing a felony eluding charge after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies say he fled from them after they attempted to pull him over for speeding. While the elusion was temporarily successful, William David Carey, 34, was later identified and charged two weeks later. Carey, who resides in Newport, Wash., was on his way home from work in Oldtown on March 29, 2021 when Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn pulled him over for allegedly going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents. Penn said he clocked Carey accelerating up to 88 mph before he started to follow, according to court documents.
Bulldogs claim district title
The Sandpoint Bulldogs girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Moscow, 1-0, to win the district championship. The state titled has been an obstacle that the Sandpoint girls soccer team has struggled to overcome for a couple years now.
Clark Fork overcomes slow start to defeat Timberlake
Another day, another win for Clark Fork as the Wampus Cats defeated Timberlake in four sets on the road, 27-25, 25-12, 19-25, 25-18. While the Wampus Cats started the game slow with Timberlake taking a 12-2 lead, Clark Fork coach Michelle Valliere said the team didn't fold. "They just kind...
Burglary, grand theft charges in Sagle break-in
SAGLE — A local man is facing felony burglary charges after local law enforcement claim he is responsible for a May break-in that occurred off Gun Club Road. According to the affidavit, between closing on May 10 and opening on May 11, two subjects entered the Pierce Auto Center and made off with an estimated $16,000 worth of tools, parts, and other merchandise.
