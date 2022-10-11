ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Open: Collins into quarter-finals

American Danielle Collins defeated Italian Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Thursday night. Danielle Collins is into her third quarterfinal of the year!#SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/lBuFqiq8B7. — wta (@WTA) October 13, 2022. Collins, ranked No 19, will face...
tennismajors.com

Keys upsets Kasatkina to score 250th career WTA win and set up Pegula clash

American Madison Keys scored her milestone 250th career WTA victory with a straight sets win over eighth seed Daria Kasatkina to set up an all-American quarter-final against fourth seed Jessica Pegula at the WTA San Diego Open on Thursday. Keys overcame a slow start as she went down 4-0 but...
tennismajors.com

San Diego Open: Vekic reaches last eight

Croat qualifier Donna Vekic beat Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-2 to move into the last eight of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Wednesday evening. Relief 🙌@DonnaVekic secures her first win over Pliskova since 2012!#SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/SQdyWsrFoM. — wta (@WTA) October 12, 2022. Vekic, ranked No...
tennismajors.com

Pegula beats Keys to set up Swiatek clash in San Diego

Jessica Pegula overcame a tough challenge from fellow American Madison Keys to move into the semi-finals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Friday. Pegula, who has already qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas after her best season as a pro, came from 2-4 down in the second set to win 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 33 minutes.
tennismajors.com

Gijon Open: Top seed Rublev battles into last eight

Russian Andrey Rublev, the top seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Gijon Open by edging out Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Palacio de Deportes on Thursday evening. Rublev, ranked No 9, will face American Tommy Paul, the No 5 seed, next. RUBLEV ADVANCES 💪@AndreyRublev97 fights back to...
tennismajors.com

Dates, tickets, Djokovic: Everything you always wanted to know about the 2023 Australian Open (but never had time to find out)

The Australian Open is usually held every year in mid-January. The 2023 edition is scheduled to start on January 16 and to end on January 29. In singles, the defending champions are Rafael Nadal – who beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets – and the now-retired Ash Barty, who beat American Danielle Collins in straight sets to become the first Australian to win the title since Chris O’Neil in 1978. Barty will not be defending her title, though. She announced her retirement from the sport in March, 2021.
tennismajors.com

Collins upsets Badosa to reach San Diego semis; gets Vekic next

American Danielle Collins upset second seed Paula Badosa, of Spain, in straight sets on Friday night to reach the semi-finals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre. The 28-year-old, who reached the Australian Open final in January, won 7-6 (5), 6-4 in exactly two hours. This was...
tennismajors.com

Murray scrapes past Cachin to reach quarter-finals in Gijon

Former world No 1 Andy Murray survived an intense battle as he reached the quarter-finals of the Gijon Open by edging out Argentinian Pedro Cachin 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) at the Palacio de Deportes on Thursday. Murray, a wildcard entrant ranked No 48, will face the winner of the match...
tennismajors.com

San Diego Open: Pegula cruises against Vandeweghe

No 4 seed Jessica Pegula reached the last eight of the San Diego Open by beating wildcard Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-1 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Thursday night. Pegula, ranked No 6, will play the winner of the match between American Madison Keys and Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 8 seed, next.
tennismajors.com

Players, tickets, prize money, Fort Worth: Everything you ever wanted to know about the WTA Finals (but never had time to find out)

The WTA Finals are the season-ending finale to the women’s tennis season, where the top eight singles players and doubles team compete for the championship. In 2018, the WTA Tour announced that the WTA Finals would be held in Shenzhen, China from 2019 to 2028. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspension of all WTA events in China over concerns of the Chinese government’s treatment of WTA player Peng Shuai – who accused a former top Communist Party leader of sexual assault and then retracted it under pressure – the tournament is being held in a different city for the second year in a row.
tennismajors.com

Transylvania Open by Verdino: Potapova moves into quarter-finals

Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 4 seed, won against Swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open by Verdino at Cluj on Thursday. Potapova, ranked No 48, will play Hungarian Anna Bondar, the No 8 seed, next. The 21-year-old Russian beat American Ann Li (6-2,...
tennismajors.com

Transylvania Open: Second seed Kalinina eases into quarter-finals

Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the second seed, won against Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open by Verdino on Thursday afternoon. Kalinina, ranked No 45, will face the winner of the match between Chinese Xinyu Wang and Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova next. Ahead...
tennismajors.com

Transylvania Open: Potapova takes out Bondar to reach semi-finals

Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 4 seed, advanced to the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open by Verdino by winning against Hungarian Anna Bondar, the No 8 seed, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 on Friday. Potapova, ranked No 48, will play the winner of the match between Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova and Ukrainian...
