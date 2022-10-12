Read full article on original website
Marlon Pollard: 20 Years As an Essential Piece to the Men’s Soccer Puzzle
An assistant coach isn’t quite mentioned when looking at the success of a team. More often, the contribution of the head coach and the work ethic of players is what steals the spotlight. However, the Montclair State University men’s soccer team attributes a lot of their success to the...
Men’s Club Volleyball is Revived After COVID-19 Shuttered Their Progress
From being started by a group of students in the spring of 2019 to going to tournaments and making it to the finals last semester, the men’s club volleyball team at Montclair State University has been going strong since day one. They exceeded their expectations when the semester started....
Montclair State Honors Indigenous Peoples Day
It was a historic evening for Montclair State University as people came together to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day for the first time on Oct. 10. The ceremony kicked off commemorating Montclair State’s new Native American and Indigenous studies minor and honored Indigenous people’s heritage. Students presented the...
