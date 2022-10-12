ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

ocsportszone.com

Santa Ana sets the stage for title showdown with decisive win over Saddleback

Santa Ana Coach Charlie TeGantvoort congratulates his players after Thursday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Santa Ana High School’s football team continued to roll in Orange Coast League play, defeating Saddleback 58-6 Thursday night at Segerstrom for its sixth straight victory. The Saints (7-2, 5-0) have...
SANTA ANA, CA
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: West Albany gets past Silverton in boys soccer

Henry Catlin scored in the 27th minute and Jonah Lasselle in the 57th as West Albany defeated visiting Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Lasselle’s goal, which gave the Bulldogs’ a 2-0 lead, came off a Jonathon Fiscal assist. Silverton scored late in the second half but West held on for the win.
ALBANY, OR

