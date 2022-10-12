FELTRE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- A new air-to-water(ATW) heat pump production base of Midea, including production lines, heat pump R&D center and supporting facilities , starts construction in Italy officially. The base is located in the Clivet factory in Feltre of Italy, as Clivet is a high-end commercial air-conditioning brand under Midea Building Technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005596/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

