tennismajors.com
Gauff beats Andreescu to set up French Open final rematch against Swiatek in San Diego
American teen Coco Gauff took down one Grand Slam champion, Bianca Andreescu, at the WTA San Diego Open on Thursday and will face another, Iga Swiatek, in the quarter-finals on Friday in a rematch of this year’s Roland-Garros women’s final. Gauff, seeded No 6 this week, overcame Andreescu...
tennismajors.com
San Diego Open: Collins into quarter-finals
American Danielle Collins defeated Italian Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Thursday night. Danielle Collins is into her third quarterfinal of the year!#SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/lBuFqiq8B7. — wta (@WTA) October 13, 2022. Collins, ranked No 19, will face...
tennismajors.com
Keys upsets Kasatkina to score 250th career WTA win and set up Pegula clash
American Madison Keys scored her milestone 250th career WTA victory with a straight sets win over eighth seed Daria Kasatkina to set up an all-American quarter-final against fourth seed Jessica Pegula at the WTA San Diego Open on Thursday. Keys overcame a slow start as she went down 4-0 but...
tennismajors.com
“I do have the feeling that I am able to fight again for the big titles, for the Slams, and beat anyone” – Thiem
Next week, former US Open champion Dominic Thiem is projected to return to the world’s top 150. While that is still a long way off from his peak of No 3 in the rankings, it’s certainly a big step forward for the player who was off the circuit for nine months and then lost in the opening round of his first seven tournaments back.
tennismajors.com
San Diego Open: Vekic reaches last eight
Croat qualifier Donna Vekic beat Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-2 to move into the last eight of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Wednesday evening. Relief 🙌@DonnaVekic secures her first win over Pliskova since 2012!#SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/SQdyWsrFoM. — wta (@WTA) October 12, 2022. Vekic, ranked No...
tennismajors.com
Swiatek maintains perfect record against Gauff, sets up Pegula clash in San Diego semis
World No 1 Iga Swiatek maintained her perfect record against American teen Coco Gauff to advance to the semi-finals of the WTA San Diego Open on Friday evening. In a rematch of their Roland-Garros final earlier this year, the Pole won the first eight games of the match before Gauff was able to get on the scoreboard.
tennismajors.com
Pegula beats Keys to set up Swiatek clash in San Diego
Jessica Pegula overcame a tough challenge from fellow American Madison Keys to move into the semi-finals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Friday. Pegula, who has already qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas after her best season as a pro, came from 2-4 down in the second set to win 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 33 minutes.
tennismajors.com
Gijon Open: Top seed Rublev battles into last eight
Russian Andrey Rublev, the top seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Gijon Open by edging out Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Palacio de Deportes on Thursday evening. Rublev, ranked No 9, will face American Tommy Paul, the No 5 seed, next. RUBLEV ADVANCES 💪@AndreyRublev97 fights back to...
tennismajors.com
QUIZ : Did you follow the 2022 men’s Grand Slam season closely? Then show us!
In winning the Australian Open title, Rafael Nadal became the fourth man to win all four Grand Slams twice. Who were the other three?. Whose record did Novak Djokovic equal by winning his seventh Wimbledon title? (type the first name and the name, like : Novak Djokovic) Rafael Nadal extended...
tennismajors.com
Dates, tickets, Djokovic: Everything you always wanted to know about the 2023 Australian Open (but never had time to find out)
The Australian Open is usually held every year in mid-January. The 2023 edition is scheduled to start on January 16 and to end on January 29. In singles, the defending champions are Rafael Nadal – who beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets – and the now-retired Ash Barty, who beat American Danielle Collins in straight sets to become the first Australian to win the title since Chris O’Neil in 1978. Barty will not be defending her title, though. She announced her retirement from the sport in March, 2021.
tennismajors.com
Collins upsets Badosa to reach San Diego semis; gets Vekic next
American Danielle Collins upset second seed Paula Badosa, of Spain, in straight sets on Friday night to reach the semi-finals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre. The 28-year-old, who reached the Australian Open final in January, won 7-6 (5), 6-4 in exactly two hours. This was...
tennismajors.com
Murray scrapes past Cachin to reach quarter-finals in Gijon
Former world No 1 Andy Murray survived an intense battle as he reached the quarter-finals of the Gijon Open by edging out Argentinian Pedro Cachin 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) at the Palacio de Deportes on Thursday. Murray, a wildcard entrant ranked No 48, will face the winner of the match...
tennismajors.com
San Diego Open: Pegula cruises against Vandeweghe
No 4 seed Jessica Pegula reached the last eight of the San Diego Open by beating wildcard Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-1 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Thursday night. Pegula, ranked No 6, will play the winner of the match between American Madison Keys and Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 8 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Ticketing, Draws, Nadal: Everything you always wanted to know about Roland-Garros 2023 (but never had time to find out)
The 2023 edition of Roland-Garros is scheduled to take place from May 28 to June 11, 2023. In 2022, Spain’s Rafael Nadal won his record-extending 14th Roland-Garros title with a straight-sets win over Norway’s Casper Ruud. On the women’s side, Poland’s Iga Swiatek won her second Roland-Garros title...
tennismajors.com
Players, tickets, prize money, Fort Worth: Everything you ever wanted to know about the WTA Finals (but never had time to find out)
The WTA Finals are the season-ending finale to the women’s tennis season, where the top eight singles players and doubles team compete for the championship. In 2018, the WTA Tour announced that the WTA Finals would be held in Shenzhen, China from 2019 to 2028. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspension of all WTA events in China over concerns of the Chinese government’s treatment of WTA player Peng Shuai – who accused a former top Communist Party leader of sexual assault and then retracted it under pressure – the tournament is being held in a different city for the second year in a row.
tennismajors.com
Transylvania Open by Verdino: Potapova moves into quarter-finals
Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 4 seed, won against Swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open by Verdino at Cluj on Thursday. Potapova, ranked No 48, will play Hungarian Anna Bondar, the No 8 seed, next. The 21-year-old Russian beat American Ann Li (6-2,...
tennismajors.com
Transylvania Open: Second seed Kalinina eases into quarter-finals
Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the second seed, won against Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open by Verdino on Thursday afternoon. Kalinina, ranked No 45, will face the winner of the match between Chinese Xinyu Wang and Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova next. Ahead...
tennismajors.com
American Wolf into first ATP Tour semi-final as Bublik serves 15 double faults in Florence
American J.J. Wolf took advantage of 15 double faults from Alexander Bublik as he beat the Kazakh 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 at he Florence Open on Friday to reach his first career ATP Tour semi-final. Wolf, ranked No 75, will face Swede qualifier Mikael Ymer next. A new semi-finalist 🙌. JJ...
tennismajors.com
Transylvania Open: Potapova takes out Bondar to reach semi-finals
Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 4 seed, advanced to the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open by Verdino by winning against Hungarian Anna Bondar, the No 8 seed, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 on Friday. Potapova, ranked No 48, will play the winner of the match between Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova and Ukrainian...
