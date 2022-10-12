ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Spun

Video Of Joe Burrow During Press Conference Went Viral

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a heartbreaking loss on Monday against the Baltimore Ravens and it appears that it might be having an effect on star quarterback Joe Burrow. During his recent media session, there was a rather awkward moment while Burrow was talking to reporters. After finishing a sentence and waiting for the next question, Burrow got startled when someone suddenly coughed.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

New Orleans Saints injury report has Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, Olave, Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have some key personnel - including leading rusher Taysom Hill and leading receiver Chris Olave - on their injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in addition to starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Receivers Deonte Harty (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot), cornerback Marshon Lattimore...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tua Tagovailoa’s Status Updated Amid Concussion

Dolphins fans are looking forward to Tua’s return. Just a few weeks ago, Tua Tagovailoa sustained what appeared to be a devastating concussion. This injury came against the Cincinnati Bengals, just four days after Tua had seemingly hurt his head against the Buffalo Bills. It was a terrible injury that even led to a member of the Dolphins’ medical staff losing their job.
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be inactive Week 6 for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa is returning to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a scary concussion in Week 4, but he will remain out for at least one more game. McDaniel also said that Teddy Bridgewater will be the backup on Sunday if he clears the concussion protocol, so Skylar Thompson is set up to make his first career start. The seventh-round rookie represents a downgrade for Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle in Week 6.
CBS Miami

Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa returns to full practice participation

For the first time since he suffered a concussion on Sept. 29, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa participated fully in practice on Friday. But he still will not play in the Dolphins’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. · PATRIOTS QB MAC JONES ‘MAKING A GOOD IMPROVEMENT’...
