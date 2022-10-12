ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclarion

Montclair State Honors Indigenous Peoples Day

It was a historic evening for Montclair State University as people came together to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day for the first time on Oct. 10. The ceremony kicked off commemorating Montclair State’s new Native American and Indigenous studies minor and honored Indigenous people’s heritage. Students presented the...
