Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS cruises to three-set win over Timberlake
SANDPOINT — Hailey Swaim had 17 assists as the setter led the Bulldogs to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-13 nonleague win over the Timberlake Tigers on Friday. The Bulldogs are hitting their stride and gelling as a team, Sandpoint coach Karen Alsager said. "It's fun to see 'em having that...
Bonner County Daily Bee
No mercy for Moscow, Bulldogs 'clickin’ pretty good'
SANDPOINT — “Wait, another one?” was the question the Bulldogs had everyone asking at their final conference game Friday night. The answer almost always was yes. The Sandpoint Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night by beating the Moscow Bears 67-0. The officials let the clock run after halftime and junior varsity players were on the field much of the second half.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Clark Fork earns three-set win
HARRISON FLATS — The Wampus Cats wrapped up a perfect North Star League campaign with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-8 victory over the host Warriors. The Wampus Cats came ready to play and didn’t let playing a lower division team affect their energy or determination to win, coach Michelle Valliere said.
Week 8 Idaho high school football preview: Top games to watch, players to see, score predictions
Here is an inside look at the top high school football games across the state of Idaho during the eighth full weekend of 2022. CLASS 5ANO. 9 COEUR D’ALENE VIKINGS (4-3) at NO. 10 POST FALLS TROJANS (5-2)7 p.m. (PST) Friday at Post Falls High School Game nugget: Coeur d’Alene has won six out of the ...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs taking on Moscow for district titles
SANDPOINT — Both Sandpoint High School soccer teams will take on Moscow at districts today at War Memorial Field. The girls varsity team kicks off the action at 5 p.m. Moscow is ranked first in the state for 4A, despite two regular-season losses to the Bulldogs, with Bishop Kelly ranked second.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs claim district title
The Sandpoint Bulldogs girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Moscow, 1-0, to win the district championship. The state titled has been an obstacle that the Sandpoint girls soccer team has struggled to overcome for a couple years now.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga-Michigan State tip time set for 3:30 on aircraft carrier in San Diego harbor
The tip time for Gonzaga-Michigan State has been set for 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, ESPN announced Wednesday. The Armed Forces Classic will be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego Harbor on Veterans Day. ESPN’s Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 13, 2022
The Rev. James F. Scott, new pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Alder, will be formally installed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday by the Presbytery of North Idaho and Spokane. Scott, who came here Sept. 1 from Chehalis, Wash., is already active in his new charge. After the ceremony, a reception will be held for Pastor Scott and his family in the fellowship hall.
Docs: Head Gonzaga baseball coach filed motion to suppress evidence in DUI case
REARDAN, Wash. — Four months after Gonzaga's head baseball coach Mark Machtolf was arrested for driving under the influence in Reardan, new court documents show Machtolf attempted to have his case thrown out. The request was ultimately denied. Machtolf was arrested on June 10 for charges of driving under...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Oct. 14, 2022
Taylor Widgren captured this Best Shot of Larissa Lippert giving Nic Peacock a hand at the Market Animal Sale at the 2022 Bonner County Fair. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Donna Marie Coulter
Donna Marie Coulter was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Oct. 4, 2022, at age 75. She was born to Bill and Lawana Olson on May 22, 1947, in Sandpoint, Idaho. After graduating from Sandpoint High School in 1965, Donna went on to work for Montgomery Wards, The Crystal Butterfly, and The Company Store.
KXLY
Cover your tomatoes! The coldest morning of the season on the way for Wednesday – Kris
We are tracking a cold Wednesday morning! Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s in Spokane, which is right about average, but it has been such a warm fall, it will still come as a shock. Many outlying areas in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area will bottom out closer to freezing.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Gretchen Joan Ward
Gretchen Ward died peacefully at home with family at her side June 2, 2022. The great-granddaughter of pioneers and oldest of four children, she was born in Washougal, Wash., on March 4, 1935, to Irma and Herman Munch. She spent a wonderful childhood exploring the Pacific Northwest, learning to love and respect its wild beauty.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint launches recreation surveys
SANDPOINT — The city launched two community surveys this week to inform residents of its recreational planning efforts. The first survey is seeking public input on future programming at the James E. Russell Sports Center in Travers Park. In the spring of 2022, the city received a $7.5 million...
Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
inlander.com
How the Podium transformed into Spokane's newest concert venue
It's a tale as old as time... a new concert venue emerges because a sporting complex wanted to host graduations. The Podium, the indoor track-and-field/multiuse sports facility that opened next door to Spokane Arena in fall 2021, is now hosting live music. The path to get there has more turns than the building's track.
No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides
No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general. Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said while there was one invoice entirely paid by the […] The post No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
