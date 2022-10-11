The WTA Finals are the season-ending finale to the women’s tennis season, where the top eight singles players and doubles team compete for the championship. In 2018, the WTA Tour announced that the WTA Finals would be held in Shenzhen, China from 2019 to 2028. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspension of all WTA events in China over concerns of the Chinese government’s treatment of WTA player Peng Shuai – who accused a former top Communist Party leader of sexual assault and then retracted it under pressure – the tournament is being held in a different city for the second year in a row.

