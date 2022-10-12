Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
It's the 'opportunity of a century'
Starting today, the Panida is doing something audacious. With its 100th year looming and the needs for the grand old theater accumulating, the Panida Theater is launching a major campaign to restore and renovate the historic building and adjacent Little Theater. The goal of the aptly named Panida Century Fund...
Bonner County Daily Bee
George Alfred Cordingly Jr.
George Alfred Cordingly Jr. of Clark Fork, Idaho, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Aug. 22, 1939, in Los Angeles, Calif., to George Alfred and June Magnan Cordingly. George attended Harvard Military Academy and the University of Colorado in Boulder.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 13, 2022
The Rev. James F. Scott, new pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Alder, will be formally installed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday by the Presbytery of North Idaho and Spokane. Scott, who came here Sept. 1 from Chehalis, Wash., is already active in his new charge. After the ceremony, a reception will be held for Pastor Scott and his family in the fellowship hall.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Gretchen Joan Ward
Gretchen Ward died peacefully at home with family at her side June 2, 2022. The great-granddaughter of pioneers and oldest of four children, she was born in Washougal, Wash., on March 4, 1935, to Irma and Herman Munch. She spent a wonderful childhood exploring the Pacific Northwest, learning to love and respect its wild beauty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonner County Daily Bee
Donna Marie Coulter
Donna Marie Coulter was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Oct. 4, 2022, at age 75. She was born to Bill and Lawana Olson on May 22, 1947, in Sandpoint, Idaho. After graduating from Sandpoint High School in 1965, Donna went on to work for Montgomery Wards, The Crystal Butterfly, and The Company Store.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Being our true selves discussed at Lifetree Café
We all try to please others, to fit in. Why? Area residents are invited to join a discussion on those topics at Lifetree Café on Monday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. We all compare ourselves to others. We spend our lives wondering what others think and say about us. Some of us even wish we were someone else. We question why we are the way we are and not the way we wish we could be. Some of us have let the expectations of others dictate who we’ve become. We act a certain way to be accepted but know that we’re being untrue. But why are we so concerned with what other people think, say, or look like? What does it say about us if we are unable to accept who we are? Maybe if we really knew our true selves, we wouldn’t give so much attention to other peoples’ lives and live more in tune with the life God wants for us. The name of the program is “Name.”
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 14 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the of the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: AM0015-22, Bonner County Comprehensive Plan - Components Update - Property Rights and Recreation. The Bonner County Planning Commission is recommending an update to the existing Bonner County Comprehensive Plan -Property Rights and Recreation Components, per Idaho Code Section 67-6508, Local Land Use Planning. Suggested updates may be viewed at https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/FileAM0015-22 If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Planning Commission. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4624 AD#566640 October 14, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Oct. 14, 2022
Taylor Widgren captured this Best Shot of Larissa Lippert giving Nic Peacock a hand at the Market Animal Sale at the 2022 Bonner County Fair. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Multiple amendments made to county code
SANDPOINT — Code amendments that county officials say will expedite implementation of zoning changes were approved by Bonner County commissioners this week. Commissioners Dan McDonald and Steve Bradshaw both voted to approve amendments 7 and 13. Jeff Connolly was absent. After two delays caused noticing issues and clerical errors,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldog girls take district title with win over Moscow
SANDPOINT — The District I-II championship game has been an obstacle that the Sandpoint girls soccer team has struggled to overcome for a couple years now. Though with Thursday night’s 1-0 home win over the Moscow Bears, those previous setbacks are now a distant memory. “I’m feeling relieved,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs claim district title
The Sandpoint Bulldogs girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Moscow, 1-0, to win the district championship. The state titled has been an obstacle that the Sandpoint girls soccer team has struggled to overcome for a couple years now.
Bonner County Daily Bee
No mercy for Moscow, Bulldogs 'clickin’ pretty good'
SANDPOINT — “Wait, another one?” was the question the Bulldogs had everyone asking at their final conference game Friday night. The answer almost always was yes. The Sandpoint Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night by beating the Moscow Bears 67-0. The officials let the clock run after halftime and junior varsity players were on the field much of the second half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Clark Fork overcomes slow start to defeat Timberlake
Another day, another win for Clark Fork as the Wampus Cats defeated Timberlake in four sets on the road, 27-25, 25-12, 19-25, 25-18. While the Wampus Cats started the game slow with Timberlake taking a 12-2 lead, Clark Fork coach Michelle Valliere said the team didn't fold. "They just kind...
Bonner County Daily Bee
ISP seeks help in fatal collision case
OLDTOWN — Idaho State Police are asking the public for help in connection to a fatal hit-and-run collision in Oldtown last week. Dakota James LaFountain, 23, of Newport, Wash., was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and a count of leaving the scene of an accident in which a 3-year-old girl, critically injuring her 2-year-old brother and seriously injuring her grandmother.
Bonner County Daily Bee
ISP seeking information, witnesses in fatal collision
Idaho State Police is seeking information in connection to a fatal collision that occurred on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 7, in the area of Seventh Street and Meadowdale Avenue in Oldtown. ISP officials are seeking contact from anyone with information, or who may have seen or had contact with...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Newport man charged with felony eluding
OLDTOWN — A man is facing a felony eluding charge after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies say he fled from them after they attempted to pull him over for speeding. While the elusion was temporarily successful, William David Carey, 34, was later identified and charged two weeks later. Carey, who resides in Newport, Wash., was on his way home from work in Oldtown on March 29, 2021 when Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn pulled him over for allegedly going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents. Penn said he clocked Carey accelerating up to 88 mph before he started to follow, according to court documents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Boil water order lifted
DOVER — The city is no longer under a boil water order after crews fixed a a water main break on Monday afternoon. The water main break left many of the city's residents, especially those south of U.S. 2., without water. Crews had been working since the water main...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Burglary, grand theft charges in Sagle break-in
SAGLE — A local man is facing felony burglary charges after local law enforcement claim he is responsible for a May break-in that occurred off Gun Club Road. According to the affidavit, between closing on May 10 and opening on May 11, two subjects entered the Pierce Auto Center and made off with an estimated $16,000 worth of tools, parts, and other merchandise.
Comments / 0