On October 13, CV2X solution supplier Nebula-Link (Chinese: 星云互联) received more than CNY 100 million (USD 14 million) from its B+ round of financing, which was co-invested by ZGC Science City Fund (Chinese: 中关村科学城科技成长基金), Qualcomm Ventures (Chinese: 高通创投) and Changjiang Capital (Chinese: 长江资本). StarBridge Capital served as a financial advisor.This round of financing, just several months after its round B funding in March this year, is expected to help Nebula-Link improve its competitiveness in the CV2X area.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO