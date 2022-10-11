The Australian Open is usually held every year in mid-January. The 2023 edition is scheduled to start on January 16 and to end on January 29. In singles, the defending champions are Rafael Nadal – who beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets – and the now-retired Ash Barty, who beat American Danielle Collins in straight sets to become the first Australian to win the title since Chris O’Neil in 1978. Barty will not be defending her title, though. She announced her retirement from the sport in March, 2021.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO