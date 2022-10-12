Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
It's the 'opportunity of a century'
Starting today, the Panida is doing something audacious. With its 100th year looming and the needs for the grand old theater accumulating, the Panida Theater is launching a major campaign to restore and renovate the historic building and adjacent Little Theater. The goal of the aptly named Panida Century Fund...
Bonner County Daily Bee
NIC hosting Operation Veteran Smiles
NIC’s Dental Hygiene program will host a free dental care clinic for veterans at the new public clinic. Operation Veteran Smiles is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the NIC Dental Hygiene Clinic in Winton Hall at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Watershed combines conservation, recreation
This week is a big one for the future of the Little Sand Creek Watershed. Recreation in the watershed has been a long time coming. Historically, the city has not been warm to the idea. Historically, recreation and conservation haven’t been perceived compatible. In recent decades however, sister communities like...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Gretchen Joan Ward
Gretchen Ward died peacefully at home with family at her side June 2, 2022. The great-granddaughter of pioneers and oldest of four children, she was born in Washougal, Wash., on March 4, 1935, to Irma and Herman Munch. She spent a wonderful childhood exploring the Pacific Northwest, learning to love and respect its wild beauty.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 13, 2022
The Rev. James F. Scott, new pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Alder, will be formally installed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday by the Presbytery of North Idaho and Spokane. Scott, who came here Sept. 1 from Chehalis, Wash., is already active in his new charge. After the ceremony, a reception will be held for Pastor Scott and his family in the fellowship hall.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Oct. 14, 2022
Taylor Widgren captured this Best Shot of Larissa Lippert giving Nic Peacock a hand at the Market Animal Sale at the 2022 Bonner County Fair. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
It's never too late for good financial habits
It’s never too late to learn helpful financial habits. Good habits go a long way in improving your present and your future. Spending a few bucks on a muffin every morning starts to add up after a month. While I'm not saying you should deprive yourself of everything that...
Bonner County Daily Bee
George Alfred Cordingly Jr.
George Alfred Cordingly Jr. of Clark Fork, Idaho, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Aug. 22, 1939, in Los Angeles, Calif., to George Alfred and June Magnan Cordingly. George attended Harvard Military Academy and the University of Colorado in Boulder.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 14 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the of the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: AM0015-22, Bonner County Comprehensive Plan - Components Update - Property Rights and Recreation. The Bonner County Planning Commission is recommending an update to the existing Bonner County Comprehensive Plan -Property Rights and Recreation Components, per Idaho Code Section 67-6508, Local Land Use Planning. Suggested updates may be viewed at https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/FileAM0015-22 If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Planning Commission. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4624 AD#566640 October 14, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Crews assessing post-fire needs
BONNERS FERRY — A burned area emergency response team has begun assessing the main area of Kootenai River Complex to determine post-fire recovery needs. "The BAER team looks at water and soil impacts, erosion potential, vegetation issues, archaeology, and more, to decide what needs to be done to help the forests recover," Bonners Ferry Ranger District officials said in a press release.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs claim 3-set win over Timberlake
SPIRIT LAKE — Vivian Platte had 10 kills and two blocks for Sandpoint in a 25-6, 25-10, 25-17 nonleague win over the Timberlake Tigers on Wednesday. Jozee MacArthur had eight assists, Izzy Torr two digs, Makenna Olson three kills and Addie Hester three kills, one ace and one block for Timberlake (2-16), which hosts Bonners Ferry tonight.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Multiple amendments made to county code
SANDPOINT — Code amendments that county officials say will expedite implementation of zoning changes were approved by Bonner County commissioners this week. Commissioners Dan McDonald and Steve Bradshaw both voted to approve amendments 7 and 13. Jeff Connolly was absent. After two delays caused noticing issues and clerical errors,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs claim district title
The Sandpoint Bulldogs girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Moscow, 1-0, to win the district championship. The state titled has been an obstacle that the Sandpoint girls soccer team has struggled to overcome for a couple years now.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS cruises to three-set win over Timberlake
SANDPOINT — Hailey Swaim had 17 assists as the setter led the Bulldogs to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-13 nonleague win over the Timberlake Tigers on Friday. The Bulldogs are hitting their stride and gelling as a team, Sandpoint coach Karen Alsager said. "It's fun to see 'em having that...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Boil water order lifted
DOVER — The city is no longer under a boil water order after crews fixed a a water main break on Monday afternoon. The water main break left many of the city's residents, especially those south of U.S. 2., without water. Crews had been working since the water main...
Bonner County Daily Bee
ISP seeks help in fatal collision case
OLDTOWN — Idaho State Police are asking the public for help in connection to a fatal hit-and-run collision in Oldtown last week. Dakota James LaFountain, 23, of Newport, Wash., was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and a count of leaving the scene of an accident in which a 3-year-old girl, critically injuring her 2-year-old brother and seriously injuring her grandmother.
Bonner County Daily Bee
ISP seeking information, witnesses in fatal collision
Idaho State Police is seeking information in connection to a fatal collision that occurred on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 7, in the area of Seventh Street and Meadowdale Avenue in Oldtown. ISP officials are seeking contact from anyone with information, or who may have seen or had contact with...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Newport man charged with felony eluding
OLDTOWN — A man is facing a felony eluding charge after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies say he fled from them after they attempted to pull him over for speeding. While the elusion was temporarily successful, William David Carey, 34, was later identified and charged two weeks later. Carey, who resides in Newport, Wash., was on his way home from work in Oldtown on March 29, 2021 when Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn pulled him over for allegedly going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents. Penn said he clocked Carey accelerating up to 88 mph before he started to follow, according to court documents.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Burglary, grand theft charges in Sagle break-in
SAGLE — A local man is facing felony burglary charges after local law enforcement claim he is responsible for a May break-in that occurred off Gun Club Road. According to the affidavit, between closing on May 10 and opening on May 11, two subjects entered the Pierce Auto Center and made off with an estimated $16,000 worth of tools, parts, and other merchandise.
