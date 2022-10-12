Read full article on original website
Related
equalocean.com
CV2X Solution Provider Nebula-Link Completed B+ Round Financing Exceeding CNY 100 Mn
On October 13, CV2X solution supplier Nebula-Link (Chinese: 星云互联) received more than CNY 100 million (USD 14 million) from its B+ round of financing, which was co-invested by ZGC Science City Fund (Chinese: 中关村科学城科技成长基金), Qualcomm Ventures (Chinese: 高通创投) and Changjiang Capital (Chinese: 长江资本). StarBridge Capital served as a financial advisor.This round of financing, just several months after its round B funding in March this year, is expected to help Nebula-Link improve its competitiveness in the CV2X area.
equalocean.com
Volkswagen CARIAD to Build Joint Venture with China’s Horizon Robotics
On October 13, Volkswagen Group (Chinese: 大众汽车) announced that it will establish a joint venture with Horizon Robotics (Chinese: 地平线), a leading provider of computing solutions for intelligent vehicles in China, as part of its efforts to enhance its development competence "in China, for China" and to accelerate the pace of innovation, promote technological localization and further strengthen its customer focus in the country.
equalocean.com
Medical Endoscopes Developer Proxinse Wins Tens of Millions of CNY in Series A Round
Shenzhen Proxinse Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (Chinese: 博盛医疗), a 3D high-definition endoscope system provider, recently completed a Series A round of financing. This funding round was led by Technology Financial Group (Chinese: 粤科金融集团), followed by Shenzhen HTI Group (Chinese: 深圳高新投) and Zhongshan Huoju Industrial Park Development (Chinese: 中山火炬华盈投资). Probe Capital served as the exclusive financial adviser.
equalocean.com
LiDAR Maker RoboSense and Autonomous Driving Provider Pony.ai Established Partnership
On October 12, RoboSense (Chinese: 速腾聚创), a leading provider of smart LiDAR sensor systems, announced that it had established a new strategic partnership with Pony.ai (Chinese: 小马智行), a global autonomous driving technology company. The two parties are expected to start a full business chain cooperation on autonomous driving and smart transportation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Midea’s New European Air-to-Water Heat Pump Production Base Starts Construction in Italy
FELTRE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- A new air-to-water(ATW) heat pump production base of Midea, including production lines, heat pump R&D center and supporting facilities , starts construction in Italy officially. The base is located in the Clivet factory in Feltre of Italy, as Clivet is a high-end commercial air-conditioning brand under Midea Building Technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005596/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0