ocsportszone.com
Santa Ana sets the stage for title showdown with decisive win over Saddleback
Santa Ana Coach Charlie TeGantvoort congratulates his players after Thursday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Santa Ana High School’s football team continued to roll in Orange Coast League play, defeating Saddleback 58-6 Thursday night at Segerstrom for its sixth straight victory. The Saints (7-2, 5-0) have...
As Myron Piggie rebuilds his life, he can’t shake the basketball scandal shadowing him
The “godfather of AAU” wanted to know if Toriano Porter thought he’s a bad man. Who’s the right person to answer that question? | Opinion
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: West Albany gets past Silverton in boys soccer
Henry Catlin scored in the 27th minute and Jonah Lasselle in the 57th as West Albany defeated visiting Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Lasselle’s goal, which gave the Bulldogs’ a 2-0 lead, came off a Jonathon Fiscal assist. Silverton scored late in the second half but West held on for the win.
CIF-Central Section: Late score, defensive stop lifts Central Valley Christian past Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. — Another week, another Central Section classic. The game between unbeaten and ranked squads, the No. 5 Central Valley Christian Cavaliers and sixth-ranked Kingsburg Vikings lived up to the hype Friday night. Bryson Donelson scored on a 5-yard run with 1 minuted, 3 ...
