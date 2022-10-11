Read full article on original website
Gauff beats Andreescu to set up French Open final rematch against Swiatek in San Diego
American teen Coco Gauff took down one Grand Slam champion, Bianca Andreescu, at the WTA San Diego Open on Thursday and will face another, Iga Swiatek, in the quarter-finals on Friday in a rematch of this year’s Roland-Garros women’s final. Gauff, seeded No 6 this week, overcame Andreescu...
San Diego Open: Badosa books spot in quarter-finals, Collins next
Spaniard Paula Badosa, the second seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open by defeating American qualifier Louisa Chirico 6-0, 6-3 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Friday night. Badosa, ranked No 4, will face American Danielle Collins next. Chirico, ranked No 196, edged out Alison Riske-Amritraj (1-6,...
Keys upsets Kasatkina to score 250th career WTA win and set up Pegula clash
American Madison Keys scored her milestone 250th career WTA victory with a straight sets win over eighth seed Daria Kasatkina to set up an all-American quarter-final against fourth seed Jessica Pegula at the WTA San Diego Open on Thursday. Keys overcame a slow start as she went down 4-0 but...
San Diego Open: Vekic reaches last eight
Croat qualifier Donna Vekic beat Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-2 to move into the last eight of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Wednesday evening. Relief 🙌@DonnaVekic secures her first win over Pliskova since 2012!#SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/SQdyWsrFoM. — wta (@WTA) October 12, 2022. Vekic, ranked No...
“I do have the feeling that I am able to fight again for the big titles, for the Slams, and beat anyone” – Thiem
Next week, former US Open champion Dominic Thiem is projected to return to the world’s top 150. While that is still a long way off from his peak of No 3 in the rankings, it’s certainly a big step forward for the player who was off the circuit for nine months and then lost in the opening round of his first seven tournaments back.
Swiatek maintains perfect record against Gauff, sets up Pegula clash in San Diego semis
World No 1 Iga Swiatek maintained her perfect record against American teen Coco Gauff to advance to the semi-finals of the WTA San Diego Open on Friday evening. In a rematch of their Roland-Garros final earlier this year, the Pole won the first eight games of the match before Gauff was able to get on the scoreboard.
Pegula beats Keys to set up Swiatek clash in San Diego
Jessica Pegula overcame a tough challenge from fellow American Madison Keys to move into the semi-finals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Friday. Pegula, who has already qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas after her best season as a pro, came from 2-4 down in the second set to win 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 33 minutes.
Gijon Open: Top seed Rublev battles into last eight
Russian Andrey Rublev, the top seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Gijon Open by edging out Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Palacio de Deportes on Thursday evening. Rublev, ranked No 9, will face American Tommy Paul, the No 5 seed, next. RUBLEV ADVANCES 💪@AndreyRublev97 fights back to...
Florence Open: In-form American Nakashima moves into last eight
American Brandon Nakashima, the No 8 seed, defeated Turk qualifier Altug Celikbilek 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last eight of the Florence Open at the Palazzo Wanny on Thursday afternoon. Nakashima, ranked No 46, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top seed, and German...
San Diego Open: Sabalenka through to quarter-finals
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the No 3 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open by defeating American wildcard Sloane Stephens 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Friday night. Sabalenka, ranked No 5, will play Croat qualifier Donna Vekic next. Stephens, ranked No 52, won against...
Dates, tickets, Djokovic: Everything you always wanted to know about the 2023 Australian Open (but never had time to find out)
The Australian Open is usually held every year in mid-January. The 2023 edition is scheduled to start on January 16 and to end on January 29. In singles, the defending champions are Rafael Nadal – who beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets – and the now-retired Ash Barty, who beat American Danielle Collins in straight sets to become the first Australian to win the title since Chris O’Neil in 1978. Barty will not be defending her title, though. She announced her retirement from the sport in March, 2021.
Collins upsets Badosa to reach San Diego semis; gets Vekic next
American Danielle Collins upset second seed Paula Badosa, of Spain, in straight sets on Friday night to reach the semi-finals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre. The 28-year-old, who reached the Australian Open final in January, won 7-6 (5), 6-4 in exactly two hours. This was...
QUIZ : Did you follow the 2022 men’s Grand Slam season closely? Then show us!
In winning the Australian Open title, Rafael Nadal became the fourth man to win all four Grand Slams twice. Who were the other three?. Whose record did Novak Djokovic equal by winning his seventh Wimbledon title? (type the first name and the name, like : Novak Djokovic) Rafael Nadal extended...
San Diego Open: Pegula cruises against Vandeweghe
No 4 seed Jessica Pegula reached the last eight of the San Diego Open by beating wildcard Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-1 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Thursday night. Pegula, ranked No 6, will play the winner of the match between American Madison Keys and Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 8 seed, next.
Murray scrapes past Cachin to reach quarter-finals in Gijon
Former world No 1 Andy Murray survived an intense battle as he reached the quarter-finals of the Gijon Open by edging out Argentinian Pedro Cachin 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) at the Palacio de Deportes on Thursday. Murray, a wildcard entrant ranked No 48, will face the winner of the match...
American Wolf into first ATP Tour semi-final as Bublik serves 15 double faults in Florence
American J.J. Wolf took advantage of 15 double faults from Alexander Bublik as he beat the Kazakh 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 at he Florence Open on Friday to reach his first career ATP Tour semi-final. Wolf, ranked No 75, will face Swede qualifier Mikael Ymer next. A new semi-finalist 🙌. JJ...
Transylvania Open by Verdino: Potapova moves into quarter-finals
Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 4 seed, won against Swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open by Verdino at Cluj on Thursday. Potapova, ranked No 48, will play Hungarian Anna Bondar, the No 8 seed, next. The 21-year-old Russian beat American Ann Li (6-2,...
Top seed Rublev sets up Thiem clash in Gijon semi-finals
Russian Andrey Rublev, the top seed, won against American Tommy Paul, the No 5 seed, 7-5, 6-3 to move into the last four of the Gijon Open at the Palacio de Deportes on Friday. Rublev, ranked No 9, will play Austrian Dominic Thiem next. The Russian edged out Belarusian Ilya...
Florence Open: No 1 seed Auger-Aliassime into quarter-finals vs. Nakashima
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Florence Open by winning against German Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-2 at the Palazzo Wanny on Thursday evening. Auger-Aliassime, ranked No 13, will face American Brandon Nakashima, the No 8 seed, next. Otte, ranked No 55, defeated...
