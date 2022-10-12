ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

SHS cruises to three-set win over Timberlake

SANDPOINT — Hailey Swaim had 17 assists as the setter led the Bulldogs to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-13 nonleague win over the Timberlake Tigers on Friday. The Bulldogs are hitting their stride and gelling as a team, Sandpoint coach Karen Alsager said. "It's fun to see 'em having that...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

No mercy for Moscow, Bulldogs 'clickin’ pretty good'

SANDPOINT — “Wait, another one?” was the question the Bulldogs had everyone asking at their final conference game Friday night. The answer almost always was yes. The Sandpoint Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night by beating the Moscow Bears 67-0. The officials let the clock run after halftime and junior varsity players were on the field much of the second half.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Clark Fork earns three-set win

HARRISON FLATS — The Wampus Cats wrapped up a perfect North Star League campaign with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-8 victory over the host Warriors. The Wampus Cats came ready to play and didn’t let playing a lower division team affect their energy or determination to win, coach Michelle Valliere said.
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldogs taking on Moscow for district titles

SANDPOINT — Both Sandpoint High School soccer teams will take on Moscow at districts today at War Memorial Field. The girls varsity team kicks off the action at 5 p.m. Moscow is ranked first in the state for 4A, despite two regular-season losses to the Bulldogs, with Bishop Kelly ranked second.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldogs claim district title

The Sandpoint Bulldogs girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Moscow, 1-0, to win the district championship. The state titled has been an obstacle that the Sandpoint girls soccer team has struggled to overcome for a couple years now.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Oct. 13, 2022

The Rev. James F. Scott, new pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Alder, will be formally installed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday by the Presbytery of North Idaho and Spokane. Scott, who came here Sept. 1 from Chehalis, Wash., is already active in his new charge. After the ceremony, a reception will be held for Pastor Scott and his family in the fellowship hall.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot - Oct. 14, 2022

Taylor Widgren captured this Best Shot of Larissa Lippert giving Nic Peacock a hand at the Market Animal Sale at the 2022 Bonner County Fair. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Donna Marie Coulter

Donna Marie Coulter was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Oct. 4, 2022, at age 75. She was born to Bill and Lawana Olson on May 22, 1947, in Sandpoint, Idaho. After graduating from Sandpoint High School in 1965, Donna went on to work for Montgomery Wards, The Crystal Butterfly, and The Company Store.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Gretchen Joan Ward

Gretchen Ward died peacefully at home with family at her side June 2, 2022. The great-granddaughter of pioneers and oldest of four children, she was born in Washougal, Wash., on March 4, 1935, to Irma and Herman Munch. She spent a wonderful childhood exploring the Pacific Northwest, learning to love and respect its wild beauty.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint launches recreation surveys

SANDPOINT — The city launched two community surveys this week to inform residents of its recreational planning efforts. The first survey is seeking public input on future programming at the James E. Russell Sports Center in Travers Park. In the spring of 2022, the city received a $7.5 million...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

How the Podium transformed into Spokane's newest concert venue

It's a tale as old as time... a new concert venue emerges because a sporting complex wanted to host graduations. The Podium, the indoor track-and-field/multiuse sports facility that opened next door to Spokane Arena in fall 2021, is now hosting live music. The path to get there has more turns than the building's track.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides

No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general. Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said while there was one invoice entirely paid by the […] The post No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

